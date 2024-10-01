Students Want to Learn More About Careers. Will High Schools Step Up?
College & Workforce Readiness

Students Want to Learn More About Careers. Will High Schools Step Up?

By Matthew Stone — October 01, 2024 5 min read
A George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School student participates in a butchery class at Essex Kitchen in New York, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
A student at George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School tries her hand in a butchery class at Essex Kitchen in New York on May 21, 2024. Most high school students think they need more education after graduation, but they're less likely than previous generations to think it needs to be at a four-year college.
James Pollard/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A growing proportion of high school students think they need to continue their education after they earn their diploma, and the jobs that offer them the best chance at living a comfortable life increasingly require training after high school.

But that postsecondary education is less likely to involve enrolling at a four-year college and earning a bachelor’s degree. So how have K-12 schools been changing in response?

Attitudes toward college, among young people and adults, have been shifting

For decades, “college for all” has been the guiding principle for K-12 education, the nation’s education policies, and a multitude of school improvement efforts. To be sure, the four-year college is still the dominant path students pursue after high school, with 61.4 percent of recent graduates ages 16 to 24 enrolling in college in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

High School Handoff: Preparing Students for What's Next, illustration by Katie Thomas

Preparing Students for What’s Next

The pathways to college, internships, and work have changed. What does that mean for secondary education? Explore the series.

However, today’s middle and high school students—and even their parents—are less convinced that the traditional, four-year degree is the best path for them and that it offers them the best return on an expensive and time-consuming investment.

Americans today have less confidence in institutions of higher education than they did even less than a decade ago, according to regular tracking by the polling firm Gallup. Another Gallup survey in 2021 found that, even if there were no obstacles, only a slim majority of parents, 54 percent, preferred that their children pursue a four-year college education. And even as more high school students last year said that education after high school was necessary than before the pandemic, a smaller proportion said they were considering a four-year degree, according to the ECMC Group’s “Question the Quo” survey of Gen Z teens released in June 2023.

The shift in attitudes away from pursuing a four-year degree is starting before high school. Sixty-three percent of middle school students in a 2022 survey by YPulse, which researches the attitudes of members of Gen Z and millennials, agreed that “I don’t need a college degree to be successful.”

Indeed, as Education Week reports in a new series, The High School Handoff, the percentage of recent high school graduates enrolling in college has generally been declining for the past decade. At the same time, the number of students enrolling in undergraduate certificate programs, which train students in industry-specific skills, is on the rise.

See Also

Student hanging on a tearing graduate cap tassel
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Interactive How Do Today’s High Schoolers Fare As They Enter Adulthood? View the Data
Sarah D. Sparks, September 30, 2024
9 min read

Schools recognize that students are more interested in exposure to careers

High school as an institution has been slow to change. The traditional structure of the American high school looks the same today as it has for several decades: Students sit in rows before a teacher, they attend content area-specific courses, they switch classes at regular intervals, and they remain in high school for four years.

That experience needs to change, say educators and policymakers alike who see the value in greater exposure to potential careers for students. As a result, according to new survey data from the EdWeek Research Center, educators say their schools are incorporating more of this focus.

The vast majority of school and district leaders say they’re taking steps to introduce students to potential careers, according to a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey.

Clear majorities of school and district leaders say their schools and districts are holding career-exploration days, hosting guest speakers from industry, offering students the opportunity to take career and technical education courses, and providing opportunities for work-based learning or internships.

The survey, conducted May 29 to June 19, included responses from 868 educators—a mix of teachers, school leaders, and district leaders.

What’s notable is what educators say has changed in their districts in the past 10 years when it comes to emphasizing career-related training opportunities.

  • 62 percent say their district offers more career and technical education courses now than 10 years ago.
  • 50 percent say more on-the-job learning experiences are available to students in their district now than a decade ago.
  • 59 percent of educators say their districts’ emphasis on encouraging students to attend career and technical education programs after high school has grown in the past 10 years.
  • Only 30 percent said their district’s emphasis on encouraging students to earn a bachelor’s degree had grown in that time.

Students want learning to be more directly connected to potential careers

Career preparation has been a rare area of bipartisan agreement among policymakers. This year, governors from both parties mentioned the issue as a priority in their state-of-the-state addresses, and President Joe Biden did the same during his State of the Union address. The U.S. Department of Education has also put some resources behind efforts to expand work-based learning opportunities.

So, what do students think?

By and large, they want more learning tied to potential careers. They say such learning exposes them to different postsecondary possibilities they hadn’t known about previously and informs their post-high school plans.

Ninety percent of New Hampshire middle and high school students in a recently released Gallup survey said they had participated in at least one activity aimed at raising their awareness of potential careers. Fifty-nine percent wanted to take part in more.

In the past year at school, more than 40 percent of the 8,500 New Hampshire students said they had learned about a job or career they hadn’t known about previously. And more than a third of the students said such exposure had informed their plans for after high school.

Students tended to agree that career learning experiences that got them outside the classroom—such as internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities, and job shadowing—had the greatest impact and were more likely to influence their post-high school plans.

But those were also the career-connected activities in which students were least likely to participate—probably because they’re more complex to arrange and schedule.

While 58 percent of the New Hampshire students reported learning about jobs or careers through classroom activities this year, just 17 percent reported going on a job shadow, 13 percent reported having an internship, and 11 percent reported participating in a registered apprenticeship.

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness As Students Sought FAFSA Help, 4 Million Calls Went Unanswered
A new probe from Congress' investigative arm details what led to the failed rollout of a new federal financial aid form.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testifies during a House Committee on Education and Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testifies during a House Committee on Education and Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington. New reports from the Government Accountability Office detail what led up to the botched rollout of a new FAFSA form and the resulting fallout.
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
College & Workforce Readiness The Common App Used to Be Primarily for Private Colleges. That’s Changed
Educators advising students in college applications should know that the Common App has expanded its membership beyond private schools.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
In this May 5, 2018, file photo, graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. On the bumpy road to repayment this fall, student loan borrowers have some qualms. Borrowers filed more than 101,000 student loan complaints with the Federal Student Aid office in 2022 – more than double from 2021 – and that number is poised to increase further as October payments approach.
In this May 5, 2018, file photo, graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. New Common App data show that more high school students are applying to public institutions.
Carlos Osorio/AP
College & Workforce Readiness Here's What Happened with AP African American Studies in Georgia
State law allows for exemptions from "divisive concepts" rules for AP and similar advanced coursework.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlanta.
Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. This summer Woods created some confusion over whether and how teachers could teach AP African American Studies.
Jeff Amy/AP
College & Workforce Readiness 'Just Try It Out': What's Behind a Shift Away From 4-Year College
Some high school students choose options other than college. Here's what recent graduates are saying.
Isaiah Hayes
6 min read
Illustration of high school student walking on path.
iStock
Load More ▼