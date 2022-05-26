High School Graduation Is Down. There Are No Quick Fixes
Opinion
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion

High School Graduation Is Down. There Are No Quick Fixes

Online credit-recovery programs are popular, but many shortchange students
By Robert Balfanz & Karen Hawley Miles — May 26, 2022 4 min read
Illustration of students climbing broken ladders
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Robert Balfanz & Karen Hawley Miles
Robert Balfanz is the director of the Everyone Graduates Center at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education and the host of the Designing Education podcast. Karen Hawley Miles is the CEO of the nonprofit Education Resource Strategies.

In education, there’s no such thing as a quick fix. That’s one thing we’ve learned in our decades of work with high schools across the country.

But the pressure to turn to quick fixes is greater now than ever as America’s high schools face a perfect storm of challenges⁠—high rates of course failure, chronic absenteeism, and staff shortages. With record numbers of students failing or missing classes, there’s a tremendous need for high schools to help students make up class credits—and fast.

Unfortunately, in our work with high schools and districts, we’ve observed that the way most schools approach credit recovery is woefully inadequate at ensuring students are learning the content they need for success after high school.

Over the past decade, a predominant catch-up strategy for high school students has been to enroll in self-paced virtual courses rather than retaking classes or attending summer school. For some students, these courses may be efficient, low-cost ways to often “recover” credits required for graduation. But few states have strong regulations for this coursework, few districts have robust vetting processes for credit-recovery vendors and curricula, and few students who take these courses demonstrate proficiency on state assessments.

A considerable number of students failed classes when instruction was virtual. Asking them to take another virtual course to make up credits from the one they failed often does not make sense.

Virtual classes can also create perverse incentives for educators and students alike. Some students realize they can make up a class with less time and effort through online credit recovery than sticking with regular coursework. And high schools and districts can maintain or increase—in some cases, dramatically—graduation rates without ensuring young people develop the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.

The way most schools approach credit recovery is woefully inadequate at ensuring students are learning the content they need for success after high school.

What we need instead of a quick-fix solution are creative, evidence-based strategies that offer young people meaningful opportunities to catch up and get back on track.

The federal government’s unprecedented investment in the recovery of our K-12 public schools offers the chance to rethink how schools use time, staffing, and resources to develop meaningful, flexible credit-recovery opportunities.

Research suggests that including face-to-face instruction and support are key to high-quality credit recovery. At the same time, competency-based programs in which students focus on the knowledge and skills they have not learned, rather than retaking entire courses, can help get them back on track faster by advancing through the work as they demonstrate true understanding of the content. Schedule flexibility—like offering options in the evening, on weekends, and during the summer—can also help students balance making solid academic progress with work or family responsibilities.

A complementary approach is to reduce the need for credit recovery. Early-warning systems, which help educators identify students at risk of falling off track, help here. When a student fails a test or misses school, schools use early-warning indicators to step in with extra support like tutoring or counseling. They also enable schools to observe if large numbers of course failures are occurring in a particular subject, grade, or classroom, signaling where instructional improvements or supports are needed.

See Also

Curriculum Without Rules, Credit Recovery Is Just an 'Easy Ticket to Graduation,' Report Says
Catherine Gewertz, November 21, 2019
4 min read

Some districts already use models that follow research-based approaches, offering inspiration for other schools and districts across the country:

  • In the District of Columbia public schools, students in credit recovery participate in distinct, individualized, competency-based courses aligned to district curricula that feature face-to-face support. Teachers are empowered to reteach students until they gain proficiency, and students work at their own pace with multiple opportunities for meaningful feedback while a credit-recovery coordinator supports implementation at each school.
  • At Boston Day and Evening Academy, a charter school, schoolwork is designed so course failure is not an option. All courses throughout the year are competency-based, and students demonstrate what they have learned when they are ready to do so. Once they master all benchmarks related to the class, they are rated “competent” and move on to the next class in that subject area. When the school observed that this approach was not fully engaging for all students, faculty and students worked together to design BDEA 2.0, which integrates more hands-on, project-based, career-focused learning activities.
  • Ohio allows districts and schools to award two credits for a single course if the course meets the standards of two different subjects. This credit-flexible coursework offers the opportunity to create individualized, real-world learning experiences that help deepen relevance and student understanding, such as a government and agricultural-science course that draws on project-based learning.

Schools do not have to choose between credit recovery and learning. Districts should invest federal recovery dollars in the staff and curricula necessary to implement flexible, competency-based programs that provide students the help they need to make up lost credits and truly learn the content they missed the first time.

With creative planning rooted in research-backed strategies, schools and districts can devise meaningful supports for the students most impacted by the pandemic and build toward a more robust academic safety net for all students—one that allows them to persist toward meaningful diplomas without compromising their futures or delaying their dreams.

Related Tags:
Remedial Instruction Graduation Rate

Events

Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Modernizing Principal Support: The Road to More Connected and Effective Leaders
When principals are better equipped to lead, support, and maintain high levels of teaching and learning, outcomes for students are improved.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says 12th Graders Took Harder Courses and Got Higher GPAs, But Test Scores Fell. What Gives?
A federal study finds that improvements in high school students' course-taking and GPAs did not lead to higher NAEP scores.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Image of data.
monsitj/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion 5 Ways Rural School Leaders Can Create Workforce Opportunities for Students
The key to offering high-quality, work-based learning opportunities to students in rural areas is community building.
Charles V. Khoury
5 min read
Screen Shot 2022 01 26 at 7.08.02 AM
Shutterstock
College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says The COVID Academic Slide Could Be Worse Than Expected
Across grades, subjects, and schools, lost learning is adding up for students, new studies find.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image of a line moving from point A in a disrupted path.
Serhii Brovko/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on Inspiring Innovation Through STEM Education
This Spotlight will empower you on ways to include more students of color, locate gifted students in unexpected places, and more.
Load More ▼