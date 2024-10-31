‘Academic Rigor Is in Decline.’ A College Professor Reflects on AP Scores
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Assessment Opinion

‘Academic Rigor Is in Decline.’ A College Professor Reflects on AP Scores

How the courses for college-bound students are falling short
By Rick Hess — October 31, 2024 4 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of EdWeek’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

A couple of weeks ago, I had an extended conversation with the College Board’s vice president of Advanced Placement and instruction, Trevor Packer, about why some AP scores have shot up in recent years. Packer, who’s overseen the AP program for two decades, made his case for the changes to the scoring. Well, more than a few readers let me know they weren’t convinced. One of them is Steven Mintz, a professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin, columnist for Inside Higher Ed, and the author, most recently, of The Learning-Centered University. Mintz articulated concerns about what the College Board is doing and how it aggravates concerns about declining rigor in both high school and college. I thought he raised important points and that his note was worth sharing. Here’s what he had to say.

—Rick

Dear Rick,

In your recent interview with Trevor Packer, the senior vice president of the AP program at the College Board, Packer defended the sharp increase in high scores on the U.S. History and U.S. Government and Politics exams and claimed it reflects a more accurate picture of student mastery. I have serious doubts about this.

Across higher education, academic rigor is in decline. Rather than raising standards, our colleges, universities, and now the College Board seem focused on lowering them. In an effort to increase completion rates and make education more affordable, we are jeopardizing the very essence of a quality education.

A particularly troubling development, Packer’s assurances notwithstanding, is the recalibration of AP scores, especially in critical subjects like U.S. History and U.S. Government and Politics. This recalibration has led to a significant increase in the percentage of students earning 4s and 5s—the highest possible scores—on these exams. According to Education Next, the percentage of students earning a 4 or 5 on the AP U.S. Government and Politics exam doubled from 24.1 percent in 2023 to 49 percent in 2024. Similarly, in AP U.S. History, the proportion of students scoring 4 or 5 jumped from 25.4 percent in 2023 to 46 percent in 2024.

These dramatic increases raise important questions about the consistency and integrity of AP scoring and spark concerns that educational standards are being lowered in favor of boosting pass rates.

At the University of Texas at Austin, where I am a professor of history, we see the consequences of this trend firsthand. Students who pass the AP U.S. History exam receive credit only for the second half of our U.S. history survey course. To earn credit for the first half, they must pass a faculty-graded essay exam. A substantial majority of these students fail to demonstrate the content knowledge or writing skills that we expect from a university-level history student. This reality exposes the gap between what AP courses promise and what they actually deliver.

AP courses are marketed as college-equivalent, but they frequently fall short in terms of the depth and breadth of reading and writing they require. College courses, particularly in the humanities, demand that students engage deeply with dense monographs, primary sources, and scholarly articles—texts that require sustained critical thinking and analysis. AP courses, by contrast, often rely on brief passages that fail to challenge students or expose them to the same complexity of thought.

Moreover, AP teachers—through no fault of their own—often lack the time or interest in staying current with the latest research and historiography. History, like all academic disciplines, evolves. A teacher trained years ago might not be well-versed in the most recent scholarship, and many are not given the resources or time to engage with contemporary debates and methodologies. This lack of ongoing academic engagement makes it difficult for even the best high school teachers to prepare students for the kind of critical, in-depth inquiry that college courses demand.

The College Board, which administers the AP program—and which has lost 300,000 SAT test-takers since 2019—defends the rigor of its courses, the validity of its exams, and the much higher scores by saying the new pass rates are aligned with those in college classes. However, I remain skeptical. The truth is, a high school history class—even an accelerated one—cannot replicate the rigor of a college-level course. The expectations in terms of analysis, argumentation, and engagement with both primary and secondary sources differ significantly. The trend of inflating AP scores and expanding AP offerings threatens to dilute the quality of a college education.

If students can bypass the foundational courses as a result of inflated AP scores, they will miss out on the formative experience of grappling with difficult concepts, engaging with peers in deep discussions, and learning from professors who are active in their fields. By outsourcing general education to AP and early-college courses, we are reducing those classes to little more than a box-checking exercise.

Neither an AP nor an early-college or dual-degree class can replace the rich, challenging experience of a college course. College-level work demands more than the ability to answer test questions. It requires engaging with ideas, developing independent thought, and cultivating skills that cannot be measured by standardized tests alone.

We need to resist the erosion of standards and recommit to the principles that make a college education valuable: rigor, critical thinking, and the ability to engage deeply with challenging material in the company of a publishing scholar and genuine content-area specialist.

The recalibration of AP scores is just one symptom of a larger problem, but it is a clear indication that we are heading in the wrong direction. If we continue down this path, we risk losing what makes higher education a transformative experience—not just for students but for society as a whole.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Mon., November 04, 2024, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Literacy Success: How Districts Are Closing Reading Gaps Fast
67% of 4th graders read below grade level. Learn how high-dosage virtual tutoring is closing the reading gap in schools across the country.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Wed., November 06, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI and Educational Leadership: Driving Innovation and Equity
Discover how to leverage AI to transform teaching, leadership, and administration. Network with experts and learn practical strategies.
Content provided by Foundations and Beyond School Hours
Register
Thu., November 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Investing in Success: Leading a Culture of Safety and Support
Content provided by Boys Town
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment Opinion Why Are Advanced Placement Scores Suddenly So High?
In 2024, nearly three-quarters of students passed the AP U.S. History exam, compared with less than half in 2022.
Rick Hess
10 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Assessment Grades and Standardized Test Scores Aren't Matching Up. Here's Why
Researchers have found discrepancies between student grades and their scores on standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Student writing at a desk balancing on a scale. Weighing test scores against grades.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Assessment Why Are States So Slow to Release Test Scores?
Nearly a dozen states still haven't put out scores from spring tests. What's taking so long?
Stephen Sawchuk & Sarah Schwartz
7 min read
Illustration of a man near a sheet of paper with test scores on which lies a magnifying glass and next to it is a question mark.
iStock/Getty
Assessment A District’s Experiment: What Happens When Schools Do Less Testing?
Los Angeles Unified will excuse some schools from periodic assessments. Supporters hope it will inspire new ways to measure learning.
Evie Blad
6 min read
An illustration on a red background of a silhouette of an individual carrying a ladder and walking away from a white arrow shaped sign post, with an arrow facing the opposite direction that has been cut out within the arrow shaped sign with cut pieces of paper on the ground below it.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼