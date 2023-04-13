How to Get Students to Take Advanced Courses Sooner: Strategies for Schools
College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says

How to Get Students to Take Advanced Courses Sooner: Strategies for Schools

By Sarah D. Sparks — April 13, 2023 5 min read
Students arrive for classes at Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School, a public charter school in Huntington Park, Calif.
Students arrive for classes at Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School, a public charter school in Huntington Park, Calif.
Patrick T. Fallon for Education Week-File
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Chicago , Ill. -

High school students are more likely to choose honors and other advanced courses in their junior or senior years, but for some students, that might be too late.

To ramp up the number of students—particularly Black and Hispanic students—who graduate ready for higher education, schools need to rethink their class prerequisites and provide better access, guidance, and supports to help students prioritize their course progression, according to an ongoing research project in Delaware. It was part of new college-readiness research highlighted on the first day of the American Educational Research Association’s annual conference here. The four-day meeting is expected to draw about 14,000 researchers from around the world and will be followed by a two-day virtual summit in May.

In three studies in the project, University of Delaware researchers analyzed school course catalogues, conducted staff interviews, and reviewed transcripts from about 100,000 students who graduated from Delaware charter and district high schools in 2020 and 2021, to track patterns in how schools offer advanced courses and the supports they give students to choose them.

Researchers found the majority of high schools studied restrict advanced classes—including honors, Advanced Placement, dual-enrollment, and International Baccalaureate courses—either through minimum test score requirements or prerequisite classes. In particular, high-poverty schools were significantly more likely than wealthier schools to have highly restricted access to advanced courses. None of the Title I schools in the study offered unrestricted access to advanced coursework, while eight schools with lower levels of poverty among students have unrestricted access to advanced classes.

Students of color in the state were significantly less likely to take advanced courses at any point in high school. For example, while just over half of all students studied took no advanced math classes in high school, that figure was nearly two-thirds for Black students.

More than 70 percent of the students took general, college-preparatory math classes in their first year of high school, and 27 percent took honors or accelerated math in 9th grade, according to Henry May, the director of the Center for Research in Education and Social Policy and an associate education professor at the University of Delaware, who discussed the transcript study. (Three percent of students took their first high school math course in middle school). The vast majority of students who started honors math in 9th grade continued to take advanced coursework throughout high school, but those who started with standard college-preparatory classes were less likely to go on to take multiple advanced classes in upper grades.

Some course offerings intended to broaden students’ access ended up limiting them instead. For example, students who participated in electives such as yearbook, creative writing, and vocational math in early high school were less likely to take more challenging courses later on, said Zoey (Chu Yi) Lu, a postdoctoral associate at the Center for Research in Education and Social Policy at the University of Delaware, who presented the the school course offerings study.

“Having a wide range of courses [offered in school] may appear to be strong,” Lu said, “but in reality, these courses can end up ‘easy ways out’ for a high school student.”

Although creative writing or yearbook electives may fall under language arts, for example, they often don’t meet prerequisites that students need for later advanced courses—and students may not realize this until it’s too late.

“By senior year, the honors-level students have more course choices,” Lu said.

School approaches to help students challenge themselves

Small school changes can help students make better choices about their classes. In a related study, Katrina Morrison, a policy scientist and research associate for CRESP at the University of Delaware and her colleagues interviewed principals, assistant principals, and counselors at 13 charter and district high schools about how students got access to and support for taking challenging courses.

Morrison and her colleagues found three ways schools could expand the number and variety of students choosing challenging courses:

  • Help students see challenging courses both as a tool to open up options in high school and to prepare for college.
  • Boost confidence among students who are taking advanced courses.
  • Provide social and academic supports for students taking advanced courses.

Simple encouragement proved one of the most common supports students needed. Staff reported students are often intimidated by additional homework and consider academic struggle a sign that they “don’t fit” in an honors class. Two of the schools even allow students a six-week trial period in which they can transfer from an honors to a general class if they’re struggling academically, which administrators said led more students to take the chance to challenge themselves with the more difficult courses.

The principal at one special-admissions high school told researchers that teachers have flexibility to recommend students for an honors class even if they do not meet the academic bar on a prerequisite class.

I’m sure they recommend students [who] have a C, because there could be a student that works really hard, that just doesn’t take great exams. But they’re going to turn in every assignment,” the administrator said. “You have kids with anxiety about exams. ... We say, ‘Hey, [you] are a good student; [you] get a little weirded out with the exam, but let’s continue to challenge yourself.’”

But May cautioned that educators and administrators need to go beyond lifting barriers and encouraging students to enroll in challenging courses. They must understand what students, particularly those from groups underrepresented in advanced courses, need to succeed.

“In math, almost half of the African American kids taking an honors class drop back down [to regular math classes later on],” May said. “That’s a big red flag. What kind of message are we sending? ‘Try this; oh, it didn’t work out, let’s kick you back down.’ Not good. If you get the kid to commit to a more challenging course, you’ve got to make sure the supports are there for them to succeed.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., April 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Conversation About the Science of Reading: The Necessary Elements
Join leading voices in the Science of Reading movement for a discussion on transforming reading instruction.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Career Readiness?
Assess your knowledge of career readiness.
College & Workforce Readiness How Career Prep Programs Went From 'Dumping Ground' to Top Priority
More Americans think kids should come out of school prepared for careers, and career prep has emerged as a rare area of bipartisan accord.
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Students in the auto technology class work on a vehicle at the Regional Occupational Center.
Students work on a vehicle in an auto technology class at the Regional Occupational Center in Bakersfield, Calif.
Morgan Lieberman for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Career Education Is 'for All Kids': How Work-Based Learning Can Engage Students
Work-based learning experiences can be a powerful way to help students envision themselves as professionals, district leaders say.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Student engages with UBTECHS's Jimu Robot in a classroom environment to enrich STEAM lessons.
Student engages with UBTECHS's Jimu Robot in a classroom environment to enrich STEAM lessons.
Business Wire<br/>/AP
College & Workforce Readiness Want to Motivate Students? Give Them a Meaningful Taste of the Working World
Work-based learning experiences can help students understand why the classes they are taking are relevant to their future success.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
A nurse supervises a young student standing at the foot of a hospital bed chatting about the medical chart that she is holding.
E+/Getty + Education Week
Load More ▼