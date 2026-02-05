The Federal Choice Program Is Here. Will It Help Public School Students, Too?
School Choice & Charters

The Federal Choice Program Is Here. Will It Help Public School Students, Too?

Democratic governors are deciding whether to participate in the first major federal foray into private school choice
By Matthew Stone — February 05, 2026 9 min read
Children play during recess at an elementary school in New Cuyama, CA on Sept. 20, 2023. Can a program that represents the federal government’s first big foray into bankrolling private school choice end up helping public school students?
As Democratic governors decide whether to sign their states up for the first major federal foray into private school choice, some say they want public school students to benefit. Here, children play during recess at an elementary school in New Cuyama, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2023.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

All but one of the nation’s 26 Republican governors are signing their states up for the first federal program that will fund private school scholarships through tax credits.

Their Democratic counterparts, meanwhile, have been much more hesitant. A handful have already said no. Some who have shown interest have said they’d like public school students to benefit.

In opting in last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis touted the federal tax-credit scholarship program as a chance to raise funds for “everything from meaningful summer school to tutoring to after-school activities to scholarships to schools.”

See Also

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.. Lee presented the Education Freedom Scholarship Act of 2024, his administration's legislative proposal to establish statewide universal school choice.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks in favor of establishing a statewide, universal private school choice program on Nov. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers passed that proposal, and Lee is also opting Tennessee into the first federal tax-credit scholarship program that will make publicly funded private school scholarships available to families. Tennessee is one of 21 participating states and counting.
George Walker IV/AP
School Choice & Charters Federal Program Will Bring Private School Choice to At Least 4 New States
Matthew Stone, January 26, 2026
6 min read

And in North Carolina, Gov. Josh Stein said last August, “I see opportunities for the federal scholarship donation tax credit program to benefit North Carolina’s public school kids.”

Can a program that represents the federal government’s first big foray into bankrolling private school choice end up helping public school students?

The law allows it.

The unanswered question is, will a significant portion of funds the program generates end up paying for services public school students use?

Here’s a deeper look.

What is the federal tax-credit scholarship program?

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act signed last July by President Donald Trump includes a provision granting taxpayers federal tax credits of up to $1,700 in exchange for donations to nonprofits that issue scholarships to cover K-12 school-related expenses.

The program takes effect next year, but only in states whose governors opt in. To participate, governors must submit to the IRS a list of “scholarship-granting organizations” operating in their states that meet the federal requirements.

Tax-credit scholarships are a familiar mechanism for funding private school choice, with 20 states using it for programs of their own, according to an Education Week analysis. Many are targeted to specific student populations such as low-income students or students with disabilities.

See Also

budget school funding
iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters Explainer How States Use Tax Credits to Fund Private School Choice: An Explainer
Mark Lieberman, October 4, 2024
12 min read

Instead of relying on direct financing via state or federal funds, tax-credit scholarship programs rely on donations to organizations that give out the money as scholarships students use toward private school tuition. Donors then claim a tax credit for their contributions.

See Also

Penelope Koutoulas holds signs supporting school choice in a House committee meeting on education during a special session of the state legislature Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Penelope Koutoulas holds signs supporting school choice in a House committee meeting on education during a special session of the Tennessee state legislature on Jan. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. After the passage of the first federal tax-credit scholarship, all states will have to decide whether to opt into the new program.
George Walker IV/AP
School Choice & Charters Tracker Federal Private School Choice: Which States Are Opting In?
Brooke Schultz & Lynn (Yunfei) Liu, August 27, 2025
2 min read

The federal scholarship program offers contributors a more generous tax benefit than is available for most charitable giving. Here’s why: Taxpayers can receive a tax deduction for most charitable contributions, lowering how much income is taxed. But donors to scholarship-granting organizations will be able to claim dollar-for-dollar credits that directly reduce their tax bill by up to $1,700, just like a gift card reduces the amount you pay for online shopping.

Few restrictions for the federal program are written into the law. There’s no minimum or maximum scholarship size, and students can receive scholarships as long as their family’s income doesn’t exceed 300% of their area’s median income. There are no academic accountability or nondiscrimination requirements for schools accepting the scholarships.

Can the program pay for costs for public school students?

Yes. The law says the federally backed scholarships can cover a wide range of expenses tied to enrollment or attendance at any K-12 school, public or private—including religious schools.

Those expenses include tuition, school fees, tutoring, services for students with disabilities, books, supplies, internet access, and equipment including computers. Room and board, uniforms, transportation, and supplementary services that can include before- and after-school programs are also allowed.

A fact sheet on the new program issued last week by the federal Education and Treasury departments lists uniforms or equipment for career-and-technical education programs and after-school enrichment programs as examples of expenses scholarships could cover.

“It is clear as day,” said Jorge Elorza, a former mayor of Providence, R.I., and the CEO of Democrats for Education Reform, which has been urging Democratic governors to participate in the federal program. “It’s written into the statute that public school students can benefit.”

Will a significant portion of the funds generated end up paying for services used by public school students?

We don’t know yet. To start, it’s unknown how much money will be available for the federally bankrolled scholarships.

Congress put no budget cap on the program, but it’s still uncertain how many taxpayers will contribute to scholarship-granting organizations and how much they’ll give.

Congressional scorekeepers have estimated the federal government will issue $500 million in tax credits next year as the program gets off the ground. By 2034, they project $4.4 billion will come out of what taxpayers owe to the federal government and flow instead to scholarship-granting organizations. (By comparison, Title I grants to school districts now total about $18 billion annually.)

See Also

20260203 AMX US NEWS COULD TEXAS SCHOOL VOUCHER PROGRAM 1 DA
Enrollment in private school choice programs has grown quickly around the country in recent years. Applications open this month for Texas' newly created private school choice program, the largest such program in the country. Private "microschools"—such as the Humanist Academy in Irving, Texas, shown on Jan. 8, 2026—could benefit.
Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News via Tribune Content Agency
School Choice & Charters Where Private School Choice Enrollment—and Spending—Is Surging
Mark Lieberman, February 3, 2026
13 min read

Early on, Elorza expects most money to flow to private schools, based on the trajectory of large state-funded private school choice programs.Beneficiaries in the early years of those efforts have been mostly students already attending private schools.

He expects that balance to change later on, with more public school students receiving tax-credit scholarships, either as they switch to private schools with the new financial assistance or seek out scholarships for tutoring or enrichment.

Private schools have a head start, particularly in states where an infrastructure to channel these kinds of donations is already in place, said Sasha Pudelski, the director of advocacy at AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

States with their own tax-credit scholarship programs already have scholarship-granting organizations that have been supporting private school students. And the federal law also prioritizes scholarships for students who received one in the past year and siblings of current scholarship recipients.

“I do not predict a substantial amount of money will be going to support students in public schools, particularly students in high-need public schools,” said Pudelski, who also co-chairs the National Coalition for Public Education, which recently issued a report calling the new federal program risky for public schools and students.

Another consideration, Pudelski said, is that a public school education is free by definition. Supplementary services—tutoring and after-school programs, or fees for extracurricular activities—cost less than full-time private school tuition, demanding smaller scholarships that account for a smaller portion of all scholarship funding.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference after unveiling his balanced state budget proposal for fiscal year 2023-24 Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the governor's mansion in Denver.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat pictured here in 2022, is opting his state in to the new federal tax-credit scholarship program. It "can make school choice more attractive, more compelling, and higher-quality for middle- and low-income kids who can benefit the most," he said.
David Zalubowski/AP

But tax-credit scholarship proponents argue that the new program can spur the development of an infrastructure that allows public school students to benefit.

The barrier to entry to become a state-sanctioned scholarship-granting organization is intentionally low, said Leslie Hiner, vice president of legal policy at EdChoice, an advocacy organization supporting private school choice.

“This was certainly written to be as broad-based as possible, the point being that the educational needs of kids are very broad-based as well,” she said. “So this is designed to target those needs.”

Existing charities can become scholarship-granting organizations, she said. Among a few other requirements, the law says the organizations must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits, give out scholarships to at least 10 students who don’t all attend the same school, and award at least 90 percent of their income in scholarships.

See Also

Image of students working at desks, wearing black and white school uniforms.
iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters As School Choice Goes Universal, What New Research Is Showing
Matthew Stone & Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, January 15, 2026
9 min read

Public school foundations that help districts raise money for special initiatives or college scholarships are strong candidates to become scholarship-granting organizations, Hiner said. Many already help students directly, she said, and could expand their direct support for students.

The IRS is developing regulations expected to flesh out more specifics on how these arrangements could work—including how organizations could collect donations for multiple types of scholarships.

It also remains to be seen whether public school districts emerge as service providers that collect scholarship money in exchange for services like tutoring, after-school programs, and extracurricular activities—as some districts in states with expansive private school choice programs have.

Even if a robust infrastructure emerges for public school students to participate in the scholarship program, there are no guardrails built in to ensure the money pays for high-quality services, said Thomas Toch, the director of FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University that has examined choice programs.

Program proponents have noted tutoring as a possible use of scholarship funds, but the most effective tutoring in recent years has been delivered in school and is closely tied to the curriculum rather than by out-of-school vendors, Toch said.

In the federal tax-credit scholarship program, “it’s up to the SGOs to determine which providers are sufficiently high-quality or not,” he said, “and you can imagine how hard that would be for an SGO to understand the quality of 50 different private tutoring providers.”

How much control will governors have to direct scholarship funds to public school students?

A number of Democratic governors say they’re awaiting IRS guidance before they decide whether to participate in the tax-credit scholarship program, in part to find out how much control states might have over how the program operates.

Could they set accountability and nondiscrimination requirements, for example, or ensure that a particular percentage of scholarship money goes to public school students?

It seems unlikely. Under the federal law, a governor’s role is to decide whether to participate and provide a list of all scholarship-granting organizations in the state that meet the minimum legal requirements. The IRS has indicated the regulations are unlikely to give states more discretion over which SGOs it includes.

“For governors, either an SGO is in compliance with the federal law or they’re not. If they are, they go on the list. If they’re not, they don’t,” said Hiner, from EdChoice. “That is the full breadth of the governor’s authority.”

However, scholarship-granting organizations will be able to determine their own areas of focus—particular services or particular communities, for example. Governors should encourage scholarship-granting organizations to form, influencing their state programs in that way rather than through regulation, Hiner said.

“What a governor can do is from a bully pulpit,” she said.

Elorza, of Democrats for Education Reform, urges governors to sign their states up now, so new scholarship-granting organizations can start taking root.

In telling Education Week last summer why New Mexico wouldn’t opt in, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said through a spokesperson she was worried that tax-credit scholarships could exacerbate public school enrollment declines and hurt their budgets.

To Elorza, the federal program “is all additive” for states because the money comes out of federal taxes.

“It does not impact state education budgets one single cent,” he said. “It’s just a no-brainer that at the state level, they should opt in, give themselves the opportunity to recoup these funds.”

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.

Events

Tue., February 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Integrating and Interpreting MTSS Data: How Districts Are Designing Systems That Identify Student Needs
Discover practical ways to organize MTSS data that enable timely, confident MTSS decisions, ensuring every student is seen and supported.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: AI Could Be Your Thought Partner
How can educators prepare young people for an AI-powered workplace? Join our discussion on using AI as a cognitive companion.
Register
Tue., February 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being & Movement K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Teaching Students Life Skills
Join this free virtual event to explore creative ways schools have found to seamlessly integrate teaching life skills into the school day.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Choice & Charters Opinion 'This Place Feels Like Me': Why My School District Needed a Microschool
A superintendent writes about adding a small, flexible learning site to his district's traditional schools.
George Philhower
4 min read
Illustration of scissors, glue, a ruler, and pencils used to create a cut paper collage forming a small school.
iStock/Getty
School Choice & Charters Private School Choice Gets Supercharged in Trump's 2nd Term
At the same time, his administration is pledging to dial back the federal role in education.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
Penelope Koutoulas holds signs supporting school choice in a House committee meeting on education during a special session of the state legislature Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Penelope Koutoulas holds signs supporting school choice in a House committee meeting on education during a special session of the state legislature on Jan. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. The federal government has made its biggest push yet for school choice under the Trump administration.
George Walker IV/AP
School Choice & Charters Opinion What Could the New Federal Tuition Tax Credit Mean for School Choice?
Just what this new program will mean for your state is still uncertain.
Rick Hess
7 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
School Choice & Charters Opinion How Can Education Savings Accounts Serve Students With Special Needs?
The state that pioneered the ESA is overseeing more than 10,000 requests daily from families for education expenses.
Rick Hess
8 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Load More ▼