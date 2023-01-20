How to Integrate Writing Throughout Your Elementary Reading Program (Download)
How to Integrate Writing Throughout Your Elementary Reading Program (Download)

By Sarah Schwartz & Gina Tomko — January 20, 2023 1 min read
Just as most students don’t automatically learn to read, they don’t automatically learn to write. The skill has to be taught.

Research has shown that explicitly teaching students the processes of the craft—from the foundational skills of letter formation to how to structure multiparagraph essays—can help them become better writers.

And evidence also suggests that this work shouldn’t happen in a vacuum. Many studies have underscored the importance of the reading-writing connection, finding that writing instruction boosts students’ reading abilities and vice versa.

Here’s a short downloadable resource for you, with tips culled from researchers, writing experts, and educators about how to put these priorities into practice in the classroom. Share it with your colleagues, department heads, and instructional-team leads.

For more on strengthening writing skills and integrating reading and writing instruction, see Education Week’s special report.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
Early Literacy

