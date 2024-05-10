Teacher Group Wants a Focus on Low Math Performance, Too
Teaching Profession Q&A

Teacher Group Wants a Focus on Low Math Performance, Too

With reading efforts underway, a group says middle school math is an area ripe for improvement
By Olina Banerji — May 10, 2024 5 min read
Photo of teacher in front of class.
E+ / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

New York took steps to move toward the “science of reading” in early January. And New York City’s NYC Reads initiative, which has required classrooms in the Big Apple to select from three curricula that are purportedly closer to the evidence base on how children read, is now well underway.

Now, those actions have motivated some educators in New York City to call on state and local leaders to revisit the way math is taught in public schools in the nation’s largest school district.

Educators For Excellence, a national nonprofit that advocates for more teacher representation in education policy, has released a set of three recommendations to address the “math achievement crisis” in New York City.

The recommendations call for selecting evidence-based curriculum, bolstering professional development for math educators, and focusing on math proficiency in middle school for all students.

“The state administration took bold and decisive actions to improve reading literacy. We need to do the same with math,” said Marielys Divanne, the executive director of the New York chapter of E4E.

Divanne points to last year’s scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress’ gauge of urban school districts as a “concerning reality”—only 18 percent of 4th grade students in the city were proficient in math, with even lower scores for Black and Hispanic students.

The recommendations home in on middle school as an intervention point to prepare students with the foundational skills they need for 9th grade algebra, a critical course for high school success.

Studies show that students of color and those from low-income backgrounds are less likely than their peers to be given a chance to take advanced math classes in higher grades, in part because of problems completing algebra and access to high-level course sequences.

Fewer states, meanwhile, have taken steps to plug the gaps in math proficiency as they’ve worked to do the same in literacy. Studies show that early math skills are a key predicator of later academic success, but states have tended toward literacy interventions in elementary grades over math proficiency in middle school.

Divanne believes there’s no need to choose.

“We understand that NYC Reads is being implemented at the elementary school level. Some may suggest prioritizing literacy before tackling math, but we believe in simultaneous reform,” she said. “It’s crucial at this point to address the foundational subjects together.”

E4E’s recommendations hinge on making the curriculum and classrooms for advanced math more inclusive. They draw on insights gleaned from interviews and focus groups with math educators and experts from across the country.

Divanne spoke to Education Week about how these recommendations will help the city tackle its low math proficiency rates, and why professional development is crucial to inclusivity.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why is this the right time to release these recommendations? What is the gap they’re trying to address?

We can’t wait another two decades. In New York City, we’ve seen the NEAP scores on math, which are even lower for Black and Hispanic students. These scores worsened during the pandemic and they haven’t recovered. That decline will only continue.

Our educators are telling us that 9th graders are not fully ready for algebra. We are calling for a focus on middle school because high school is too late to intervene. We need to narrow the set of curricular options to high-quality ones, and we need to do that through deep engagement and feedback from educators so that they don’t feel that this was done to them, but with them.

What role should teachers play in selecting curriculum?

They should play a key role in assessing curricular options and combining their expertise with existing frameworks. The city should publicly release the metrics used to pick curricula, ensuring that there’s transparency in the process.

There are many curricular options out there, so it would be ideal if the city can identify the criteria of selection with educators before implementation. This curriculum should be culturally responsive.

We are encouraged by what we’re seeing with NYC Reads, which calls for a shift to a narrow set of evidence-based curricula. The city has shared that it will extend professional learning for the literacy approach. We believe that that needs to happen with math, too.

What should this professional development look like?

To effectively support teachers in implementing high-quality math curriculum, the most important thing we need is sustained, long-term investments in ongoing professional learning. Just doing it occasionally won’t help. It should be aligned [to the curriculum], and it should be long-term. We need to ensure that teachers have access to instructional coaches.

Some of these recommendations also include peer-to-peer coaching and mentorship and time in the school’s schedule for observations and embedded peer classroom visits. The training should also help teachers think about pacing, and how their math lessons connect with real-world scenarios. All this works when there’s ongoing coaching.

The recommendations say implicit bias in math education should be a focus. Why?

We need to work with our students to ensure that they feel that they can be good in math. Our educators should also feel that their students can achieve in math.

For that to happen, adults need support in the classroom to understand their own biases and views of math education and numeracy when it comes to expanding access to all students [to higher-level, more rigorous courses].

The recommendations call for implicit bias training for math educators and academic placement counselors. We need investments [to hire] social workers, counselors, and others who can support instructional time [in dealing with behavioral and absenteeism challenges]. We need to create the right conditions for success for all students to tap into that advanced coursework.

What impact do you hope to achieve?

We envision that every student in the city has access to high-quality math education that’s reflective of their cultural backgrounds. We live in a rapidly changing world. This is about more than just improving test scores. It’s about preparing our students for real-world challenges.

Students should have the option to take high-level college courses. When schools don’t teach algebra, [they] don’t get them ready for calculus. When they graduate, students should have a wider set of potential careers to choose from.

As a society, we often hear, “I’m not good at math.” We don’t hear that about reading. Shifting that mindset across the board is essential.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Thu., May 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Standards-Based Grading Roundtable: What We've Achieved and Where We're Headed
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., May 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Creating Confident Readers: Why Differentiated Instruction is Equitable Instruction
Join us as we break down how differentiated instruction can advance your school’s literacy and equity goals.
Content provided by Lexia Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion How Two Teachers Helped Me Weave a Dream
A journalist and debut book author dedicates her novel to two of her high school English teachers.
Anne Shaw Heinrich
3 min read
0524 heinrich opinion keller fs
N. Kurbatova / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession Explainer What Is Doxxing, and How Can Educators Protect Their Privacy Online?
Keeping personal and professional information separate can be difficult for teachers, experts say.
Sarah D. Sparks
7 min read
Vector illustration concept of a cyber criminal with laptop stealing user personal data while a woman expresses frustration.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Opinion What Teachers Really Want for Teacher Appreciation Week
Teachers and principals share how to turn gestures of appreciation into meaningful action to support the profession.
Mary Hendrie
3 min read
A teacher holds an open book overflowing with flowers.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Teaching Profession Inside the First-Ever White House State Dinner for Teachers
Teachers were feted by first lady Jill Biden and other national leaders, with a surprise appearance by a powerful dignitary.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Jill Biden applauds teachers during the first-ever Teachers of the Year state dinner at the White House.
Jill Biden applauds teachers during the first-ever Teachers of the Year state dinner at the White House on May 2, 2024.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Load More ▼