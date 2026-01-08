Who Tops Their Field in the 2026 RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings?
Who Tops Their Field in the 2026 RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings?

The most influential education scholars according to their disciplines
By Rick Hess — January 08, 2026 1 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

Yesterday, we unveiled the 2026 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings. Of course, education research involves a lot of scholars doing very different kinds of work in very different fields. Thus, each year, some readers are more interested in how scholars fared within particular fields of study than in where scholars rank overall. With that in mind, today we’ll report on the top 10 finishers for five disciplinary categories that tend to dominate educational scholarship. (For a detailed discussion of how the scoring was done, see Tuesday’s post here.)

Now, there can be ambiguity when it comes to determining a given scholar’s discipline. This is primarily based on scholarly training and affiliations. In a handful of cases, the decision reflects a scholar’s personal request or my judgment call. If you think a change is in order, let me know.

You can scroll vertically and horizontally through each chart below to see all names and scores.

The tables pretty much speak for themselves. The top finisher in Curriculum, Instruction, and Administration was Jo Boaler; in Economics, Raj Chetty; in Government and Policy, Shaun Harper; in Psychology, Angela Duckworth; and in Sociology, Gloria Ladson-Billings.

Well, that wraps up the 2026 Edu-Scholar Rankings. Next week, we’ll return to our regularly scheduled programming.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

