The Best Advice for New Teachers, in 5 Words or Less: 2022 Edition
Teaching

The Best Advice for New Teachers, in 5 Words or Less: 2022 Edition

By Marina Whiteleather — August 18, 2022 1 min read
It can sometimes take a while to find your footing in a new career.

Add in the struggles of K-12 staffing shortages, seemingly ever-changing COVID policies and procedures, and politics seeping into the classroom, and it’s no wonder that new professionals starting their teaching careers might be in search of some advice from seasoned fellow teachers.

Educators recently flocked to the comments section on a 2021 article, “The Best Advice for New Teachers in 5 Words or Less,” to share their additions to the list. Now we’ve collected them to share with you.

Here’s what veterans want new teachers to know before starting the 2022-23 school year: short, sweet, and easy to remember!

Be prepared, but also ready to adapt

“Always have a backup plan!!!”

- Vicky H.

“Be prepared, firm and consistent.”

- Lori M.

“Set boundaries and time limits.”

- Roderick C.

“Be flexible and open-minded.”

- Randall M.

“Try not to control the uncontrollable.”

- Jennifer M.

“Be proactive with your parents.”

- Vincent C.

Go easy on yourself

“Don’t compare yourself to others.”

- Mw D.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff.”

- Mary H.

“You. Can’t. Do. It. All.”

- Aarti G.

“It will be there tomorrow.”

- Joyous P.

“Find the fun in it.”

- Heather S.

“Don’t take student behavior personally.”

- Celeste G.

“Learn to ask for help.”

- Brittany C.

Seek support from your K-12 community

“Seek guidance from veteran teachers.”

- Garrett S.

“Custodians are your best friends.”

-Carmen R.

“Learn from an experienced mentor.”

- Marsha H.

“Building relationships is the key.”

- Debbie P.

Learn how to navigate school culture

Ignore ‘We need volunteers for...”

- Dana A.

“Pee at every little chance.”

- Lisa P.

“Locate the closest happy hour.”

- Korey B.

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.

