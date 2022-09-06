Equity & Diversity Video

For Decades, Our Nation Supported Equity. Now, We’re Divided Over It

By Stephen Sawchuk — September 6, 2022 2:49
Education Week
For two decades, legislation endorsed by a Republic president and affirmed twice by Congress has made it clear that all public school students should reach a basic level of academic mastery. Today, this idea is steeped in controversy. EdWeek editor Stephen Sawchuk explores the tension between those who are committed to equity as a means for students to reach the same academic outcomes and some who believe that notion is Marxist. What does it mean that so many for so long have considered equity to be the starting place for public education? Where does that leave students?

Conceptual illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Reported Essay When Did Equity Become a 'Trigger' Word?
Stephen Sawchuk, September 6, 2022
12 min read

Stephen Sawchuk
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk is an assistant managing editor for Education Week, leading coverage of teaching, learning, and curriculum.

This video is sponsored by Spectrum. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

