How One State Improved Its NAEP Scores
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

States Opinion

How One State Improved Its NAEP Scores

Louisiana’s results were one of the nation’s few bright spots
By Rick Hess — April 03, 2025 6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

The most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results had a lot of bad news, but there were some scattered bright spots. Louisiana was one of them. In fact, the Pelican State was the only state in the nation that outperformed its pre-pandemic 4th grade reading scores on the 2024 NAEP. Over the past two testing cycles, Louisiana led the nation in reading growth and is in the top five for gains in math. I was curious to hear more about what might be going on, so I reached out to Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s state superintendent of education since 2020. Here’s what he had to say:
— Rick

Rick: Cade, while the nation’s NAEP results were lousy, Louisiana came out looking pretty good. Can you talk a bit about the results?

Cade: This year’s NAEP results continued a pattern of improvement for Louisiana. Louisiana’s composite ranking on 4th and 8th grade reading and math has improved from 49th in the nation in 2019 all the way to 32nd in this year’s rankings. Our 4th grade scores have led the country in reading growth for the past two NAEP cycles and ranked in the top five for math growth. Over the past five years, our efforts have focused on supporting teachers and ensuring access to high-quality resources and tutoring. The improvement we have seen is a testament to the hardworking teachers of Louisiana.

Rick: It’s got to be nice to be celebrated as one of the states getting it right. But is it ever tricky to acknowledge the praise without losing focus?

Cade: The results validate our work. Yet, we know that too many students still can’t read on grade level, too many perform poorly in math, and too many are in schools that are failing them. After the results were released, there was a moment to celebrate. Then, my team was immediately back at the whiteboard to discuss strategies that could propel us to the next level. It is what kids deserve and what the state needs. While this is steady progress, we can’t be arrogant when there is still too much work to do.

Rick: Yours was the only state where 4th grade reading was higher in 2024 than in 2019. What’s going on?

Cade: Our reading strategy is the right strategy. We have a commitment to the science of reading. Beyond sound policy decisions, we pride ourselves on execution and implementation. All kindergarten through 3rd grade teachers and school leaders were required to be trained in the science of reading. This ensured that they would have the knowledge and skills necessary to teach students to read. We banned three-cueing systems, which is a reading approach that prompts students to draw on context instead of sounding words out. We implemented screening assessments and interventions. All of this has led to an increase in our scores.

Rick: As you look across your NAEP results, what sticks out to you?

Cade: These results show that our comprehensive reforms are working, but there are areas that still need improvement. One trend we see across the country is that math proficiency declines as kids advance through school. This cannot continue to be the case. We must go back to teaching foundational skills in math and place a greater emphasis on mathematical fluency. Society talks about fluent readers but not fluent mathematicians—that needs to change.

Rick: You’ve mentioned the comprehensive reforms that Louisiana’s pursued. What did they involve, exactly?

Cade: The reforms we have implemented aim to elevate the teaching profession and allow teachers to focus on teaching students. We are implementing a set of policies based on the science of reading and starting to apply similar approaches to math. We have been reimagining high schools in Louisiana by increasing the quality of career and technical education programs and implementing work-based learning opportunities, such as internships and apprenticeships, for students to prepare them for careers. Furthermore, we are moving students to high-performing schools and closing low-performing schools, which is sensitive and politically difficult but important.

Rick: You’ve lauded the importance of going “back to basics.” What do you mean by that?

Cade: Schools have been asked to do too much that is outside of their wheelhouse. We have worked to narrow the scope of education and do a few things exceptionally well. We are focused on pursuing excellence in academic content, such as teaching kids to read and do math, and making sure that graduates are prepared for the next season of their life.

Rick: You’ve received a lot of attention for Louisiana’s embrace of the science of reading and instructional practice. What does that entail?

Cade: Our work in the science of reading has been twofold. We’ve set expectations for educators to learn and use the science of reading through shifts in policy and practice, but these expectations have come alongside resources and support for educators. High-quality instructional materials are important. We have promoted the idea that those materials should be accessible to every teacher across the state. From core instruction to dedicating time in student schedules for tutoring, we have focused on instructional coherence so students experience explicit and systematic phonics-based instruction that is consistent across different learning environments. We are also developing ways to enhance learning through student engagement with rich text.

Rick: You’ve discussed the need to overhaul teacher education. What kinds of changes have you pursued?

Cade: I am more interested in quality teaching than in certified teaching. We need to remove barriers that prevent creative and energetic individuals of nontraditional backgrounds from entering the teaching profession. We need to do a better job of removing bureaucracy, excessive trainings, and classroom disruptions. Classroom teachers should also be paid like professionals, including merit pay and compensating teachers in those hard-to-staff areas.

Rick: Last question, one initiative of yours that hasn’t garnered as much attention as I might wish is your Let Teachers Teach initiative. Can you talk about that bit?

Cade: In the spring of 2024, I launched the Let Teachers Teach initiative. I gathered a group of over two dozen educators from across Louisiana and tasked them with identifying and formulating practical solutions for common classroom disruptions and unnecessary bureaucracies. I told this group that I wanted real solutions and for this to not just be an exercise. After several months, 18 of the recommendations have become policy and been implemented across the state. As I conducted these meetings, it became clear that the primary concern the work group presented was the use of cellphones during school. They were a major distraction that teachers had to compete against. To address this, our legislature passed a bill prohibiting the use of cellphones throughout the instructional day, a move aimed at minimizing distractions and allowing for a more focused learning environment. We also passed legislation giving teachers more authority to control poor classroom behavior and have reduced the amount of annual nonacademic trainings. I will continue to use my bully pulpit to improve this profession. Teachers need to be able to teach, and students need to be able to learn free from distraction.

Related Tags:
NAEP Louisiana Academic Achievement State Policy Early Literacy Opinion

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Creating Resilient Schools with a Trauma-Responsive MTSS
Join us to learn how school leaders are building a trauma-responsive MTSS to support students & improve school outcomes.
Content provided by The Center for Safe & Resilient Schools and Workplaces
Register
Wed., April 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: We Can’t Engage Students If They Aren’t Here: Strategies to Address the Absenteeism Conundrum
Absenteeism rates are growing fast. Join Peter DeWitt and experts to learn how to re-engage students & families.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Oklahoma Asks Trump for Sweeping Flexibility in How It Spends School Funding
The request is one of several already made or in the works that will test the flexibility of the Trump administration.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla. Walters has submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Education seeking to consolidate its federal funds into a block grant, testing the legal bounds of Education Secretary Linda McMahon's waiver authority.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP
States Opinion Trump Wants to Send Education 'Back to the States.' Are States Even Ready?
The federal government has often led the way in reform, and only some states have shown the capacity to take over.
Dale Chu
6 min read
A large hand points the way as several figures follow the direction and fall off
iStock/Getty Images
States Trump Admin. Gives Maine 10 Days to Bar Trans Athletes—or Risk School Funding
The finding of a Title IX violation is a test case of the president's use of federal funds as a cudgel for compliance with executive orders.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events. Two federal agencies have found Maine in violation of Title IX for its defiance of that executive order.
Alex Brandon/AP
States Tracker Which States Are Challenging Undocumented Students’ Right to Free Education?
States are reviving efforts to challenge the 1982 Plyler v. Doe ruling that guarantees undocumented students a free, public education.
Ileana Najarro & Daniela Franco Brown
1 min read
Image of a boy with a blue backpack standing in front of the entrance to school.
bodnarchuk/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼