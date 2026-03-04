We Shouldn’t Have to Choose Between Federal Overreach and Abandonment in K-12
Opinion
Federal Opinion

We Shouldn’t Have to Choose Between Federal Overreach and Abandonment in K-12

Families in Minnesota faced too much federal power; families in special education face too little
By Sally Iverson — March 04, 2026 4 min read
Large hand making pressure over group of small, silhouetted figures. Oppressions, manipulation. Contemporary art collage. Photocopy effect. Concept of world crisis, business, economy, control
Education Week + iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Sally Iverson
Sally Iverson is a teacher and advocate who has spent 20 years working in special education. Her book The Unlikely Teacher: Down the Rabbit Hole of Special Education will be published in April 2027.

When I first heard Bruce Springsteen’s song “Streets of Minneapolis” on the radio in late January, I had to pull over. He sings about winter on Nicollet Avenue. About a city fighting back against federal occupation. About residents standing against smoke and rubber bullets in the dawn’s early light, their voices ringing through the night.

And then he names them. Alex Pretti. Renee Good. Two people left to die on snow-filled streets where mercy should have stood.

The chorus comes. Springsteen’s voice rises, singing about taking a stand for this land. And then that phrase—the one that lands like a blow: “the stranger in our midst.”

I grew up blocks from Nicollet Avenue. Los Angeles is home now, but my sister still lives there. She was in the cold, chanting with strangers, demanding that federal forces leave her city. She’s a teacher. Her children are half Black. She worries about their safety every single day. Federal forces came to her city. Occupied her streets. Killed her neighbors.

Federal power, deployed.

Recently, that deployment subsided. The administration announced the surge was coming to an end, though a small force would remain.

The people spoke. The power responded. But there’s a lesson in what made them withdraw: visibility, pressure, voices that wouldn’t be silenced. Excessive federal power ended because people demanded it end.

During that time when federal forces occupied her city, my sister—a teacher—was on the phone with me, moving between grief and fury. She kept coming back to the same questions: Where is federal power when schools need it? Where is the oversight that’s supposed to protect the students in her classroom? Where is the enforcement that gives education law teeth?

The irony isn’t lost on her. In December 2025, Operation Metro Surge began in Minnesota, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security called “the largest DHS operation ever.” Beginning in March 2025, the U.S. Department of Education downsized the office for civil rights as part of reduction in force actions, slowing work and creating a backlog of complaints. Federal agents occupied the Twin Cities with guns; federal supervision of civil rights in schools across the country diminished. Both reflect the same imbalance: federal authority asserted where it can control citizens, withdrawn where it would protect citizens.

For 20 years, I’ve worked in special education as a teacher, coordinator, and special education local plan area director overseeing special education services across a California school district. I’ve sat in conference rooms with families who are of color, who speak languages schools don’t prioritize, and who the system sees as strangers in our midst. These families fight for services promised in individualized education programs, the legally binding plans that outline what schools are required to provide children. They document concerns. They file complaints. They refuse to accept less than what the law guarantees their children.

And for years, there was a backstop. When local accountability failed, the federal government stepped in. The U.S. Department of Justice would investigate systemic violations—including settlements with districts that were found to have denied services to students with disabilities and retaliated against staff who advocated for the students—and enforce compliance. Federal law meant something because federal agencies had the power to ensure promises were kept.

Though the current administration’s attempt to dismantle oversight of equal access to education was eventually rescinded, the damage was done. Between March and September of last year, the skeleton crew left at the U.S. Department of Education’s office for civil rights resolved 90% of complaints of alleged discrimination by dismissing them outright, according to the Government Accountability Office. By the time the administration reversed course, dozens of experienced staff who were laid off had already moved on. The institutional knowledge they carried—the relationships, the case history, the expertise—does not return with a reinstatement order.

The fact that this happened still weighs on me. The families I work with are asking for what the law already promises. But laws without enforcement are just words on paper. Federal civil rights protections were created precisely because local systems failed vulnerable populations. But that oversight is at risk because protection of the vulnerable requires enforcement, funding, and accountability that institutions may be unwilling or unable to sustain.

If the OCR layoffs hadn’t been rescinded, what would have happened to children with disabilities? Even now, what about all those families who have to wait to have their cases reviewed because of the backlog of complaints? What about the families whose cases were dismissed?

See Also

Commuters walk past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, on March 12, 2025, in Washington.
The U.S. Department of Education spent up to $38 million last year to pay civil rights staffers who remained on administrative leave while the agency tried to lay them off.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Ed. Dept. Paid Civil Rights Staffers Up to $38 Million as It Tried to Lay Them Off
Alyson Klein, February 3, 2026
5 min read

I don’t have answers. But I know educators should be asking these questions. Urgently.

We’re in a dark place when we have to choose between federal overreach and federal abandonment. When families in Minneapolis face too much federal power and families in special education face too little. When federal authority shows up to control but wants to disappear when it’s needed for protection.

The United States just watched extreme federal power diminish because people demanded it, because federal judges and courts stepped in. We saw what happens when communities organize, when voices refuse to be silent.

Now, educators need that same energy. We should be questioning when federal power protects us and when it harms us. Why is it overwhelmingly present for occupation but not for accountability?

Educators must speak up to ensure federal accountability doesn’t dwindle, to ensure promises aren’t just words. Before we lose something we can’t get back. Before more students fall through the cracks. Before the stranger in our midst becomes every student who needed protection and didn’t get it.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Related Tags:
Federal Policy Civil Rights

Events

Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., March 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Beyond Teacher Tools: Exploring AI for Student Success
Teacher AI tools only show assigned work. See how TrekAi's student-facing approach reveals authentic learning needs and drives real success.
Content provided by TrekAi
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump Talks Up AI in State of the Union, But Not Much Else About Education
The president didn't mention two of his cornerstone education policies from the past year.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
President Donald Trump enters to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. The president devoted little time in the speech to discussing his education policies.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool
Federal Education Department Will Send More of Its Programs to Other Agencies
Education grants for school safety, community schools, and family engagement will shift to Health and Human Services.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Various school representatives and parent liaisons attend a family and community engagement think tank discussion at Lowery Conference Center on March 13, 2024 in Denver. One of the goals of the meeting was to discuss how schools can better integrate new students and families into the district. Denver Public Schools has six community hubs across the district that have serviced 3,000 new students since October 2023. Each community hub has different resources for families and students catering to what the community needs.
A program that helps state education departments and schools improve family engagement policies is among those the Trump administration will transfer from the U.S. Department of Education to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this photo, school representatives and parent liaisons attend a family and community engagement discussion on March 13, 2024, in Denver to discuss how schools can better integrate new students and families into the district.
Rebecca Slezak For Education Week
Federal New Trump Admin. Guidance Says Teachers Can Pray With Students
The president said the guidance for public schools would ensure "total protection" for school prayer.
Matthew Stone
3 min read
MADISON, AL - MARCH 29: Bob Jones High School football players touch the people near them during a prayer after morning workouts and before the rest of the school day on March 29, 2024, in Madison, AL. Head football coach Kelvis White and his brother follow in the footsteps of their father, who was also a football coach. As sports in the United States deals with polarization, Coach White and Bob Jones High School form a classic tale of team, unity, and brotherhood. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Football players at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Ala., pray after morning workouts before the rest of the school day on March 29, 2024. New guidance from the U.S. Department of Education says students and educators can pray at school, as long as the prayer isn't school-sponsored and disruptive to school and classroom activities, and students aren't coerced to participate.
Jahi Chikwendiu/Washington Post via Getty Images
Federal Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Polarized Do You Think Educators Are?
The EdWeek Research Center examined the degree to which K-12 educators are split along partisan lines. Quiz yourself and see the results.
Elle Butler
1 min read
Load More ▼