Student Well-Being Video

Not Just a Talking Point: How Lawmakers Can Support the Mental Health Needs of Students

By Evie Blad — September 6, 2022 1:43
TN Evie 1 BS
Education Week
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As an EdWeek reporter, Evie Blad has explored issues concerning student mental health for years, including following tragic events like school shootings. Here, she argues that the pandemic has brought fresh attention to this issue. And that it will require a consistent and long-term plan to help schools provide the right kind of supports to their students. This is “a marathon, not a sprint,” she says, and policymakers play a key role in helping schools address this growing concern.

See Also

Conceptual Illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week
Student Well-Being Reported Essay We Talk a Lot About Student Mental Health. We Need More Action
Evie Blad, September 6, 2022
9 min read

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

This video is sponsored by Spectrum. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

Equity & Diversity Video For Decades, Our Nation Supported Equity. Now, We’re Divided Over It
Federal law makes it clear that all public school students should reach a basic level of academic mastery, so what are we arguing about?
Stephen Sawchuk
2:49
TN Stephen 1 BS
School & District Management Video Climate Disasters: Hear From School Leaders Who Lived Through Them
Climate disasters continue to impact schools and their communities. Here is advice from school leaders on how to prepare for, and recover from, the destruction and disruption.
Lilia Geho
5:06
Daylight pours in through the damaged roof of a classroom at Springfield Elementary School which has remained closed since Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Fla, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the county's student population has decreased by 14 percent since the storm, with some individual schools down by more than 40 percent.
Daylight pours in through the damaged roof of a classroom at Springfield Elementary School which has remained closed since Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Fla, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the county's student population has decreased by 14 percent since the storm, with some individual schools down by more than 40 percent.
David Goldman/AP
Student Well-Being Collection VIDEOS: Guiding Students Through Trauma
These programs are using play therapy and an SEL approach to learning to help students adjust and adapt after trauma.
CRC1 Thumbnail 03
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Student Well-Being Video How One Family Uses Play Therapy to Address Trauma
Adoption can be traumatic for adoptees. One family, working with a therapist, utilized play therapy to help their daughters adjust.
Lauren Santucci
3:56
How One Family Uses Play Therapy to Address Trauma
See More Multimedia