To the Editor:

One of the most effective ways to teach writing is to have students write letters to the editor (“I Teach Writing. It’s Emotional Work ,” July 15, 2022). Doing so allows them to develop the ability to express their opinions in a condensed format. It’s a discipline that can be applied to longer compositions. It’s extremely rare to have students who don’t feel strongly about issues in the news. Letters to the editor provide an outlet for their emotions.

Walt Gardner

Los Angeles, Calif.

