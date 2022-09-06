Not Just a Talking Point: How Lawmakers Can Support the Mental Health Needs of Students

As an EdWeek reporter, Evie Blad has explored issues concerning student mental health for years, including following tragic events like school shootings. Here, she argues that the pandemic has brought fresh attention to this issue. And that it will require a consistent and long-term plan to help schools provide the right kind of supports to their students. This is “a marathon, not a sprint,” she says, and policymakers play a key role in helping schools address this growing concern.