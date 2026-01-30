Learning Spaces Should Meet the Needs of All Students
Opinion
Teaching Letter to the Editor

Learning Spaces Should Meet the Needs of All Students

January 30, 2026 1 min read
To the Editor:

Students with ADHD face learning challenges in traditional classroom settings that their peers do not. The article, “ADHD Is Punished in Schools. How Teachers Can Flip the Script” (Oct. 2, 2025), acknowledges this and offers practical guidance to educators on supporting students with ADHD in the classroom without relying on disciplinary measures.

Schools should also consider designing their classrooms to be inclusive of neurodivergent learners. Physical learning spaces are often overlooked for their influence on both student engagement and teacher effectiveness.

As a former teacher and the current chief academic officer at Lakeshore Learning Materials, an educational supply and manufacturer chain, I regularly work with educators around the country to ensure that their learning spaces meet the needs of all students. Sensory-friendly environments can reduce distractions and promote self-regulation skills for neurodivergent students. There are numerous ways that classroom design can support students with ADHD.

  • Organized and clutter-free classrooms, with labeled or color-coded storage bins in a designated, accessible area, can reduce visual distractions and promote independence in locating materials.
  • Quiet zones, with soft seating (beanbags or pillows) and calming tools (stress balls or fidget toys), allow students to self-regulate their energy and emotions before returning to lessons with enhanced focus.
  • Flexible seating options like wobble stools, floor cushions, or standing desks can accommodate students when they need to move to maintain their focus.
  • Adaptable, mobile furniture can create various learning zones within a classroom that cater to different attention spans and energy levels.

Thoughtful classroom design paired with the instructional strategies highlighted in the EdWeek article ensures all students can thrive in their learning environments.

Patti Clark
Chief Academic Officer
Lakeshore Learning Materials
Carson, Calif.

read the article mentioned in the letter

Cropped photo of a caucasian elementary school boy standing alone in a hallway holding his books and looking up at someone or something not shown.
Getty
Teaching ADHD Is Punished in Schools. How Teachers Can Flip the Script
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 2, 2025
7 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the February 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as Learning spaces should meet the needs of all students

