Ease the Teacher-Hiring Process with AI (Downloadable)

Teacher hiring is a perennial challenge for school and district leaders, and some are turning to AI tools to ease the process.

Emerging AI agents—programs that can complete complex jobs autonomously—have been tasked with everything from screening applications to helping compose substantive interview questions.

Golf School District 67, in Morton Grove, Ill., developed its own set of highly structured prompts to use when reviewing resumes. It can be adapted for platforms like Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Daniel Perez, a recruiter with Teachers Accelerator Program, talks to a job seeker during a job fair on Oct. 1, 2025, in Miami. New data from the EdWeek Research Center suggests that more than 50% of districts use AI tools during the teacher-hiring process. Marta Lavandier/AP Recruitment & Retention AI Is Changing Teacher Hiring. Here’s How Remove Save to favorites

Here is a downloadable tip sheet on how to adapt Golf’s prompts for your staff hiring needs.

DOWNLOAD THE TIPS (PDF)