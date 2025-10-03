How the Federal Government Shutdown Is Affecting Schools: A Tracker

For the first time in close to seven years, Congress failed to reach a budget agreement in time for the new fiscal year. As a result, the federal government has shut down , causing nationwide ripple effects with short- and long-term implications for schools.

Congress has struggled in recent years to meet self-imposed appropriations deadlines. The negotiations were particularly contentious this year in the wake of the Trump administration’s unprecedented push to unilaterally adjust federal spending decisions to align them with the president’s policy preferences .

House Republicans are pushing to extend current federal spending levels for a few weeks or months while Congress works out a full budget. But in the Senate, where the 53-member Republican majority needs seven Democrats to pass budget legislation, Democrats have refused to approve a budget that doesn’t include new protections against Republican-approved health-care cuts and President Donald Trump’s efforts to circumvent congressional spending decisions.

With no consensus on Capitol Hill for even a portion of the federal budget, agencies began implementing shutdown contingency plans on Oct. 1. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been furloughed, threatening the stability of a wide range of social services. Trump and other top officials have also said they plan to use the shutdown as an opportunity to punish Democrats, including with spending cuts for states they lead.

Education Week is tracking the effects of the government shutdown on K-12 schools. Here’s the latest.