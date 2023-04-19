Quick Ways Teachers Can Encourage Students to Listen to Each Other
Teaching What the Research Says

Quick Ways Teachers Can Encourage Students to Listen to Each Other

By Sarah D. Sparks — April 19, 2023 1 min read
Two elementary children around the age of 9 discuss something as they work on a class assignment together.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Chicago

Listening is a key language skill and academic habit—it’s estimated people spend 45 percent of their communication time listening versus only 30 percent talking—yet students often get little explicit instruction on how to pay attention to each other.

As schools work to help students recover academic habits that were disrupted during the pandemic, experts have called for more deliberate practice of listening and other communication skills. One new study suggests quick ways that teaching students to listen to their peers can build deeper academic discussions and counter racial and gender stereotypes in classes like math.

Karin Brown, an education researcher at the University of Michigan, recorded and analyzed how 5th grade math teachers in Midwest classrooms led peer discussions in ways that encouraged equitable participation. Common approaches focused on peer listening, including:

  • Asking one student for the answer to a problem and then asking another student to explain the classmate’s answer.
  • Soliciting several different answers to a question, then asking students to consider the reasoning behind an answer with which they disagree.
  • Creating exit tickets or homework in which students reflect on how a classmate’s idea made them change their thinking.

Related

Pinecrest Elementary School Principal Laura Mendicino directs students to take their places in preparation for a teamwork activity at the school in Immokalee, Fla. Twice a week, the Collier County district uses activities to teach aspects of leadership.
Pinecrest Elementary School Principal Laura Mendicino directs students to take their places in preparation for a teamwork activity at the school in Immokalee, Fla. Twice a week, the Collier County district uses activities to teach aspects of leadership.
Josh Ritchie for Education Week
School Climate & Safety How Schools Use Covey’s '7 Habits of Highly Effective People'
Sarah D. Sparks, March 22, 2022
6 min read

“By giving students the opportunity to practice using questions, [the teacher] is communicating that listening is important enough that we should be practicing doing it together,” Brown said in a discussion at the annual meeting of the American Educational Research Association last week, where she presented her findings. “Rather than listening just being this generic thing that the teacher’s asking students to do, he’s giving them specific steps that he would like them to take.”

Creating a framework for peer listening may also help reduce stereotypes in classes like math, Brown noted. In general, prior studies have found training in listening can reduce racism and bias. But teachers may also be able to reduce stereotype threat— in which a student feels a fear of fulfilling a negative stereotype about the abilities of their gender or racial group— by highlighting their insights and guiding them to lead class discussions.

“Teachers can prompt students to consider what they’ve learned from their classmates of color, which could interrupt the racial hierarchy of mathematical ability,” she said.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., April 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar MTSS Intervention Planning: Best Practices to Support Student Success
Join us to learn from district leaders about selecting, implementing, and measuring research-based interventions for student success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion The Promises and Limits of ‘Evidence-Based Practice’
Rigorous research should influence practice but only after a gradual accumulation of evidence by many researchers using various methods.
Rick Hess
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching Opinion Bite-Size Advice for Teachers to Finish the Year Strong
With the school year winding down, teachers offer tips, upbeat and eager, on what to do with that time.
Larry Ferlazzo
2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching What the Research Says Here's How to Give Feedback That Students Will Actually Use
New research offers clues for teachers on crafting effective feedback.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Female teacher helps young boy to do his school work.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion The Four Secrets to Motivating Students
Giving students the opportunity to choose can be liberating as long as teachers provide the right amount of guidance.
Larry Ferlazzo
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼