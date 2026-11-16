Why This Region Is Making AI Training for Teachers a Top Priority

The pushback against the use of artificial intelligence in K-12 schools continues to intensify.

The two largest school districts in the country—New York City and Los Angeles—recently put in place significant restrictions on the use of AI in classrooms. Smaller districts across the country have implemented similar bans or restrictions, citing growing concerns about students using the technology to cheat and bypass meaningful learning and worries about mental health problems exacerbated by overuse of the technology.

But other schools are taking a different approach. Even though they recognize the potential downsides of AI use in education, they are not banning or heavily restricting the use of it. They see the technology being used in all sectors of society and industry and want to make sure their students are prepared with the AI knowledge and skills to use the technology smartly and responsibly.

To achieve that goal, those schools are investing time and money in training their teachers and administrators to learn how to use the technology effectively. One example of this approach is taking place in the Buffalo, N.Y., region, where a nonprofit organization called TechBuffalo is trying to build a talent pool of young people who can use AI and tech skills to help promote economic growth.

TechBuffalo is connecting educators in the region with researchers at the University at Buffalo to determine the best approaches for teaching students the AI knowledge and skills they will need in future careers.

“What is missing on a larger scale is that connection [from education] to industry and the workforce,” said Anne Martell-Flury, director of K-12 education for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda schools near Buffalo.

Watch this video to learn more about how this ambitious effort is playing out.