The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation (book)

Anna Malaika Tubbs’ The Three Mothers brings to light the overlooked stories of Alberta King, Louise Little, and Berdis Baldwin—the mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin, respectively. Tubbs reclaims their narratives, illustrating how these women shaped their sons’ ideologies, resilience, and activism while navigating the dual oppression of racism and sexism in America.

Through meticulously researched biographies, Tubbs unpacks how each mother’s life experiences and values informed her son’s work as activist, writer, and leader. Alberta King was a community leader and spiritual guide, Louise Little was a fiercely independent Garveyite activist, and Berdis Baldwin was a storyteller and nurturer who encouraged intellectual curiosity. Together, their lives highlight the interconnectedness of motherhood, activism, and Black resistance.

By centering the often-overlooked voices of Black women, the book challenges educators to rethink historical narratives that prioritize the achievements of Black male leaders while sidelining the contributions of women. It provides a framework for teaching intersectionality, illustrating how racism, sexism, and classism intersect in shaping lives and movements.

Moreover, it reframes leadership by recognizing care giving, nurturing, and community-building as essential forms of activism, inspiring students to value collective efforts and unseen labor. For Black students, especially girls and young women, the stories offer empowering representations of resilience and strength, while for all students, the book fosters empathy, critical inquiry, and a deeper understanding of social justice.

“Daughters ” (documentary)

Directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton and available on Netflix, “Daughters” is an eye-opening exploration of the complexities of Black girlhood and womanhood. Through a masterful blend of personal narratives, expert commentary, and archival footage, the 2024 film examines how systemic inequities ripple through generations, shaping the lives of Black women and girls.

A significant focus of the documentary is the enduring impact of mass incarceration on Black families. By centering the stories of daughters of incarcerated fathers, “Daughters” reveals the emotional toll of separation, the stigma carried by affected families, and the resilience forged in the face of such adversity.

By examining how incarceration perpetuates cycles of poverty and instability, the documentary highlights the ways Black girls gain strength from their mothers, mother figures, extended families, and communities. These insights make “Daughters” a valuable resource for educators seeking to understand and address the structural challenges faced by Black students and their families.

In portraying both pain and joy, the film offers a multifaceted portrayal of the experiences of Black girls and women. For educators, the narratives presented offer a deeper understanding of the resilience and agency of Black girls, alongside strategies for fostering supportive educational environments.

The film’s rich visual composition and soulful soundtrack amplifies its emotional depth, making it an engaging and transformative tool for both instruction and critical dialogue. In classrooms, workshops, or professional development settings, “Daughters” could spark thoughtful conversations about equity, justice, and the role of education in addressing structural inequality. Its thought-provoking narrative encourages reflection on the need to support and uplift Black women and girls, both within educational contexts and beyond.

Pro-Blackness in Early Childhood Education: Amplifying Black Joy in K-3 Classrooms (book)

This guide calls for early-childhood and elementary educators to reexamine their pedagogy and curricular materials for anti-Black bias. Though the title names K-3 classrooms as the focus of this book, the practices and learning opportunities presented throughout can be used in both secondary classrooms and teacher-preparation programs.

Authors Gloria Swindler Boutte, Jarvais J. Jackson, Saudah N. Collins, Janice R. Baines, Anthony Broughton, and George Lee Johnson Jr. lay out practical routines and approaches for educators to teach and learn about pro-Blackness.

Throughout the chapters, readers get peeks inside the classrooms of educators who model what pro-Blackness looks like as a curricular foundation. The text highlights valuable curriculum materials that affirm and inspire all children and introduces ways readers can honor Black cultural knowledge. The guide also explores how educators can prepare themselves and learn about Black people, history, and culture in ways that enhance their curriculum and pedagogy.

With book lists, lesson ideas, resources, and stories from the early-childhood classroom, Pro-Blackness in Early Childhood Education provides practical examples of what it means to truly love, honor, and affirm Black children, their histories, and their culture.

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance (book)

In this book, author Kellie Carter Jackson dissects the various ways throughout history that Black people have resisted oppressive systems and forcibly responded to white supremacy, with a particular focus on Black women leading the charge. She counters the false historical notion that Black resistance exists in either the “nonviolent” approach of Martin Luther King Jr. or the “by any means necessary” approach of Malcolm X. Jackson defines refusal and journeys through historical events such as the American Revolution, the Haitian Revolution, the Civil War, the Harlem Renaissance, and more to explore the breadth of Black resistance.

The five chapters in the book are dedicated to revolution, protection, force, flight, and joy. Educators can use the historical content and principles Jackson details in each chapter to teach history in a way that centers the humanity of Black peoples.

For example, to sharpen historical-thinking skills of corroboration, sourcing, and close reading, students might evaluate Jackson’s definition of revolution and her claim in Chapter 1 that “the American Revolution was not revolutionary.” This claim could serve as an introduction to the American Revolution and be reframed as an essential question: “Was the American Revolution revolutionary?” In a classroom environment, educators may consider focusing on how the American Revolution actually impacted various groups, with a substantial focus on the role and outcomes of Black peoples, and allow students to dispute or confirm Jackson’s conclusion about the American Revolution.