3 Takeaways About the Connection Between Reading and Writing Instruction
Reading & Literacy

3 Takeaways About the Connection Between Reading and Writing Instruction

By Sarah Schwartz — February 23, 2023 3 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Learning how to write well can make students better readers. Study after study has shown that when children are taught how to write complex sentences and compose different kinds of texts, their ability to read and understand a wider variety of writing improves too.

“We need to be thinking about reading and writing reciprocally,” said Dana Robertson, an associate professor of reading and literacy in the School of Education at Virginia Tech.

Robertson spoke about the research base behind reading-writing connections during an Education Week forum last week, featuring researchers, teachers, and district leaders, about writing and the “science of reading.”

The term refers to a movement toward more explicit, systematic approaches to reading instruction—approaches that studies have shown can help students become better readers.

Researchers say that there are connections between evidence-based methods in reading and writing. Students can also benefit from structure in writing instruction, too—explicit teaching about how to construct sentences, paragraphs, and essays.

What Is the 'Science of Reading'?

In a science of reading framework, teachers start by teaching beginning readers the foundations of language in a structured progression—like how individual letters represent sounds and how those sounds combine to make words. ...


At the same time, teachers are helping students build their vocabulary and their knowledge about the world through read-alouds and conversations. Eventually, teachers help students weave these skills together like strands in a rope, allowing them to read more and more complex texts.


Most teachers in the United States weren’t trained in this framework. Instead, the majority say that they practice balanced literacy, a less structured approach that relies heavily on teacher choice and professional judgment. While the majority of students in balanced literacy classrooms receive some phonics instruction, it may not be taught in the explicit, systematic way that researchers have found to be most effective for developing foundational reading skills.


Students are generally “reading” short books of their choice very early on, even if they can’t sound out all the words. Teachers encourage kids to use multiple sources of information—including pictures and context clues—to guess at what the text might say.

“We can use text structure and these graphic organizers to understand our reading process, and we can use this same kind of processes for thinking about how we’re planning our writing to organize our ideas in a logical way,” Robertson said.

Christina Cover, a high school special education teacher in New York City, discussed in last week’s forum how she teaches some of these structures. The lessons have helped her students “talk about writing in a specific and focused way,” she said.

Read on for practical tips and takeaways from the forum discussion. And check out the video of the panel above to watch the conversation in full.

In the early stages of reading and writing, word chains can help link letters and sounds

In a word chain activity, a teacher says a word that students then break down into phonemes, or individual sounds. The students encode these phonemes into letters, writing down the word. Then, they reverse the process, reading the word aloud by blending the sounds together. Finally, the teacher asks them to change one sound in the word—cat into bat, for example. And the process repeats.

The activity helps link spoken sounds to written letters, but also the processes of reading and writing words, said Robertson. “We need to be thinking both [about] linking sound to letter but also letter to sound,” he said.

As students gain fluency with fundamentals, make sure they also have opportunities to apply them

Students need to be fluent with foundational writing skills—letter formation, handwriting, and often typing. They need direct instruction and repetition, said Robertson. “But we can’t do that without also giving them ample opportunity to apply it in writing with lots of practice, for actual purposes to create meaning,” he said.

Cover, the special education teacher, teaches at a transfer school—designed for students who have dropped out or need to make up credits. Many of her students need support with sentence-level writing, so she has started doing “Mechanics Mondays.” Every week, she teaches a specific sentence-level writing skill: avoiding fragments or run-on sentences, posing questions, using conjunctions and appositives—noun phrases that modify other nouns.

“I introduce those topics, talk about why it’s important to learn them, share definitions, examples. I model, work with the students, and then they go off to practice the skills on their own,” Cover said.

So far, she’s already noticed some changes in students’ shorter writing samples—there are fewer students ending sentences with prepositions, for example. “We hope that will transfer into their longer-form writing,” Cover said.

Writing assignments should be tied to the ‘purpose of learning’

When students are writing about text, different types of assignments bear different dividends for students’ reading comprehension, Robertson said. For example, when students summarize, they can recall a wider range of ideas about the text, but their understanding is more superficial. When they do analytic tasks, like comparing arguments, they’re working with a narrower range of ideas—but they’re exploring them in more depth.

One isn’t necessarily better than the other, said Robertson. It depends what teachers want students to achieve.

“The writing tasks that we’re asking students to do in response to texts have to [align] with the purpose of learning,” he said.

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., February 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Scalable Modern Solutions to Fast-track Learning Recovery
K-12 Learning loss is real. Scalable modern solutions such as high dosage tutoring and credit recovery are making a difference.
Content provided by Stride Learning Solutions
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy The Top 7 Most Banned Picture Books Last School Year
Here are the most banned picture books from the 2021-22 school year.
Eesha Pendharkar
3 min read
Photo of a school library.
iStock / Getty Images Plus<br/>
Reading & Literacy Over 300 Picture Books Were Banned Last School Year
Sweeping book bans resulted in the removal of more than 300 picture books about LGBTQ or minority characters.
Eesha Pendharkar
3 min read
Image of books piled in a locked cell.
DigitalVision Vectors
Reading & Literacy Spotlight Spotlight on Transforming Literacy with the Science of Reading
This Spotlight will help you gain insights into helping students with complex texts, get up to speed on developments in reading, and more.

Reading & Literacy Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Dyslexia?
Answer 7 questions about dyslexia.
Load More ▼