A High-Quality, Culturally Responsive Education Should Be Every District’s DEI Goal

After the death of George Floyd in the spring of 2020, educators began to reexamine their approaches to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Here, EdWeek reporter Ileana Najarro asks: What are schools trying to achieve with these efforts? And what have we learned from them? Through her reporting, she emphasizes the importance of steering DEI efforts to the needs of the school community with the goal of a high-quality and culturally responsive education for all.