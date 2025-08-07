7 Ways to Help Kindergartners Regulate Their Emotions (DOWNLOADABLE)
Early Childhood Download

7 Ways to Help Kindergartners Regulate Their Emotions (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Elizabeth Heubeck & Vanessa Solis — August 07, 2025 1 min read
Kindergarten students practice greeting each other in a dual-language immersion class.
Kindergarten students practice greeting each other in a dual-language immersion class. Teachers report that more kindergartners are coming to class unable to effectively manage their emotions.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Teachers of K-12’s youngest learners find themselves at a crossroads.

With reading and math proficiency scores at record or near-record low levels, many state and district officials are pushing for academic rigor to begin as early as kindergarten. At the same time, a growing number of children are entering formal education ill-prepared to manage their emotions, as evidenced by feedback from educators, including a recent national EdWeek Research Center survey.

Teachers can’t control the many contributing factors blamed on this surge in emotional dysregulation among kindergartners: the disruptions of the pandemic, an increased use of technology at ever-earlier ages, “permissive” parenting, and a rise in academic demands, to name a few. But teachers can be better equipped to respond to students when they’re having a hard time managing their emotions.

See also

A kindergartener in a play-based learning class prepares for outdoor forest play time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H. on Nov. 7, 2024.
A kindergartner in a play-based learning class prepares for outdoor forest play time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H., on Nov. 7, 2024. Across the country, kindergartners are struggling with self-regulation.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Early Childhood ‘Crying, Yelling, Shutting Down’: There’s a Surge in Kindergarten Tantrums. Why?
Elizabeth Heubeck, July 25, 2025
6 min read

This downloadable tip sheet outlines seven strategies teachers can use when young learners struggle to manage their emotions in the classroom.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Sign up for a free online discussion about the science and practice of emotional regulation in the classroom on Sept 18.

