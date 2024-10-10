Today’s post finishes up a multipart series on the differences between equality and equity.

‘A Paradigm Shift Is Imperative’

Ruth Okoye, Ed. D., is a 30-year educator. She has taught in private and public school settings and is passionate about literacy, educational technology, and ed-tech coaching. She currently serves as the K-12 director at a nonprofit organization:

In education, “equality” and “equity” are often used interchangeably, leading to a crucial misunderstanding that can hinder the realization of true educational justice. The difference between these concepts is not merely semantic; it carries profound implications for students’ access to opportunities and success.

A notable arena where this confusion frequently manifests is integrating technology into classrooms. While striving for equality through uniform technology distribution is commendable, it must ensure equitable educational outcomes.

Consider the scenario of technology implementation in schools, where the drive for equality is demonstrated through efforts such as providing every class with the same tech resources or ensuring every student possesses the same devices. While this approach seems fair and impartial, it overlooks individual students’ unique needs, abilities, and circumstances. Tangible equity in education transcends uniformity, recognizing that different students require tailored support to reach their full potential.

A paradigm shift is imperative to bridge the gap between equality and equity. Instead of solely focusing on ensuring everyone has the same tools, educational stakeholders must prioritize equal access to opportunities. In the context of technology integration, this requires a two-pronged approach: empowering students and educators.

First, providing differentiated training for teachers is paramount. A student’s experience with technology hinges upon how it is employed by their educators. While one student might use a Chromebook merely to read an e-book, another might engage in interactive simulations and critical-thinking exercises that foster better understanding. Professional development programs should be designed to help educators harness technology’s full potential, tailoring its use to diverse learning styles and curricular objectives.

Secondly, fostering student agency is vital. Students should be empowered to use technology as a tool for active engagement and exploration rather than as a passive conduit for information consumption. Encouraging project-based learning, collaborative endeavors, and creative expression through technology can unlock opportunities, allowing students to harness their strengths and interests while mastering essential skills.

Ultimately, the goal should be to create an educational landscape that values individuality and recognizes that equity involves providing targeted resources to meet specific needs. As we navigate the intricacies of this shift, it is essential to remain vigilant against the allure of quick-fix solutions that prioritize uniformity over genuine opportunity. By acknowledging the distinction between equality and equity and acting upon it, educators, administrators, and districts can work collaboratively to foster a more just, inclusive, and empowering educational environment for all.

A Lesson to Teach the Differences



Kathryn Welby, Ed.D., is an assistant professor of special education at Merrimack College. She is the author of the book, Remote Learning Strategies for Students with IEPs . Prior to Merrimack College, Kathryn was a special education and elementary teacher for some 15 years in Massachusetts:

It is not uncommon for school districts, administration, teachers, and teacher-preparation students to confuse equality with equity—many people use the two words interchangeably.

Equality in a classroom is providing everyone equal or the same access to materials, accommodations, and services regardless of needs, abilities, learning differences, or disability.

Equity is providing opportunities for everyone in the class to have the resources, tools, accommodations, and support needed to be successful by recognizing that every student in the classroom comes to school with different needs, experiences, ethnicities, abilities, challenges, and disabilities. Allocating different individualized resources to create equal opportunities for success is equity.

What one student needs to succeed may be very different from another. As educators, it is our role to build relationships and get to know our students well enough to create a safe, equitable environment knowing the needs of each of our students for successful learning.

Equality is equal. Equity is fair.

As a teacher-preparation educator, I try to teach my college students the differences between equity and equality and how those concepts apply to a classroom.

Here is a simple lesson that I use to teach undergraduate teacher-preparation students the difference between equity and equality in a very concrete, practical way. This lesson could also be used as an opening activity during district professional development.

Equality vs Equity - Teacher Preparation Lesson/Professional Development Opening Activity

1. I hand everyone an index card with an illness or injury. The educators are to pretend they have that injury. For example, some people may have a paper cut, stomach bug, broken bone, headache, hang nail, burn, or even conjunctivitis.

2. Next, I pass out one small circular Band-Aid to each educator to treat their injury/illness presented on the index card.

3. I explain that I am treating them all equally and providing them with an equal solution or “resource” to help with their injuries.

4. This leads to an open discussion about equality.

5. Then, we discuss what they would need and benefit from to help, heal, and move on successfully with their specific injuries/illnesses listed on the index card. For example, some may suggest a cast, medicine, or eyedrops—realizing that treating everyone equally with a small circular Band-Aid will not treat everyone’s individualized needs.

6. Finally, we have a conversation about the application of this activity and equity in the inclusion classroom. Giving everyone a small, round Band-Aid to treat their injury/illness is an example of equality but not equity. Equity provides everyone with what they need, such as a cast, medicine, and eyedrops, to thrive and succeed. Equity creates an environment that gives each and every student access to the resources they need to learn and thrive, and those resources are not the same for each student.

The takeaway of the lesson is to recognize that each student comes to school with different abilities, needs, and exceptionalities and the importance of recognizing the different needs of each student by providing individualized resources and opportunities to help each student successfully reach the same outcome and thrive in the classroom.

Educators should understand by the end of the lesson that equality is providing everyone with the same opportunities and resources regardless of specific needs, while equity provides opportunities for everyone in the class to thrive by supporting all students using DIFFERENT resources, tools, accommodations, and supports to succeed. Every student in the classroom comes to school with different needs, experiences, ethnicities, abilities, challenges, and disabilities.

My hope is that teaching future educators the difference between equity and equality during their undergraduate years will minimize their future misunderstanding and promote equity in their teaching.

‘Moving Forward’



Principal Michael C. Brown has been a Maryland educator for 21 years. He is also the current president of the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP). He was tnamed the ETM (Education That is Multicultural) principal of the year in 2019 and was nominated for the 2023 Maryland Principal of the Year:

I believe that in school districts around the state of Maryland, we have made a conscious effort to focus on equity. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a huge piece of legislation that focuses on several pillars, one being, “More Resources to Ensure that All Students are Successful.”

Equality to me is making sure all students receive the same items to help them succeed. For example, when the pandemic happened in our county, we pivoted to assure that all students had a new laptop so they could learn virtually. In recent times, due to the pandemic, school districts have worked extremely hard to make sure all students have the materials to be successful in school such as various online platforms and programs. Currently, as a school district, we utilize Schoology for all students and staff to communicate and disseminate information.

Equity is more individualized support for students based on a variety of factors including race, socioeconomic background, gender, etc. Based on these individual factors, support will look different for each student in the school.

For instance, a student with a 504-plan or an IEP has the advantage of having very detailed and individualized support. A teacher must follow their individual plans and implement the strategies suggested. These strategies and support are designed by a team of educators to assure the student will be successful academically at the school.

In Maryland, through the new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future , “regular” students will have the same benefits as those with an IEP or 504. We have to start looking at the whole student and supporting their needs on a case-by-case basis. This is the way to assuring that as many students as possible are successful moving forward in public education.

Thanks to Ruth, Kathryn, and Michael for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s post answered this question:

It’s not unusual for districts, schools, and educators to confuse “equality” with “equity.” What are examples, and ways, you would help them understand the difference?

