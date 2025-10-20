How Uncertified Teachers Went From a Stopgap to an Escalating Crisis

District leaders have long tapped those with special content or professional knowledge to teach, even without prior teaching experience or a teaching certificate. During extended or severe teacher shortages, states often grant a broader range of emergency or temporary teaching licenses to those who aren’t certified educators.

But both the breadth and duration of uncertified instructors in classrooms since the pandemic is unprecedented. Now, states like Texas—where an unintended loophole made districts’ use of uncertified teachers nearly universal—are starting to find that relying on this stopgap for teacher shortages hinders student learning and damages, rather than strengthens, the teacher pipeline in the long run.

Texas is among the states that has a high proportion of these uncertified teachers. The Lone Star state recently took steps to close that loophole, but it will take years to kick in. And, experts say, the situation in Texas is emblematic of what’s happened at a smaller scale all over the country.

“The state was trying to responsibly deal with the impact of the pandemic,” said Heath Morrison, the chief executive officer of Teach for Tomorrow, one of Texas’ largest alternative certification programs. “But flexibility for individuals was never intended to be used at scale ... and a lot of states are allowing these people to stay on these temporary licenses for three year, five years, 10 years.

“I think people are starting to recognize that the problem is a lot bigger than they originally thought,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Education considers a teacher uncertified if they serve as the teacher of record in a classroom without completing licensing or a state-approved preparation program. All states allow at least some uncertified teachers, under waivers or emergency, temporary, or provisional licenses; in Texas, uncertified teachers are those who have not completed a teaching license or an approved educator preparation program.

The share of overall uncertified teachers nationwide rose from 6.1% in 2015-16 to 6.9% in 2020-21, the most recent year available, federal data show . But new clues suggest it could now be even more far-reaching. Among early-career educators (those in their first three years in the classroom), a quarter lacked full certification in 2020-21. And regional data show the share of uncertified teachers has continued to climb in several states in the years since—to more than 14% of teachers in Florida and nearly a third of Texas teachers by 2022-23, for example.

The need to hire is clearly a factor. In 2024-25, 82% of administrators reported needing to fill two or more open positions in 2024-25, according to the School Pulse Panel, an ongoing federal survey of schools, and more than 60% said the lack of qualified applicants was their biggest hurdle in doing so.

When new and uncertified teachers make up a larger share of the school staff, administrators and colleagues must fill the gaps in preparation and support.

“Many districts don’t have the infrastructure to keep up with and monitor teachers who, in essence, still need to go through a preservice program” while already teaching, said Carlos Villagrana, the managing director for teaching excellence at the nonprofit Houston Endowment, which provides grants to help schools improve their teaching quality. “They hire all these uncertified teachers, and all of a sudden they have to make sense of how to support all these different teachers with their own unique trajectories.”

The growth in uncertified teachers stands in sharp contrast to a decade ago, when states had few of them. That’s because the teacher-quality provisions in the No Child Left Behind Act generally required core content teachers to be certified. (Those provisions were removed in 2015 when the law was rewritten.)

Instead, administrators were more likely to recruit professionals without certification to teach specialized courses such as career-tech or foreign languages. Both administrators and some research found students benefited more in those subjects from getting an outside professional or content expert whose gaps in pedagogy and school processes could be filled in along the way.

The Kern High School District in California, for example, launched a grow-your-own teacher program in 2023 that recruited industry veterans like electricians and welders without a teaching credential and trained them to be teachers, with ongoing mentorship during their first two years in classrooms. The program helped the district triple the size and scope of its career-education pathways and increase graduation rates.

An innovation turned loophole

Texas legislators were looking for similar creativity in 2015, when they created the Districts of Innovation program, which allowed districts to waive teacher-certification requirements and gain other flexibility to match existing rules for charter schools. The program did lead to a significant increase in talent in some highly specific fields—like the number of active farmers and ranchers tapped to teach agriculture classes.

But use of uncertified teachers didn’t stop with specialist classes. During the pandemic, hiring of uncertified teachers in the Lone Star state skyrocketed from just under 13,000 in 2019-20 to more than 42,000 in 2024-25. And the number of educators who continued to teach under expired certificates also rose more than 60%.

The program “was supposed to allow districts some autonomy in hiring to lead to innovations in other areas,” said Bridget Worley, chief state impact officer for the Commit Partnership , a nonprofit community organization which works with Texas districts on school improvement policies. “Instead ... we just saw the number of uncertified teachers explode.”

The program totally upended the teacher pipeline in Texas, according to Jim Van Overschelde, co-executive director of the Research for EDucator Equity & Excellence Center at Texas State University.

“There’s been a huge influx of people coming into classrooms with no training whatsoever,” said Van Overschelde, who also directs evaluation and research for the university’s office of educator preparation. Some people, he said, even left teacher-preparation programs because, “Why go through the expense and hassle of actually getting prepared when you could just go teach?”

Today, 10% of Texas teachers across grade levels in each of the core subjects—English/language arts, math, science, and social studies—works uncertified. Nearly every district in the state employs them, and the state has allowed about a third of districts to waive the state’s requirement to inform parents when their children are taught by teachers without full certification.

“We wouldn’t invite someone into our home to do electrical work if they were an uncertified electrician; why would we put uncertified teachers in front of our children?” said Morrison of Teach for Tomorrow, the alternative preparation program. “If we continue to do that, we’re saying the teaching profession doesn’t matter.”

Wide-scale use of uncertified teachers in Texas, however, has proven preparation does matter, Van Overschelde and other researchers have found. Researchers tracked the academic growth of more than 381,000 Texas students taught by almost 7,400 new teachers with various levels of preparation, from uncertified teachers who had never been in a classroom to teachers who took the lead in a class while still in a training program, to fully certified teachers who had completed university-based teacher preparation.

The research on the Texas teachers found that high school students taught by uncertified teachers since the innovation program started have lost the equivalent of more than six months of learning in English, four months in math and social studies, and two months in science, compared to those taught by fully certified teachers who completed a university-based program. Upper elementary students also lost about six weeks of learning gains in math and English when taught by an uncertified teacher versus one who went through traditional certification.

Uncertified teachers were also more likely to be teaching in a field unrelated to any degree they did possess. Both factors—being uncertified and teaching outside of one’s specialty area—are linked to lower student achievement.

“They’re at the bottom of the barrel from an effectiveness standpoint,” he said.



Ramping up training

Now the Lone Star state is scrambling to improve the quality of its teaching force.

One of its tactics: Getting some of the new hires to settle in and backfill training they didn’t initially get. Texas districts found many of their new, uncertified teachers quit or burned out long before they could settle in, at a rate nearly double that of certified teachers.

This summer Texas passed a law setting up the largest investment and overhaul of teaching in the state’s history, $8.5 billion in new money for permanent teacher raises, hiring bonuses, and professional development support for teachers—while also requiring districts to ensure all their core academic teachers become certified by 2030.

Texas Teacher Quality Overhaul A new Texas law, H.B. 2, provides $4.2 billion for a permanent pay raise for teachers and support staff, as well as bonuses to boost teacher quality and retention. Among the provisions:

Up to $4,000 for teachers who stay three to four years and up to $8,000 for those who stay five years or more, depending on the school locale.

Uncertified teachers hired from 2022-2024 can get one-time, $1,000 bonuses if they stay with their districts and become fully certified by the 2026-27 school year. The state will also provide tiered bonuses to encourage districts to hire better-prepared teachers:

Up to $12,000 for teachers from local “grow your own” programs.

Up to $20,000 for teachers from university-based teacher education programs.

Up to $38,000 to hire teachers from residency programs, which require future teachers to student-teach for a year before becoming responsible for a classroom.

$3,000 per teacher to support on-the-job mentoring.

“I don’t think districts were hiring these teachers thinking, ‘oh, we’re just going to staff our whole building with uncertified teachers'—the hope was to get them certified,” Worley said. “But instead of seeing them get certified, we saw them leave the profession, which is then just leading to a cyclical problem.”

It’s also a boon for alternative certification programs like Teach for Tomorrow, which promises to get teachers certified in four to six week. Short-term alternative certification programs have become the fastest-growing way for teachers to gain certification, but they’ve also been criticized for relying on short, self-paced coverage of the material without mentors or in-person class observations or student-teaching.

Emily Box, a middle school dance instructor at Mountain Valley Middle School near San Antonio, took the alternative certification path. She graduated with a degree in sports science in 2021, into a tough post-pandemic Texas job market. After months of looking for work, a friend suggested she try teaching. Box was offered a job as a a school dance instructor and dance coach.

“It’s a difficult world to be in to teach,” Box said. “There are so many aspects, so many things we have to do. It’s also about learning to be patient with ourselves and patient with the kids.”

In the six weeks before school started, Box blitzed through certification requirements for physical and health education and dance using Teach for Tomorrow. She took self-paced credential classes online and watched prerecorded classes to meet observation requirements. But she didn’t have any student-teaching or mentorship before she reached the classroom. Classroom management and lesson planning proved a steep learning curve.

“I didn’t have the classroom experience, but I have the background of the drill team and dance team and the discipline that comes with that, which let me create a foundation at my school,” Box said. “I had a hard time getting them to respect me and trust me; I’m on my fourth year, and this is the toughest skin I’ve ever had.”

And generally speaking, support shouldn’t stop once someone gets a certificate; districts should provide mentoring so teachers thrive long term. Texas hopes to provide more support for teachers during and after their certification going forward.

I had a hard time getting [students] to respect me and trust me; I'm on my fourth year, and this is the toughest skin I've ever had.

Private organizations have also been stepping in. The New Teacher Project, a national nonprofit that works with school districts to improve teacher quality, and the Houston Endowment are leading “regional examination sprints” across four Houston-area districts to help teachers prepare for and complete licensing tests.

Jacqueline King, a research and policy consultant with the American Association of Colleges of Teacher Education, which represents university-based teacher education programs, said states risk destabilizing their long-term educator workforce by using uncertified teachers to solve teacher shortages.

“Teaching is a hard job even when you’ve had good preparation. When you haven’t, it’s incredibly frustrating and people figure out there are easier ways to make a living,” King said. “It’s a shame, because we cycle through a lot of people who obviously have an interest and could have a long and successful career in the field. But when we don’t give them the right support and preparation, they can be lost to the profession.”