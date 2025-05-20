In recent years, the academic struggles of America’s boys have gained heightened visibility. The leading scholar on this count may be Richard Reeves, Brookings Institution scholar and the founding president of the American Institute for Boys and Men. His book Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male is Struggling, Why it Matters, and What to do About It was named one of 2022’s best books by The New Yorker and The Economist and a summer reading selection last year by former President Barack Obama. I recently had the chance to check in with Reeves on his work and what it’ll take to help more boys succeed. Here’s what he had to say.

—Rick

Rick: Richard, you weren’t always a scholar focusing on the challenges facing boys and men. So, how did your book Of Boys and Men come about?

Richard: My interest in the challenges facing boys and men developed gradually, but it became impossible to ignore as I examined broader trends in education, employment, and family life. As a scholar focused on inequality and social mobility, I noticed that discussions about gender disparities rarely included the growing struggles faced by them. The data were compelling—declining educational achievement , workforce disengagement , and increasing social isolation . Writing Of Boys and Men was a way of bringing these issues to a wider audience, challenging policymakers and scholars to take seriously the structural changes that have disproportionately impacted males, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rick: What are some of those worrying signs that you saw?

Richard: One of the most pressing issues is educational attainment. Boys have fallen behind girls at most levels of schooling, from kindergarten readiness to college completion. They are more likely to be diagnosed with learning disabilities , less likely to graduate from high school , and much less likely to earn a college degree . Another major challenge is workforce participation. The decline of traditionally male-dominated industries like manufacturing and construction has left many men struggling to find stable, well-paying jobs. This has contributed to a rise in male disengagement from work, family life, and community involvement. These trends are not just personal challenges; they have broad social consequences.

Rick: After the success of your book, you founded the American Institute for Boys and Men. What prompted that decision?

Richard: The overwhelmingly positive response to Of Boys and Men made it clear that there was a hunger for serious, evidence-based discussion about the challenges facing boys. While the Brookings Institution is a fantastic place, I felt that these challenges required dedicated and sustained research and advocacy that could not be done as a side project. The American Institute for Boys and Men was founded to fill that gap—bringing rigorous analysis to the public square, pushing for policies that support male well-being, and ensuring that gender-equity efforts include boys and men alongside women and girls. The goal is not to diminish the progress made by women but to recognize that many of the social and economic shifts of recent decades have created new challenges that require solutions targeted toward men.

Rick: Why do you think these concerns haven’t received more attention?

Richard: There are a few reasons. First, the framework of gender equity has historically focused—rightly—on the barriers faced by women and girls. As a result, when men struggle, it is often seen as an individual failing rather than a systemic issue. Second, discussions about gender disparities have become politically charged, which has made it difficult to address the challenges faced by boys without being accused of diminishing the struggles of women. Finally, many policymakers and educators simply aren’t aware of the depth of the problem. The data are clear, but there has been a lag in translating that data into policy and cultural awareness.

Rick: After a decade of intense attention to issues of gender and gender identity, what’s changed for boys?

Richard: Unfortunately, not much has improved—if anything, the gaps have widened. The gender gap in college enrollment continues to grow, with women now comprising 58% of undergraduate enrollment . Boys are still more likely to be suspended or diagnosed with behavioral disorders. One positive shift is a growing awareness among educators that traditional schooling methods may not serve boys as well as girls. However, this has not yet translated into widespread policy changes or structural reforms in education. Without intentional efforts to address these disparities, the educational struggles of boys will continue to compound over time.

Rick: What kinds of strategies do you think would help?

Richard: In education, we should expand the use of male-friendly teaching methods, such as more hands-on and active learning approaches. We should also consider redshirting boys—starting them in school a year later—to account for developmental differences between boys and girls. We should also introduce more male mentors and role models in schools, particularly in elementary education, where male teachers are scarce . In the workforce, apprenticeship and vocational training programs need to be expanded to create pathways into stable employment for young men who may not pursue a four-year degree. Career counseling should also emphasize diverse pathways to ensure that boys who may not thrive in a traditional academic setting still have opportunities for success. Additionally, fatherhood policies should recognize the importance of male engagement in family life, supporting fathers in their role as caregivers and providers.

Rick: I know you’ve heard from those who worry that this focus means dismissing concerns about the needs of girls. What do you tell them?

Richard: The struggles of boys are not in opposition to the progress of girls. We have made tremendous strides in advancing opportunities for women, but we must ensure that boys are not left behind in a rapidly changing world. Gender equity should mean looking at the challenges faced by both genders, not just one. Men and women rise and fall together. Some research we’ve recently commissioned addresses this. College-educated women continue to marry at high rates, with little to no decline in recent decades. But marriage rates have sharply declined among women without a college degree—and, by extension, among men with lower education levels and weaker economic outcomes. The American Institute for Boys and Men is about expanding opportunities for all, not taking them away from anyone.

Rick: Are you optimistic or pessimistic about where things are headed?

Richard: I’m cautiously optimistic. Awareness of the challenges facing boys is growing, and more policymakers and educators recognize the need for action. However, real change will require a shift in cultural and institutional priorities. If we can move past ideological resistance and focus on pragmatic solutions, there is great potential to make a difference. The key is ensuring this issue remains on the agenda and is met with thoughtful, data-driven policies.

Rick: Last question. If you had one piece of advice for educators who share your concerns, what would it be?

Richard: Meet boys where they are. Understand that they may need different approaches to succeed—whether it’s more hands-on learning, a later start to school, or male mentors. Schools must recognize and address the developmental and motivational differences between boys and girls rather than expect them to fit into the same mold. By doing so, we can create environments where all students, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to thrive.