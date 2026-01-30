To the Editor:

Students with ADHD face learning challenges in traditional classroom settings that their peers do not. The article, “ADHD Is Punished in Schools. How Teachers Can Flip the Script ” (Oct. 2, 2025), acknowledges this and offers practical guidance to educators on supporting students with ADHD in the classroom without relying on disciplinary measures.

Schools should also consider designing their classrooms to be inclusive of neurodivergent learners. Physical learning spaces are often overlooked for their influence on both student engagement and teacher effectiveness.

As a former teacher and the current chief academic officer at Lakeshore Learning Materials, an educational supply and manufacturer chain, I regularly work with educators around the country to ensure that their learning spaces meet the needs of all students. Sensory-friendly environments can reduce distractions and promote self-regulation skills for neurodivergent students. There are numerous ways that classroom design can support students with ADHD.



Organized and clutter-free classrooms, with labeled or color-coded storage bins in a designated, accessible area, can reduce visual distractions and promote independence in locating materials.

Quiet zones, with soft seating (beanbags or pillows) and calming tools (stress balls or fidget toys), allow students to self-regulate their energy and emotions before returning to lessons with enhanced focus.

Flexible seating options like wobble stools, floor cushions, or standing desks can accommodate students when they need to move to maintain their focus.

Adaptable, mobile furniture can create various learning zones within a classroom that cater to different attention spans and energy levels.

Thoughtful classroom design paired with the instructional strategies highlighted in the EdWeek article ensures all students can thrive in their learning environments.

Patti Clark

Chief Academic Officer

Lakeshore Learning Materials

Carson, Calif.