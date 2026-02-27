AI Isn’t the Real Threat to Special Education
Opinion
Special Education Letter to the Editor

AI Isn’t the Real Threat to Special Education

February 27, 2026 1 min read
To the Editor:

The debate over AI in writing individualized education programs is pointed in the wrong direction (“Teachers Are Using AI to Help Write IEPs. Advocates Have Concerns,” Oct. 29, 2025). The threat to special education isn’t AI but an overwhelmed system with impossible caseloads, staffing shortages, and paperwork that pushes teachers out of the field entirely.

No one is restricting teachers from Googling, Pinterest, TPT, or crowdsourcing language, yet suddenly using AI to streamline repetitive drafting is portrayed as “concerning.” That’s backward.

Ohio is already moving toward AI governance, not bans, because structured, ethical use of AI frees teachers’ time for instruction, planning, problem-solving, and collaboration with families. That’s where human expertise belongs.

Used responsibly, AI strengthens compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, improves clarity, and can empower parents to better understand data and advocate for their children. It’s time we stop fearing AI and start leveraging it so special education can function.

Dawn Fleming-Kendall
Advocate & Former Public and Private Education Administrator
Thompson, Ohio

read the article mentioned in the letter

Female student retrieving an IEP document from a giant laptop equipped with artificial intelligence.
iStock/Getty Images + Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Special Education Teachers Are Using AI to Help Write IEPs. Advocates Have Concerns
Evie Blad, October 29, 2025
9 min read

A version of this article appeared in the March 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as AI isn’t the real threat to special education

