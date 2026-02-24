The Legal Fight Over Private School Choice: Who Is Suing and Why?

Private school choice is surging across the nation—but not without opposition, as many state-level programs are embroiled in court challenges.
Judges in several states are currently weighing or poised to weigh the legal and constitutional merits of programs—including vouchers, education savings accounts, and tax-credit scholarships—that fund private education with public dollars. (See our glossary for definitions of each form of private school choice program.)
Previous iterations of these lawsuits against state-level programs haven’t always been successful in their goals. Courts have offered a wide range of opinions on private school choice, endorsing some programs while striking down others. In some cases, state lawmakers have responded to the court-mandated termination of an existing program by creating a new one in its place with different parameters.
Still, private school choice advocates and critics alike are closely tracking the outcomes of these cases, which could have major effects on programs that collectively cost states billions of dollars each year. They could also lay the groundwork for legal debates around the federal private school choice tax credit, which will begin rolling out next year.
Here’s a look at the key cases and where they stand as of February 2026.