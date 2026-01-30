4 Barriers to Giving Students With Disabilities the Tools They Need to Thrive
Special Education

4 Barriers to Giving Students With Disabilities the Tools They Need to Thrive

By Evie Blad — January 30, 2026 5 min read
Kristen Ponce, speech language pathologist, uses Canva and the built in AI software to help her students.
Assistive technologies can be high or low tech, but teachers need help deploying them to match students with disabilities' particular needs. A speech language pathologist in Kansas City, Mo., uses an ed-tech program and its built in AI software to help her students on May 1, 2024.
Doug Barrett for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Assistive technology can address the learning needs of students with disabilities and knock down barriers to inclusion in general education classrooms. But schools often face challenges in providing, maintaining, and using such tools to their full potential, a federal watchdog agency found.

The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office visited school districts in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. Investigators also interviewed educators and surveyed federally supported centers for parents of children with disabilities to learn how schools deploy assistive technology—and how those processes could be improved. Their findings were published in a Jan. 29 report.

The category of assistive technology includes a wide range of tools—everything from simple cards printed with images to help nonverbal students communicate, to more advanced computer programs that read text aloud for students with processing disorders.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires schools to consider the use of the technology when they create an individualized education program, or IEP, for a student with disabilities. But systemic and logistical concerns can stand in the way, the GAO found.

“We frequently face challenges where schools lack consistency in supporting assistive technology ...” one parent-support center reported. “There is a lack of designated individuals responsible for providing training, resulting in teachers not knowing how to effectively integrate assistive technology devices or software into their classrooms.”

Here are four challenges the GAO identified.

1. Teachers, students, and families have limited awareness about the range of assistive technology options

Because assistive technology can include so many things, teachers don’t always understand the full menu of options under that umbrella, districts reported. And families may not be aware of options that could support their children, so they don’t know to advocate for them in IEP meetings, the GAO found.

Low-tech options schools use include elevated surfaces to improve writing posture, pencil grips, and swivel stools. Some also use printed materials, including cards with images of school activities, like snacks or a bathroom break, which allow educators to make visual daily schedules to help students know what to expect and regulate their behavior.

Medium-tech options include microphones for teachers that transmit directly to students’ hearing aids. Some schools also use large switches and buttons to make it easier for students with limited motor skills to control devices or even turn off the lights in the classroom.

High-tech options include software that read materials aloud, personalized software programs, and communication devices students control by gazing at various images or letters with their eyes.

“Rapidly changing technology can make it difficult for school district and school staff to keep abreast of current assistive technology options,” the GAO found.

Some districts have sought to remedy these issues by creating assistive technology teams made up of teachers, special education staff, and technology advisers who are charged with staying up-to-date with new options and consulting with teachers about how they may help students. Some districts have even created “toolboxes” of lower-tech options teachers can experiment with in the classroom.

2. Teachers and staff have limited expertise on using assistive technology

Educators, especially general education teachers, reported that they had limited or no professional development on how to identify appropriate technologies and how to use them to their full potential.

Those challenges are exacerbated by persistent, widespread special education staffing shortages and turnover, educators said.

A lack of support staff like occupational therapists can make it difficult to assess students’ needs and identify solutions. And a churn of new special education teachers, some of whom ultimately shift into general education classrooms, makes ongoing training a challenge.

Students who use assistive technology may also lack needed training in how to use it, investigators found.

“Staff from one school district said because teachers do not have enough time to train students on how to use devices, the teachers have asked students to train other students on how to use assistive technology,” the report said. “Without receiving sufficient training, students may not use their devices.”

District-level assistive technology teams can take ownership of training and professional development, providing a consistency through staff turnover, the report said.

Districts should take advantage of technical support provided by their states and by the Center on Inclusive Technology and Education Systems, the report recommended. CITES has created an assistive technology framework for districts that includes strategies like coaching and family outreach.

3. Stigma stops teachers and students from using assistive technology

Investigators identified two forms of stigma that hinder the use of assistive technology. First, some teachers wrongly believe tools like text readers provide an unfair advantage to students who use them, administrators said. And second, some students are resistant to using devices like headphones and specialized computer programs for fear of standing out from their peers.

Some of the student stigma has eased as tools like tablets have become ubiquitous in general education classrooms, educators said. And better coaching for teachers can help them understand how specific tools help students address their needs, the report said.

4. Financial constraints pose challenges

Inadequate funding for special education is a perennial concern, and it can also make it difficult for schools to buy more sophisticated tools for students with disabilities, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, districts said.

States can address these concerns by providing technical assistance about how districts can use federal IDEA and technology funds, the report recommended. Some states have also set up lending libraries that allow schools to share tools housed in regional resource centers.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., February 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Stop the Drop: Turn Communication Into an Enrollment Booster
Turn everyday communication with families into powerful PR that builds trust, boosts reputation, and drives enrollment.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., February 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Integrating and Interpreting MTSS Data: How Districts Are Designing Systems That Identify Student Needs
Discover practical ways to organize MTSS data that enable timely, confident MTSS decisions, ensuring every student is seen and supported.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: AI Could Be Your Thought Partner
How can educators prepare young people for an AI-powered workplace? Join our discussion on using AI as a cognitive companion.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education 50 Years of IDEA: 4 Things to Know About the Landmark Special Education Law
The nation's primary special education law details schools' obligations to students with disabilities.
Evie Blad
5 min read
President Ford at work in the Oval Office on Jan. 27, 1976.
President Gerald Ford, pictured in the Oval Office on Jan. 27, 1976, signed into law the predecessor to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act in 1975.
Courtesy of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library &amp; Museum
Special Education Letter to the Editor Aligning General and Special Education for Student Success
Involving all educators can make a big difference.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Special Education What a New Dyslexia Definition Could Mean for Schools
An updated definition put forth by an international group of researchers could identify more students.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Students in the online blended learning class at the ALLIES School in Colorado Springs, Colo., work with programs like ST Math and Lexia, both created for students with dyslexia, on April 7, 2023.
Under a new definition, students wouldn't need to have "unexpected" learning gaps to be identified for dyslexia services. Students in the online blended learning class at the ALLIES School in Colorado Springs, Colo., work with literacy programs created for students with dyslexia, on April 7, 2023.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Special Education Parents Should Continue to File Disability Rights Complaints, Say Special Ed. Advocates
Continuing to file them puts pressure on the Ed. Dept. to enforce special ed. laws.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Image of a hand raising a red flag.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼