‘Teachers Make All Other Professions Possible’: This Educator Shares Her Why

Claudine James, a middle school teacher at Malvern Middle School in Malvern, Ark., has been in the classroom for 15 years as an English/language arts and English-as-a-second-language certified teacher. All teachers, she says, struggle and have days when they’re ready to throw in the towel.

But here, she shares what keeps her going, and offers advice for novice and seasoned teachers trying to do the same. Through it all, she emphasizes the importance of the profession.

“Teachers,” she says, “make all other professions possible.”