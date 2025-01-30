What Students Have to Say About Their Black History Class
What Students Have to Say About Their Black History Class

High school seniors reflect on their experiences in AP African American Studies
By Geoff Wickersham — January 30, 2025 1 min read
A crowd of abstract multicolored silhouettes of people made in the collage style.
iStock/Getty images + Education Week
Geoff Wickersham
Geoff Wickersham is in his 34th year of teaching, more than 27 of those at Groves High School in Birmingham, Mich., where he teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History, AP African American Studies, philosophy, and women’s studies and history. This school year, he asked the 13 students in his school’s inaugural AP African American Studies class to reflect on their experiences taking the course so far. Below are excerpts from those students, all of whom are seniors.

Why did you decide to take this course? What made you feel Black history was important to you?

   I wanted a history class that focused more on my history. History is viewed as important because it’s necessary to know where you came from, and this African American history class is teaching me more about where I came from.

—Lamont

   I felt, and have felt since around middle school, that Black history is not taught as extensively, accurately, or as in-depth as I believe it should be. Black history, my history, isn’t something that can be or should ever be covered and considered completed in a one weeklong lesson.

—Mackenzie

   Over the years, in all of my history classes, I felt like something was missing. I felt like there was much more to learn about African American history, African American culture and their contributions to the world than just the quick side note of slavery and civil rights we were taught. As a Black person myself, I yearned for that representation.

—Nia

   I decided to take this course, honestly, because I was struggling in school and my counselor told me taking an AP class would help me increase my GPA. When [I was] in her office looking for classes to pick, she scrolled past AP African American Studies. At first, I was shocked inside of my head because I had never seen any type of class like that in all of my years of going to high school. I was nervous about taking an AP class, but since it was an African American studies-based class it encouraged me to take it. Black history runs through my blood and veins.

—Romond

   It is important for me to understand my own history and recognize that, as a Black person, we have accomplished many great things in life that were not simply handed to us.

—Morgan

What were your biggest misconceptions about Black history or Black people before taking the course?

   Coming into this course, I thought, for instance, that Black history was confined to slavery and the Civil Rights Movement. This class has thus given me insight that Black history is incredibly replete with centuries- and continents-spanning achievements in art, science, literature, and politics. For example, the lectures on African history and the huge impact of Blacks in American society as artists and writers opened my eyes to a kaleidoscopic heritage that was previously unknown to me.

—Noah

   Before taking the course, I unfortunately had the narrow-minded opinion that before white colonization, Africans had not made significant inventions or developments to show their intellectual abilities. I was undoubtedly mistaken.

—Kaela

   Before I took the course, I mainly thought about Black history in terms of slavery and the Civil Rights Movement and only focused on famous people like Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, or Malcolm X. I didn’t realize how much more there was to learn, like how Black people have made important contributions in art, music, and ideas all over the world.

—Romond

   The biggest misconception I had was that, as a people, we were only victims—which is not to say that I believed that Black people never contributed, fought back, or were a weak race of people, but that it seemed to me that our abuse outshined our greatness. I had believed there was more suffering than celebration.

—Mackenzie

A crowd of abstract multicolored silhouettes of people made in the collage style.

What were your expectations of the course and has the course met those expectations?

   I expected to learn more about the struggles Black people have faced, but I didn’t expect to also learn so much about their achievements and creativity. For example, all the Black people that fought back in slavery and inspired thousands to fight back.

—Romond

   With all due respect, I took this class because I didn’t want to hear about Black Americans from the perspective of whites. This class has met those expectations. Reading accounts and narratives from slaves, from Black people during the colonial era, during the Jim Crow era—all of it gives me the perspective I wanted. I wanted to know more about my people, not “allies.”

—Mackenzie

   My expectations for this course were that it was going to be a predominantly Black student classroom, and I was correct. I am actually very proud of my classmates, because taking this course brings us together and helps us understand each other more. I also thought that this would have a good number of resources so that we could learn as much as we could. My expectations for this were a little disappointing because, in my opinion, we don’t have the same number of resources that I see my other classes get.

—Janae

How did the course influence you?

   I plan to use what I’ve learned to stay grounded in my identity and to educate others who may not fully appreciate the depth of African American history. I want to share the knowledge I’ve gained and encourage others to see Black history as more than a narrative of hardship.

—Navarra

   It influenced me to take a deeper dive into my own culture and roots. I live in a West African household where my grandmother cooks traditional dishes all the time. After learning about the origins of African American dishes, it inspired me to ask my grandma to teach me how to cook the dishes we eat (for example, okra sauce and rice) as a way of preserving my culture.

—Nia

   This course has influenced me to appreciate where I am in life more than I already do. Learning about Black history has shown me all the things that those before me had to go through, and I cannot imagine how I would handle those things. I know that my ancestors did those things so that the generations after them could live peacefully and equal to others around them.

—Janae

   The course has not only influenced me by learning more about African American history, but by opening my eyes to different things in history that connect to African American history. Everything is all sort of connected in some type of way, just like life now. When you can expand your vision and a few different points of views, everything is easier to understand.

—Paul

   The course has influenced me by increasing my sensitivity to systemic racism and its historical roots. It made me reflect on my own privilege and the importance of allyship. Engaging with primary sources and listening to personal stories brought a shift in perspective, leading me to be more active in conversations about race and equity within my community.

—Noah

What advice would you give other students about this course? What advice would you give teachers?

   Confidence goes a long way, and if a teacher seems hesitant to teach a part or will barely talk about it, it doesn't make me want to learn about it either.

—Kaela

   My advice to other students is to brush up on your claim, evidence, and reasoning skills and your ability to analyze documents, because it is helpful in any history class. My advice to teachers is that a helpful way of securing understanding is by keeping a class engaged with interactive lessons. Additionally, to teachers, I would advise you to not back down in the face of adversity (in terms of pushback from others to not teach African American history) because this course is so significant in educating generations on topics that should never be censored, in hopes that we never repeat history.

—Nia

   To other students, I want to suggest that they take the course with an open mind, being prepared to take on an uncomfortable discussion. This class will make you uncomfortable about a lot of things, but, honestly, this is where most learning occurs.

—Noah

   For teachers, I’d say encourage open discussion as much as possible, and don’t be so nervous. There’s a transparency that I feel is necessary when handling topics such as those that will be covered in this class, especially since we’ve dealt with schooling that skates around these issues for so long.

—Mackenzie

   Some advice I would give to teachers wanting to teach this class is to be open minded and honest while teaching. Acting like this in a normal math class won’t help the teacher or the class because it’s new to everyone in their own way. Try to learn with the student and be understanding.

—Paul

What would you like to learn more about that you did not have an opportunity to learn?

   I would like to learn more about those who were against African American studies being taught and why.

—Bailey

   I would like to learn more about the backstory of enslaved individuals and hear their stories, as well as understand what they went through.

—Morgan

   I would like to learn more about African Americans who had an impact between the end of slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.

—Lamont

   I would like to learn more about the intersectionality of Black history with other marginalized groups—especially how various identities play into the bigger picture within the social justice movement. Also, I'd be interested in digging deeper into the impact Black history has made across the world outside the United States.

—Noah

   I’d like to learn more about African American art from the 1800s to 1900s and their influences.

—Nia

What is your favorite part of the course? Is there anything you don’t like about it?

   My favorite thing about this class is that everything I learn connects back to world history and U.S. history.

—Paul

   My favorite class periods are when we watch a video or read an account/document and then discuss them. We can talk for 30 minutes because everyone has something to say, whether that be an experience to share or an expansion of someone else's idea. I cherish that kind of conversation because it’s so rare to find in any classroom, but especially regarding race.

—Mackenzie

   My favorite part is when we take home documents or pieces of text from the past to review and look over at home, and then discuss our findings aloud in class the next day. I particularly enjoy this way of dissecting unfamiliar text or art because you get to hear varied perspectives of the same documents.

—Nia

   I like the discussions that we have and how everyone can put their opinions on the things we are talking about. It’s like a community where everyone is comfortable to talk and express their feelings and thoughts.

—Janae

   One of the aspects that I didn't particularly like was that sometimes, because of the pace, it felt a little rushed, and hence we were left wanting more about certain topics.

—Noah

   I like the group discussions that we do. I feel comfortable talking in those.

—Romond

   My favorite part of the course is learning about African American heroes who were not brought up in other history classes.

—Lamont

Editor’s note: The responses from students have been lightly edited for length clarity.

