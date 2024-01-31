Which States Have Private School Choice?

Programs that direct public money toward private schools of a family’s choosing or family accounts that can cover any education expenses outside the public school system are proliferating.
Parents say they have sought out these programs as a way to deliver an education customized to their children’s unique needs. Politicians championing them say they represent a lifeline for students trapped in underperforming schools. Critics argue the programs deprive public schools of much-needed resources and point out that many children now benefiting from private school choice funds were already attending private schools beforehand. Several private school choice programs are facing lawsuits alleging that they violate state constitutions.
Students taking advantage of private school choice represent a small fraction of the nation’s total K-12 population, but the numbers signing up for new state programs have sometimes exceeded projections.
This tracker provides a concise yet comprehensive snapshot of the private school choice landscape on a rolling basis. In our States to Watch section, we highlight states where new private school choice programs or other notable private school choice policy changes are under consideration. Our glossary defines common terms in discussions about school choice.
As of Jan. 31, 2024, 29 states and the District of Columbia have at least one private school choice program, according to an Education Week analysis. Of those, 11 states have at least one private school choice program that’s universally accessible to K-12 students in the state.
States with at least one universal private school choice program
States with one or more private school choice program
States to watch
An ongoing look at significant private school choice policy developments:
-
Alabama:
Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, in recent months has signaled strong support for creating an education savings account program for the state, calling it her “top priority” on Jan. 22. Some lawmakers have expressed interest in a universal program, while others want more narrow eligibility criteria. Ivey has shared few details on what she has in mind. The state’s annual legislative session kicks off in February.
-
Georgia:
An effort to create a voucher program in the state faltered just before the finish line in 2022, when a bipartisan group of lawmakers that included rural Republicans blocked the bill. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, gave a prominent shout-out to vouchers during a January 2024 State of the State speech. Another attempt to pass a voucher bill appears likely, even as some prior opponents in the legislature say they haven’t changed their minds.
-
Kentucky:
Republican lawmakers and school choice proponents hope to include on the 2024 ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would pave the way for private school choice. A previous effort to create private school choice programs in the state was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
-
Idaho:
Several lawmakers are pitching a new tax-credit program that would devote $50 million to allow parents in the state to cover expenses related to private education. Concerns about costs and the detrimental effects on public schools have doomed similar efforts in the past, but it remains to be seen how conservative states’ private school choice gains in 2023 will affect state efforts to expand it further in 2024.
-
Nebraska:
A coalition of public school advocacy groups successfully petitioned to secure a spot on the November 2024 ballot for a referendum asking voters whether to repeal or maintain the state’s tax credit scholarship program, signed into law in 2023. If the question remains on the ballot, it would be the first electoral test of public support for private school choice since almost two-thirds of Arizona voters overturned a proposed ESA expansion in 2018.
-
Tennessee:
Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, is pushing lawmakers to expand eligibility for the state’s existing educational savings account program to all students by 2025. Currently, the program is open to students in Davidson, Hamilton, and Shelby counties. The legislative fight is likely to be hard-fought, especially since the state’s education commissioner recently said academic outcomes from currently enrolled ESA recipients “aren’t anything to write home about.”
Meanwhile, in January 2024 an appeals court revived a lawsuit from parents and community members arguing that the state’s education savings account program is unconstitutional. The case, previously dismissed by a lower court, is ongoing.
-
Wyoming:
Lawmakers in November 2023 proposed a bill to create education savings accounts worth up to $5,000 that would be available to students from families with incomes below 250 percent of the federal poverty line. Proposals for similar programs with different funding mechanisms have failed in recent years.
