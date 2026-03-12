The Ed. Dept. Is Sending 118 Programs to Other Agencies. See Where They’re Going

The Trump administration is in the process of shifting more than 100 U.S. Department of Education programs to other agencies, as part of its bid to shutter the agency altogether.

The moves are a product of “interagency agreements” between the Education Department and other agencies. As of March 12, the Education Department has struck nine interagency agreements with four separate Cabinet-level agencies to transfer 118 programs.

Use the chart and table below to see how many programs are moving and where.