Use Letters to the Editor During Writing Instruction
Opinion
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor

Use Letters to the Editor During Writing Instruction

September 06, 2022
To the Editor:

One of the most effective ways to teach writing is to have students write letters to the editor (“I Teach Writing. It’s Emotional Work,” July 15, 2022). Doing so allows them to develop the ability to express their opinions in a condensed format. It’s a discipline that can be applied to longer compositions. It’s extremely rare to have students who don’t feel strongly about issues in the news. Letters to the editor provide an outlet for their emotions.

Walt Gardner
Los Angeles, Calif.

Walt Gardner, who taught for 28 years in the Los Angeles Unified School District, blogs about education at theedhed.com. Formerly, he wrote the Reality Check opinion blog on edweek.org.

