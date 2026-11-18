Just about every teacher has attended more than one utterly useless professional development activity.

This series will share some that educators have actually found helpful.

Personally, I was always a big fan of having students participate in providing professional development to teachers .

‘Learning Walks’

Valentina Gonzalez is a lifelong teacher and learner, an author, and an international multilingual learner consultant:

What better way to grow professionally than to watch colleagues do the work in real time? Learning walks give educators authentic opportunities to step inside one another’s classrooms, observe a live lesson with real students, and debrief together. This kind of job-embedded experience shifts how staff see each other, as fellow learners. Even educators with years of experience find it inspiring and eye-opening. You pick up a new classroom routine, a different approach to managing behavior, or a fresh way to celebrate student success.

In some schools, learning walks go by other names such as open classroom days or instructional rounds. Related ideas include the pineapple chart and “observe me .”

While learning walks vary from school to school, most share a few common characteristics:

Voluntary. Participation is a choice, not a mandate. Educators sign up to observe, and teachers open their doors willingly. That mutual buy-in creates a welcoming experience for everyone.

Participation is a choice, not a mandate. Educators sign up to observe, and teachers open their doors willingly. That mutual buy-in creates a welcoming experience for everyone. Brief. These are not 45-minute formal observations, typically, they’re five to 15 minutes. Short enough to be low-stress, long enough to be meaningful.

These are not 45-minute formal observations, typically, they’re five to 15 minutes. Short enough to be low-stress, long enough to be meaningful. Scheduled. Learning walks are not drop-ins. Set times ensure no one is caught off guard.

Learning walks are not drop-ins. Set times ensure no one is caught off guard. Goal-oriented. Observers come with a purpose. Are you looking for ways to increase student talk? Studying classroom management? Knowing your goal focuses what you take away.

Plenty of variation exists in how schools execute them:

Onsite vs. offsite. Some schools visit other campuses rather than staying within their own building, broadening the range of practices on display.

Some schools visit other campuses rather than staying within their own building, broadening the range of practices on display. Who participates. Some schools limit learning walks to leadership, a mistake, in my view. Every educator directly involved in student instruction stands to benefit.

Some schools limit learning walks to leadership, a mistake, in my view. Every educator directly involved in student instruction stands to benefit. Debrief structure. A brief discussion immediately after each visit solidifies the learning. Sentence starters like “I noticed …" or “One takeaway …" help guide the conversation productively.

A brief discussion immediately after each visit solidifies the learning. Sentence starters like “I noticed …" or “One takeaway …" help guide the conversation productively. Tied to professional learning. Many schools use learning walks as a follow-up to workshops or book studies, keeping the focus on implementation and helping new practices stick.

No single form of professional learning works for everyone. I’ve done it all—learning walks, book studies, courses, in-person workshops—and I’ll keep doing them all. But for continuous, job-embedded growth, learning walks are hard to beat.

Book Studies

Val Muñoz is a multilingual specialist in Federal Way, Wash., and a LEGO Education teacher coach:

The most impactful professional development doesn’t just introduce new ideas; it builds a sustainable bridge between theory and classroom practice. For this reason, the single best specific activity I recommend to educators is participating in—or facilitating—a collaborative book study centered on evidence-based research.

When educators dive into a rich, research-based text alongside peers who are committed to growth, it creates a powerful dynamic of mutual accountability. In isolation, it is easy to read a strategy and think, “I should try that someday.” In a book study, however, colleagues push your thinking and hold you to your commitments. When I share with my team that a specific instructional strategy resonated with me, knowing we will reconvene to discuss our implementation drives me to put that strategy into immediate practice.

Furthermore, book studies offer incredible flexibility and a high return on investment for busy educators. Most of the heavy lifting—the actual reading and reflection—happens on an individual’s own timeline, making it a highly sustainable form of self-paced learning. To make this format even more feasible given the constraints of a school year, teams can utilize a jigsaw approach.

By dividing chapters or sections among participants, educators can deeply process smaller portions of text and then share high-level insights and practical takeaways with the broader group. This collaborative strategy allows the team to digest complex research efficiently in a shorter time frame, while also sparking individual curiosity; if a colleague’s reflective summary of a specific section strongly resonates with you, you can always revisit and read that section closely at a later date.

To make this professional learning even more accessible, many modern educational authors now include ready-made discussion and reflection prompts within their texts. This keeps the preparation work low for facilitators while keeping the instructional impact high. The scope of a book study can also be easily scaled to fit an educator’s unique needs.

Ultimately, the true success of a book study hinges on the culture of the group. For a text to truly sharpen our practices, participants must be ready to engage deeply rather than tip toe around challenging topics. The most transformative book studies I have experienced are those where the facilitator deliberately sets a tone of humility, honesty, and a collective desire to grow. When educators feel safe enough to be vulnerable about their instructional gaps, a book study ceases to be just another meeting—it becomes a catalyst for real classroom transformation.

Shadowing Students

Marie Moreno, Ed.D., is an educator and administrator with more than 30 years of experience specializing in newcomer education and second-language acquisition:

The most powerful professional development activity a teacher can do to support and enhance their teaching is simply to watch how students learn. Too often, professional development focuses on what adults are doing instead of what students are experiencing. Spending time collecting evidence of student engagement, language production, and participation is where teachers gain the most knowledge. Instead of evaluating the teacher, observers ask questions such as:

Who is doing the thinking?

Who is doing the talking?

Which students are participating?

Which students are silent?

From these questions, we can design lessons that deliver the content in ways where students are engaged. Whoever is doing the talking is doing the thinking. I remember hosting hundreds of educators from across the country at Las Americas Newcomer School in Houston. After observing classrooms with my visiting educators, many commented that the most surprising part was not what the teachers were doing but what the students were doing. They saw newcomers engaged in academic conversations, collaborating with peers, and confidently taking part in language. Those observations led to deeper professional reflections than any PowerPoint presentation could have provided.

What an educator can do is to shadow a student. Follow one student throughout the day and experience school from that student’s perspective. Teachers quickly discover how often students are expected to sit passively, how frequently directions are unclear, and how exhausting it can be for multilingual learners to navigate an entire day of academic language learning.

The debrief afterward is where real learning occurs. Teachers share observations, identify barriers, and discuss practical adjustments that can improve student engagement. Unlike many professional development sessions, this learning is immediately connected to classroom practice.

Thanks to Valentina, Val, and Marie for contributing their thoughts.

Responses today answered this question:

What is the best specific activity you would recommend to teachers as a form of professional development (a workshop, book, blog, social media, etc.)?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social

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