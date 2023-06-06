We Must Encourage Students to Communicate
Opinion
Teaching Letter to the Editor

We Must Encourage Students to Communicate

June 06, 2023 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

It was a joy to read the article, “Quick Ways Teachers Can Encourage Students to Listen to Each Other” (April 19, 2023). Too often, we forget that we need to help develop students’ speaking and listening skills. While schools are fortunately devoting more time and attention to student-to-student discourse, we tend to focus more on the speaking part of the equation. Learning to be an active listener and responding effectively to what others say are equally important.

It was particularly helpful to read suggestions math teachers can use to help build listening skills in their classroom. For example, asking one student to explain how they solved a problem and inviting another to rephrase their classmate’s answer. I’ve also found it’s good practice to encourage students to agree or disagree respectfully with their peers, providing justifications for their opinions. Asking questions to gain more information is also a sign of a good listener.

Focusing on both speaking and listening makes the lesson more engaging, helps students understand complex material, and honors students’ identities as valued members of the learner community.

I remember teaching a math lesson that ended with a class debrief where students shared their strategies, successes, and errors. During the reflection, one student quipped, “No offense, Ms. Hopkinson, but I learn better from my friends’ thinking than I do from you.” I was not offended, quite the opposite. I smiled with pride because students’ thoughts matter. Making intentional space for them to talk, listen, respond, and question is a valuable use of class time.

Christine Hopkinson
Senior Curriculum Developer
Eureka Math Squared
Greeley, Colo.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Tue., June 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Leverage New Funding Sources with Data-Informed Practices
Address the whole child using data-informed practices, gain valuable insights, and learn strategies that can benefit your district.
Register
Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
Thu., June 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Tech Is Everywhere. But Is It Making Schools Better?
Join us for a lively discussion about the ways that technology is being used to improve schools and how it is falling short.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Student Engagement?
Answer 7 questions about student engagement.
Teaching Opinion The Key to Greater Creativity? A Simple Brainstorming Technique
When students think they’ve run out of ideas, take this step to help them push forward.
Adam Alter
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Teaching Opinion How to Manage Emotional Distress in the Classroom
Four strategies for bringing student-centered instruction to your classroom.
Kareem Farah
5 min read
Illustration of a group of individual students in an abstract textural background
Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors + iStock/Getty Images
Teaching Should Schools Assign Summer Homework? Educators Weigh In
It turns out that educators have differing and more nuanced ideas on whether students of all ages should get summer homework assignments.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Young girl reading a book while lying on her back on a wooden beam at a wooden dock at the lake.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼