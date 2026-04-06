Ease the Teacher-Hiring Process with AI (Downloadable)

Teacher hiring is a perennial challenge for school and district leaders, and some are turning to AI tools to ease the process.
Emerging AI agents—programs that can complete complex jobs autonomously—have been tasked with everything from screening applications to helping compose substantive interview questions.
Golf School District 67, in Morton Grove, Ill., developed its own set of highly structured prompts to use when reviewing resumes. It can be adapted for platforms like Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT.
Here is a downloadable tip sheet on how to adapt Golf’s prompts for your staff hiring needs.