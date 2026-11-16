Why This Region Is Making AI Training for Teachers a Top Priority
Special Report
Special Report
Professional Development Video

Why This Region Is Making AI Training for Teachers a Top Priority

By Grace Jiang — November 16, 2026 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The pushback against the use of artificial intelligence in K-12 schools continues to intensify.

The two largest school districts in the country—New York City and Los Angeles—recently put in place significant restrictions on the use of AI in classrooms. Smaller districts across the country have implemented similar bans or restrictions, citing growing concerns about students using the technology to cheat and bypass meaningful learning and worries about mental health problems exacerbated by overuse of the technology.

But other schools are taking a different approach. Even though they recognize the potential downsides of AI use in education, they are not banning or heavily restricting the use of it. They see the technology being used in all sectors of society and industry and want to make sure their students are prepared with the AI knowledge and skills to use the technology smartly and responsibly.

To achieve that goal, those schools are investing time and money in training their teachers and administrators to learn how to use the technology effectively. One example of this approach is taking place in the Buffalo, N.Y., region, where a nonprofit organization called TechBuffalo is trying to build a talent pool of young people who can use AI and tech skills to help promote economic growth.

TechBuffalo is connecting educators in the region with researchers at the University at Buffalo to determine the best approaches for teaching students the AI knowledge and skills they will need in future careers.

“What is missing on a larger scale is that connection [from education] to industry and the workforce,” said Anne Martell-Flury, director of K-12 education for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda schools near Buffalo.

Watch this video to learn more about how this ambitious effort is playing out.

Grace Jiang
Visual Journalist Education Week
Grace Jiang is a visual journalist at Education Week.

Coverage of mathematics, AI and emerging technology, and influential state markets is supported in part by a grant from the Gates Foundation, at www.gatesfoundation.org. Our editors retain sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Mon., November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Student Trends to Counselor Action: Turning Insight Into Impact
Find out what is changing in how students approach planning for life after graduation and how schools can help.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
Tue., November 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar McKinney-Vento Transportation Strategies: Managing Cost & Protecting Access
Explore McKinney-Vento transportation strategies to manage costs, respond quickly to changing needs, and protect student access.
Content provided by HopSkipDrive
Register
Thu., November 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Celebrate Family Engagement Day With Strategies That Work
Join National PTA and AASA to explore practical systems-wide family engagement strategies in celebration of National Family Engagement Day.
Content provided by National PTA & AASA, The School Superintendents Association
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development What Sort of PD Should Give Teachers a Salary Bump? Some States Are Reevaluating
Teachers usually get pay increases for advanced degrees, but quality controls vary widely.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Teachers do PD work on increasing bars of money
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
Professional Development Download A Guide to Making School Staff Meetings Feel Intentional—and Useful
Author Elisa MacDonald shares best practices for making the most out of teacher trainings and other meetings.
Olina Banerji
1 min read
Image of pages on a bulletin board showing "target" "minutes" "conversation" and "iterate" concepts.
Canva
Professional Development Spotlight Spotlight on the New Playbook for Professional Learning: Coaching, Collaboration, and Technology
Learn how sustained, collaborative PD, high-quality instructional materials, and emerging AI tools are reshaping educator learning.
Professional Development EdWeek’s Ultimate PD Reading List Is Here
EdWeek's crowd-sourced PD reading list is here! See your top book recommendations and ask an author some questions.
Olina Banerji
2 min read
A summer scene of sunny blue skies and flowers with several book titles overlayed on top. Titles include: Leaders Eat Last, Power Up Your Math Community, I Love This Place, Just Do This, Rethinking Mathematics and Disability, Intentional Moves: How Skillful Team Leaders Impact Learning, The Kids Who Aren't Okay, Write Beside Them, How Children Succeed, Get Better Faster 2.0, Leadershift, The Digital Delusion, Anxious Generation, and Portrait of a Leader
Education Week + Canva