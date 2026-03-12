The Ed. Dept. Is Sending 118 Programs to Other Agencies. See Where They’re Going
Federal

The Ed. Dept. Is Sending 118 Programs to Other Agencies. See Where They’re Going

Use our table to see where each program is ending up
By Mark Lieberman, Matthew Stone & Maya Riser-Kositsky — March 12, 2026 1 min read
Illustration of office chairs moving into different spaces.
Laura Baker/Education Week + Getty
The Trump administration is in the process of shifting more than 100 U.S. Department of Education programs to other agencies, as part of its bid to shutter the agency altogether.

The moves are a product of “interagency agreements” between the Education Department and other agencies. As of March 12, the Education Department has struck nine interagency agreements with four separate Cabinet-level agencies to transfer 118 programs.

Use the chart and table below to see how many programs are moving and where.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist Education Week
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.
