Reading Recovery Debate Is ‘Polarizing’
Opinion
Reading & Literacy Letter to the Editor

Reading Recovery Debate Is ‘Polarizing’

May 31, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The current debate around the science of reading and Reading Recovery intervention increasingly reflects the polarizing and counterproductive nature of public discourse (“Concerns Raised Over Reading Recovery’s Long-Term Effects,” May 11, 2022). Today’s science of reading zealots are so convinced they are right that they will openly discredit—on the thinnest of evidence—a program that has taught millions of kids to read.

As EdWeek’s article on researcher Henry May’s new study points out, the study comes with “major research caveats,” not the least of which are that about 75 percent of the experimental group and more than 80 percent of the control group dropped out of the study. Worse yet, the experimental group included participants who didn’t get the entire 20-week intervention. Some may have received just a few weeks.

There also seems to be collective amnesia underway. The science of reading is being used as a new buzz phrase for phonics, which was at the heart of the multibillion, former federal program, Reading First. As EdWeek reported, a 2008 study showed that Reading First “helped boost decoding skills among 1st graders in the program but had no effect on comprehension for 1st, 2nd, or 3rd graders.”

Now, it’s back as science of reading, and we’re being told that it is the only way to teach kids to read. If there is one thing we know in K-12 education, it’s that “one-size-fits-all” never works—and that’s especially true when it comes to reading. Some kids need intensive phonics, others struggle with content and vocabulary. Our philosophy at Reading Recovery is whatever it takes, including but not limited to phonics.

We take heart by a recent study in England evaluating Reading Recovery students in the United Kingdom a decade after the intervention. They found that Reading Recovery students were nearly on average with the entire country compared with the control by the age of 16. Like May’s study, this one also has limitations, which is why we always keep research in perspective.

Billy Molasso
Executive Director
Reading Recovery Community
Worthington, Ohio

Related Tags:
Research Teaching Research Early Literacy Instruction

A version of this article appeared in the June 01, 2022 edition of Education Week as Reading Recovery Debate Is ‘Polarizing’

Events

Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Modernizing Principal Support: The Road to More Connected and Effective Leaders
When principals are better equipped to lead, support, and maintain high levels of teaching and learning, outcomes for students are improved.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About the Science of Reading?
Answer 7 questions about the science of reading.
Reading & Literacy Students Write Their Way to Hope, Courage: Read Their Poems
Five poems from students in Los Angeles and Miami, written to make sense of difficult times.
Catherine Gewertz
2 min read
Conceptual image of poetry.
Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: Digital VisionVectors, E+, Pateresca/iStock)
Reading & Literacy ‘It Can Save Lives’: Students Testify to the Power of Poetry
For National Poetry Month, see how teachers and students are exploring the art form.
Catherine Gewertz
5 min read
In a Wednesday, April 19, 2017 photo, Eric Charles, left, smiles after performing his poem, "Goodbye to High School Football," for classmates at Sharpstown High School in Houston. Charles compared the rush of performing to the emotions he felt during a football game. Charles had played football since young age, and he planned to play at an elite level in college. However, after injuring his left knee a second time, he found he enjoyed poetry and writing. "That's the glory in me getting hurt," he said.
Eric Charles, left, smiles after performing his poem, "Goodbye to High School Football" for classmates at Sharpstown High School in Houston in 2017. For some students and their teachers, studying and writing poetry has been transformative amid the losses of the pandemic and the wrenching national dialogue about racial justice.
Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP
Reading & Literacy What the 'Science of Reading' Should Look Like for English-Learners. It's Not Settled
ELLs need additional supports for, and bring different strengths to, early reading instruction, experts say.
Sarah Schwartz
10 min read
Sarah Mireles kneels down to work on reading skills with students at Maplewood Elementary in Greeley, Colo., in January of 2018.
Sarah Mireles kneels down to work with Abdigani Hussein, 10, left, and Muhammod Amanullah, 10, during class on at Maplewood Elementary in Greeley, Colo., on Jan. 30, 2018. (Joshua Polson/The Daily Tribune via AP)
Joshua Polson/The Daily Tribune via AP
Load More ▼