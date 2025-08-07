7 Ways to Help Kindergartners Regulate Their Emotions (DOWNLOADABLE)

Teachers of K-12’s youngest learners find themselves at a crossroads.

With reading and math proficiency scores at record or near-record low levels , many state and district officials are pushing for academic rigor to begin as early as kindergarten. At the same time, a growing number of children are entering formal education ill-prepared to manage their emotions, as evidenced by feedback from educators, including a recent national EdWeek Research Center survey .

Teachers can’t control the many contributing factors blamed on this surge in emotional dysregulation among kindergartners: the disruptions of the pandemic, an increased use of technology at ever-earlier ages, “permissive” parenting, and a rise in academic demands, to name a few. But teachers can be better equipped to respond to students when they’re having a hard time managing their emotions.

This downloadable tip sheet outlines seven strategies teachers can use when young learners struggle to manage their emotions in the classroom.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Sign up for a free online discussion about the science and practice of emotional regulation in the classroom on Sept 18.

