Ed. Dept. Offices Will Be Virtually Wiped Out in Latest Layoffs
Federal

Ed. Dept. Offices Will Be Virtually Wiped Out in Latest Layoffs

The agency that lost half its staff earlier this year will see a fifth of remaining employees depart under a new reduction in force
By Mark Lieberman & Brooke Schultz — October 13, 2025 9 min read
Itinerant teacher April Wilson works with Zion Stewart at Bond County Early Childhood Center in Greenville, Ill., on Sept. 29, 2025.
Teacher April Wilson, who works with visually impaired students, works with a student at Bond County Early Childhood Center in Greenville, Ill., on Sept. 29, 2025. The latest round of layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education will leave the federal office of special education programs with few staffers.
Michael B. Thomas for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The small team overseeing special education programs at the U.S. Department of Education was thrilled when Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced in May one of her chief priorities would be improving literacy through evidence-based practices. It seemed to align perfectly with another initiative the office of special education programs had been planning to bolster achievement among different student populations by the end of 3rd grade.

But the onslaught of cuts at the Education Department that had severed nearly half the agency’s staff by March through layoffs and buyout offers made it all but impossible to pursue it. Though the office of special education programs was mostly spared in those layoffs, its staff still shrank, as did the offices that supported its work.

On Friday, the office was dealt another blow: The team of 20 or so remaining employees were among the approximately 466 staff members cut from the Education Department as part of a governmentwide reduction-in-force during the ongoing federal government shutdown, according to court filings in a case challenging the firings.

“We stopped the planning, because we didn’t have the time or the people to do it,” said an office of special education programs staff member who oversaw research and grants. “Staff always try to align our work with whatever the priorities are of the secretary of the administration. And we could have done things together on that very issue, but we got the rug pulled out from under us.”

OSEP is one of several department offices that could be virtually wiped out by early December, with the cuts from the latest round of layoffs stretching across six of 17 offices in the agency—diminishing teams that oversee civil rights investigations, formula funding and school accountability, competitive K-12 and higher education grants, and services for students with disabilities or experiencing homelessness.

But the exact scope of the reductions is still hazy. The agency has not publicized a list of positions it’s aiming to eliminate, nor a plan for continuing the legally mandated functions those employees currently carry out.

Furloughed staffers—a majority of the department—were told not to check their work emails during the shutdown, so some staffers still haven’t seen their own layoff notices, and aren’t sure how many of their colleagues are poised to lose their jobs.

It’s also unclear whether current staffing cuts will stick. At least one other federal agency that implemented layoffs last week has already reinstated some of the affected positions. The Education Department has, in the past, brought back staff after it “cut a little muscle,” as McMahon put it to lawmakers in the spring.

Many of the education initiatives affected by the latest reductions have enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress for decades. Some of the layoffs even run counter to the stated goals of the Trump administration, slicing into staff who work on programs supporting literacy development, mental health supports, and charter schools.

Without staff to administer these grants, current and former Education Department staffers say, it may still be possible for the federal government to give out money—but anything beyond that, from oversight to assistance, would be virtually impossible.

“I don’t see how you can make the argument that this is not a dismantling of these offices,” said Josie Skinner, an education lawyer who worked in the Education Department’s office of general counsel from 2014 until earlier this year, when the Trump administration laid her off.

A department spokesperson didn’t answer a request for comment in time for publication.

‘The laws are meaningless,’ a former Ed. Dept. employee says, if the agency can’t enforce them

A lawsuit challenging the decision to implement layoffs during a government shutdown is already in motion, with others challenging cuts to legally mandated programs likely to follow. But the suits come after the U.S. Supreme Court already allowed a number of reductions in force at federal agencies to proceed amid ongoing legal challenges, including at the Education Department.

If lawmakers don’t intervene and court challenges don’t succeed, billions of dollars for education grants appropriated by Congress might flow behind schedule or not at all. Civil rights investigators could have mounting caseloads, making enforcement impossible. School districts, state agencies, and parents will have virtually nowhere to turn for help interpreting and enforcing federal requirements, like accountability and school report cards under the Every Student Succeeds Act, staff say.

See Also

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought speaks to reporters after Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought speaks to reporters after Democratic and Republican congressional leaders met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. Vought announced Friday that federal layoffs during the shutdown have begun, and those layoffs will hit the U.S. Department of Education.
Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP
Federal A New Wave of Federal Layoffs Will Hit the Education Department
Brooke Schultz, October 10, 2025
3 min read

The department, which boasted more than 4,100 employees when Trump took office in January, shrunk to roughly 2,400 through the layoffs and buyouts. If the cuts are carried out—federal employees are generally entitled to 60 days’ notice before their layoffs take effect—the department would lose roughly 20% of its remaining workforce.

Some schools and states may simply stop following federal education laws altogether, Skinner said.

“If there are not people there to make sure the laws are followed, the laws are meaningless,” she said.

Where cuts are happening

Laid-off staffers collectively manage hundreds of individual grant awards across dozens of formula and competitive programs.

Several offices are set to lose virtually all staffers except a handful at the director level. Out of 80 to 90 current employees in the office of special education programs, fewer than five will remain on the job after the layoffs play out, staffers told Education Week.

The office for civil rights had 605 people and 12 regional offices when Catherine Lhamon, who served as assistant secretary of civil rights during the Biden administration, left in January. The office was one of the hardest-hit by the March layoffs, losing almost half of its staff and seven of its 12 regional offices. Staff in three of the remaining five offices—Atlanta, Seattle, and Washington—began receiving RIF notices last week. Her understanding is that the latest cuts have left just 120 people.

See Also

Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington.
Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. The department this week said it was cutting nearly half its staff.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Civil Rights, Research, and More: What’s Hit Hardest by Massive Ed. Dept. Cuts
Brooke Schultz, Mark Lieberman, Sarah Schwartz, Ileana Najarro & Matthew Stone, March 12, 2025
17 min read

“OCR could not afford any cuts, period, and needed desperately to add staff because of the quantum of harm in schools with respect to civil rights and the many, many thousands of cases coming into the office,” Lhamon said. “Nothing has changed about that.”

And it’s unlikely other entities, such as state civil rights enforcement bodies or courts, can pick up the slack. Before the second Trump administration, OCR had fielded nearly 23,000 complaints in fiscal 2024—triple the number from 15 year earlier—with disability-related discrimination the most common type of allegation, according to the office’s latest annual report.

“When I was an OCR attorney, I had 60 cases at a time, which was still too high, but I could work through a lot of those cases,” said Michael Pillera, director for the educational opportunities project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, who resigned from OCR earlier this year. “I, as an outside attorney, can’t file 60 separate cases in court against school districts, and even if I could, that wouldn’t be helpful.”

Administration officials have mused this year about moving functions like special education to other agencies, and have already begun transitioning career-technical education programming to the U.S. Department of Labor. But staffers affected by the latest layoffs say they haven’t heard any indication of a plan for their work to move elsewhere.

“Does that mean the next thing they’re going to do is go terminate all those grants?” said a current staffer in the department’s office of special education programs, who spoke to Education Week on the condition of anonymity after getting a RIF notice on Friday. “Are they going to bring us back in time to help coordinate a transition for this work?”

What Ed. Dept. staff who manage grants do

Cuts to special education staffing would make it virtually impossible for the agency to enforce special education law, effectively rolling back a critical tool for ensuring civil rights for people with disabilities. Some special education employees affected by the cuts themselves have disabilities themselves or are parents of children with disabilities.

“I just can’t imagine our country allowing this to happen,” said the current special education staffer. “... This is historic, big-deal stuff that people fought for.”

See Also

School entrance with a flag in background.
iStock/Getty
Federal Tracker How the Federal Government Shutdown Is Affecting Schools: A Tracker
Mark Lieberman, October 3, 2025
1 min read

Federal employees who work on education grants do far more than calculate allocations and send out money. They maintain open lines of communication with grantees throughout the year, making sure they follow the rules, guiding them on how to make most effective use of taxpayer resources, and collecting data that could inform future projects.

If the department transfers functions to staffers in other agencies, “they’re going to have people who have no experience, and the institutional knowledge that is being lost is unimaginable,” Skinner said.

Without nudging from staffers in the department’s office of well-rounded education grants, for example, many school districts and state agencies wouldn’t have known they’re allowed to spend Title I formula funds on arts education initiatives, said Amanda Karhuse, assistant executive director of advocacy and public policy for the National Association for Music Education.

The department earlier this year removed a 2024 guidance document on that topic from its website. On Friday, all the staff members in that office, which oversees grant programs for arts, civics, and literacy instruction, received RIF notices, Karhuse said.

Who will review grants in process?

If the administration proceeds with its reduction-in-force plans, projects currently on hold because of the shutdown could disappear altogether.

On Sept. 29, the department began accepting applications from states and school districts for $270 million in grant funding to support school-based mental health services, particularly in high-need areas.

In order to award those funds by their expiration date of Dec. 30, agency staffers have to go through a lengthy review process with multiple steps, including reading each application and ranking all the potential recipients.

“It takes a minimum of 90 days to do all of this,” said Kayla Patrick, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation who helped launch those programs while serving as a senior policy adviser at the department during the Biden administration. “Even if and when this shutdown ends, there’s no one to do that work.”

Some recently laid-off staffers have already begun looking for other jobs, including signing up for substitute-teaching gigs. Others are holding out hope their jobs will be saved by backlash from members of Congress, intervention by federal judges, or pleas from the general public.

Even if that happens, though, “I don’t know that people will want to go back,” Patrick said. “I think that the damage will be done either way.”

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.

Events

Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Beyond the Spreadsheet: Turn Early Literacy Data Into Better Reading Outcomes
Learn how to move beyond surface-level numbers to uncover the key insights hiding deep in your students' early literacy data.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Thu., October 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
English Learners K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting English Learners in Today’s Classrooms: Pathways to Success 
Join this free virtual event to get insights, strategies, and solutions to ensure equity and opportunity for English Learners.
Register
Mon., October 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for Every Learner: A Systems-Level Approach to Student and Teacher Empowerment
Math isn’t magic. Join us to explore how we can help students and teachers feel confident in their ability to understand and excel in math.
Content provided by HMH
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Ed. Dept. Out-of-Office Emails Changed to Blame Democrats for Shutdown, Staff Say
Staffers say they were instructed to use nonpartisan messages, then they were changed.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
People stop to take photos of the U.S. Capitol building on Oct. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
People stop to take photos of the U.S. Capitol building on Oct. 2, 2025, in Washington. Out-of-office email messages from U.S. Department of Education employees during the government shutdown blame Democrats for the lapse in funding. Employees said the messages were set without their permission.
Samuel Corum/Sipa via AP
Federal How Will a Federal Shutdown Affect Schools? 5 Big Questions, Answered
School funding could experience yet another setback this year if the federal government closes up shop.
Mark Lieberman
9 min read
The Capitol is seen during rainy weather just days before federal money runs out which could trigger a government shutdown, in Washington, Sept. 25, 2025.
The Capitol is seen during rainy weather on Sept. 25, 2025, just days before federal money runs out, which could trigger a government shutdown. A shutdown that lasts even a few days could have ripple effects for schools across the nation.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Federal Trump's Unfounded Claims About Tylenol and Autism Raise Misinformation Concerns
Public health experts disagree with the president's efforts to establish a connection.
The Associated Press
6 min read
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Linda McMahon Says 'We Have to Teach How to Disagree' After Charlie Kirk Killing
The education secretary's conciliatory tone contrasted with others in the Trump administration amid the furor over the activist's murder.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is interviewed by Indiana’s Secretary of Education Katie Jenner during the 2025 Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18, 2025.
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is interviewed by Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner during the 2025 Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2025.
Leah Millis for Education Week
Load More ▼