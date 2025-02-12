Linda McMahon’s Confirmation Hearing: Watch Live
Federal

Linda McMahon’s Confirmation Hearing: Watch Live

By Brooke Schultz — February 12, 2025 3 min read
Linda McMahon, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks during a panel at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Jan. 16, 2018. The panel features women from various backgrounds and experiences who will speak with women in the administration, about what has been accomplished to date to advance women at home, and in the workplace.
Linda McMahon, then the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Jan. 16, 2018. The former wrestling mogul appeals before senators on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, for her confirmation hearing to serve as secretary of education.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Linda McMahon will take the hot seat before U.S. senators Thursday at 10 a.m., as scrutiny grows over how President Donald Trump’s administration has aggressively moved to downsize the department she’s been nominated to lead.

McMahon, Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of education, will appear before the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Thursday morning as the U.S. Department of Education has already seen robust staffing and priority changes under the new administration, even in the absence of permanent leadership.

More than 75 staff members are on administrative leave due to mostly tenuous connections to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Staff from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team have reportedly been probing the department’s financial information, and earlier this week they slashed nearly $900 million in contracts for long-term research, surveys, and more. Last week, Democratic lawmakers were barred from entering the building.

Meanwhile, Trump has already sought to leave his mark on schools by threatening federal funds if schools don’t bar transgender girls from athletics, or if they teach about race and racism in a way he considers “radical indoctrination.”

Last week, Trump said he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.”

Pending the Senate’s confirmation, McMahon would come into the top education job with a thin resume on education but an extensive business background. Though she once aspired to be a French teacher, McMahon went on to be a business mogul instead: She co-founded World Wrestling Entertainment, a company worth billions, with her husband. She later served for roughly a year on the state school board in Connecticut before she resigned to pursue an unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid.

“I’m not an educator but what you will have from me is my commitment of open-mindedness, my commitment, my passion to education, and I will do everything I can to bring sides together from the community, from the public, from business leaders, and hopefully, from legislators to make our education the best it can be,” she told Connecticut lawmakers during her 2009 confirmation hearing to serve on the state school board.

See Also

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018.
Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018, when she was serving as head of the Small Business Administration during President Trump's first administration. McMahon is now President-elect Trump's choice for U.S. secretary of education.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal 5 Things to Know About Linda McMahon, Trump's Pick for Education Secretary
Brooke Schultz, November 20, 2024
7 min read

As a supporter of Trump’s presidential campaigns, she served in his first administration as the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration before stepping down in 2019 to lead the America First Action PAC in support of Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. She has more recently served as chair of the board of the America First Policy Institute, which was created to propel Trump’s public policy agenda after his 2020 loss, and as co-chair of Trump’s transition team.

Supporters have said her business acumen could serve her well in an agency with a roughly $80 billion budget that oversees more than $1 trillion in student loans.

McMahon’s nomination hasn’t proven to be among Trump’s most controversial, but it has been attracting more scrutiny as the administration has started downsizing the Education Department.

See Also

Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019.
Then-SBA Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019. Trump has tapped McMahon to serve as education secretary in his second term.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Federal Trump's Education Secretary Pick Is Linda McMahon, Former WWE CEO
Brooke Schultz, November 19, 2024
6 min read

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, those who spoke at rallies held by the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions alongside Democratic lawmakers and other advocacy organizations sharply criticized the administration’s approach. A lawsuit against the department, led by the American Federation of Teachers and two other unions, was filed this week over privacy concerns spurred by access to data granted to Musk’s DOGE staff.

“Certainly the Trump administration has been moving extremely quickly, and it is unusual to make really big policy decisions and actions without having permanent leadership in place,” Clare McCann, managing director of policy and operations at American University’s Postsecondary Equity and Economics Research Center, said in an interview earlier this week. “Linda McMahon will certainly be under scrutiny for actions that have already been taken.”

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.

Events

Thu., February 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Social-Emotional Learning 2025: Examining Priorities and Practices
Join this free virtual event to learn about SEL strategies, skills, and to hear from experts on the use and expansion of SEL programs.
Register
Wed., February 19, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Inside PLCs: Proven Strategies from K-12 Leaders
Join an expert panel to explore strategies for building collaborative PLCs, overcoming common challenges, and using data effectively.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., February 27, 2025, 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Key Insights to Elevate and Inspire Today’s Teachers
Join this free half day virtual event to energize your teaching and cultivate a positive learning experience for students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Linda McMahon Will Make Her Case to Lead Ed. Dept. as Trump Tries to Shrink It
The wrestling mogul Trump has selected to serve as education secretary will likely have to answer for moves the president has already made.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
From left, Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency nominee; Kash Patel, FBI director nominee; Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense nominee; and Linda McMahon, education secretary nominee; gesture after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
From left, Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency; Kash Patel, nominee to serve as FBI director nominee; Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense; and Linda McMahon, nominee to serve as education secretary gesture after President Donald Trump's inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. McMahon will appear before senators on Thursday for her confirmation hearing.
Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP
Federal Trump's 3rd Week: Restrictions on Trans Athletes and Moves to Gut the Ed. Dept.
In his third week, the president continued his foray into education, gearing up to shrink the U.S. Department of Education.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
The exterior of the Department of Education Building in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 14, 2017.
The exterior of the Department of Education Building in Washington, DC on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing an executive order that would lay the groundwork to eliminate the department.
Swikar Patel/Education Week
Federal Trump Threatens Funds to Schools That Let Trans Athletes Compete on Girls' Teams
The sweeping order is a reversal from the Biden administration, and continues efforts from Trump to roll back protections for transgender youth and adults.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Can Trump Ax the Education Department Without Congress?
Trump has been flexing his power through executive orders, and there's the potential for one targeting the Education Department.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., is pictured on Feb. 21, 2021.
The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., is pictured on Feb. 21, 2021. President Donald Trump could issue an executive order to downsize the department. It would have limitations.
Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP
Load More ▼