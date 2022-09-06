For Decades, Our Nation Supported Equity. Now, We’re Divided Over It

For two decades, legislation endorsed by a Republic president and affirmed twice by Congress has made it clear that all public school students should reach a basic level of academic mastery. Today, this idea is steeped in controversy. EdWeek editor Stephen Sawchuk explores the tension between those who are committed to equity as a means for students to reach the same academic outcomes and some who believe that notion is Marxist. What does it mean that so many for so long have considered equity to be the starting place for public education? Where does that leave students?