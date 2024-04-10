‘Teachers Make All Other Professions Possible’: This Educator Shares Her Why
Teaching Profession Video

An Arkansas educator offers a message on overcoming the hard days.
By Catriona Ni Aolain — April 10, 2024 1 min read
From this Arkansas educator, a message on overcoming the hard days, and focusing on the why.
Claudine James, a middle school teacher at Malvern Middle School in Malvern, Ark., has been in the classroom for 15 years as an English/language arts and English-as-a-second-language certified teacher. All teachers, she says, struggle and have days when they’re ready to throw in the towel.

But here, she shares what keeps her going, and offers advice for novice and seasoned teachers trying to do the same. Through it all, she emphasizes the importance of the profession.

“Teachers,” she says, “make all other professions possible.”

Catriona Ni Aolain
Managing Editor, Visual and Immersive Experiences Education Week
Catriona Ni Aolain is a managing editor for Education Week who oversees visuals and immersive experiences.

