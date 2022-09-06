Equity & Diversity Video

A High-Quality, Culturally Responsive Education Should Be Every District’s DEI Goal

By Ileana Najarro — September 6, 2022 1:48
Education Week
After the death of George Floyd in the spring of 2020, educators began to reexamine their approaches to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Here, EdWeek reporter Ileana Najarro asks: What are schools trying to achieve with these efforts? And what have we learned from them? Through her reporting, she emphasizes the importance of steering DEI efforts to the needs of the school community with the goal of a high-quality and culturally responsive education for all.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

This video is sponsored by Spectrum. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

