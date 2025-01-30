My expectations for this course were that it was going to be a predominantly Black student classroom, and I was correct. I am actually very proud of my classmates, because taking this course brings us together and helps us understand each other more. I also thought that this would have a good number of resources so that we could learn as much as we could. My expectations for this were a little disappointing because, in my opinion, we don’t have the same number of resources that I see my other classes get.