Ease the Teacher-Hiring Process with AI (Downloadable)
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Ease the Teacher-Hiring Process with AI (Downloadable)

By Sarah D. Sparks & Gina Tomko — April 06, 2026 1 min read
A line sketch of an adult female and male educator holding a laptop and overlayed on an AI agent created template that reads CANDIDATE SCREENING TEMPLATE.
Photo illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
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Teacher hiring is a perennial challenge for school and district leaders, and some are turning to AI tools to ease the process.

Emerging AI agents—programs that can complete complex jobs autonomously—have been tasked with everything from screening applications to helping compose substantive interview questions.

Golf School District 67, in Morton Grove, Ill., developed its own set of highly structured prompts to use when reviewing resumes. It can be adapted for platforms like Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT.

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Daniel Perez, a recruiter with Teachers Accelerator Program, talks to a job seeker during a job fair Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Miami.
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Here is a downloadable tip sheet on how to adapt Golf’s prompts for your staff hiring needs.

DOWNLOAD THE TIPS (PDF)

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
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