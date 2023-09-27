‘I Used to Think School Systems Were Broken': Educators Reflect
Hear how these Harvard education graduate students evolved their thinking around both their practice and work as systems leaders.
September 27, 2023
September 27, 2023
Getting anyone to change their mind or even evolve their thinking can be a serious challenge. But a course for future systems leaders at the Harvard Graduate School of Education aims to do just that. Originally taught by Richard Elmore, the late education professor, the course is now lead by Jennifer Perry Cheatham, a former district superintendent. In collaboration with two education leaders and former graduate students, Cheatham updated the course, keeping Elmore’s now-famous 2010 essay “I Used to Think … Now I Think ...” in mind. Wrote Elmore, “As practitioners, we are notoriously poor observers of our own practice and therefore not very good at judging the correspondence between our beliefs and our behavior.”

To explain how they narrowed that distance between their beliefs and behavior, the education leaders from last year’s course share their thoughts below. To see how you, as a systems, building, or instructional leader can incorporate this work into your practice, read the corresponding essay by Jennifer Perry Cheatham, Erica Lim, and Carmen Williams.

Editor’s note: The videos were filmed while these students were taking the Leaders of Learning class. Their titles reflect their positions at the time of filming.

  • I used to think... we needed revolution.

    Joseph Longbottom | Former Principal, Tolgate Elementary School | Aurora, Colo.

    I used to think... there were a few roles that if done correctly could radically transform education.

    Drey Page | Former Principal & Vice President of Schools

  • I used to believe... in policy solutions to ensure an equitable, level playing field for every child.

    Barbara Best | Former Texas Director, Children’s Defense Fund

    I used to think... that leaders of learning had to have all the answers.

    Jadun McCarthy | Former Central Office Administrator

  • I used to think... to meet the needs of the students on the margins, I had to bend the rules whenever possible.

    Lisa Kingsley | Former District Program Manager for Therapeutic Services

    I used to think... leading learning was about teacher autonomy.

    Aaron Diaz | Former Elementary School Principal

  • I used to think... that the best strategies for leading learning would come from the outside.

    Ryan Huppert | Former Principal, City High Middle School | Grand Rapids, Mich.

    I used to think... the greatest barrier impacting education was the external environment and social conditions.

    Jasmine M. Fernández | Former Central Office Administrator

  • I used to think... that state and federal officials were charged with creating policy for districts and school communities.

    Pascale Pierre Thompson | Former Director of School Improvement, Rhode Island Dept. of Education

    I used to think... that master scheduling was a technical exercise.

    Ryan Burton | Former Success Program Director | Boston

  • I used to think... that education reform was simple.

    Larry Meadows Jr. | Former Coordinator for Family, Youth, and Community | Pittsburgh Public Schools

    I used to think... that because individuals learn naturally, then organizations should be able to learn naturally as well.

    Phoebe Grant-Robinson | Former Elementary School Principal

  • I used to think... school systems were broken.

    Justis Lopez | Former Director for Afterschool Programming, West Philadelphia High School

    I used to think... that superintendents were best positioned to do the work of ensuring that the vision was carried out in the district.

    Tristal Watson | Former Elementary School Principal

  • I used to think... that I could diagnose the next steps for instructional improvement primarily based on what I could see.

    Vernon-James Riley | Former Middle School Principal & Principal Coach

    I used to think... that instructional coherence ran vertical across different school sites within a school district.

    Gustavo Luna | Educational Entrepreneur

  • I used to think... that my impact as a central office leader was limited because I don’t have direct instructional experience.

    Anyeli Matos | Former Senior Executive Director, Charter Schools Office | NYC Dept. of Education

    I used to think... that the district-level leader or superintendent’s main role was to create a strategic vision and then build a team to help execute that vision.

    Lisa Cenca | Former Girls School Founder

  • I used to think... that learning organizations were defined by formal structures.

    Ashley Fortner-Dominguez | Former Manager of Leader Recruitment Selection | Dallas ISD

    I used to think... that organizational learning happened organically.

    Christan Shelton | Former Teacher & Instructional Coach

  • I used to think... instructional coherence was mostly just a vision.

    Brendan Chan | Former Strategy Lead, Google

