These Surprise Inspections Test Schools’ Safety Practices
School Climate & Safety

These Surprise Inspections Test Schools’ Safety Practices

By Evie Blad — August 14, 2024 4 min read
Exterior view of a typical American school building seen on a spring day
iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The vast majority of school safety plans require administrators to lock exterior doors and limit building access, through protocols like ID checks for visitors.

In Texas, teams of inspectors visit every campus to make sure schools actually practice what they preach.

In unannounced visits, unarmed state employees conduct intruder audits to see if they can get into school buildings and, if they can, how long it takes to do so.

In sometimes divisive debates over school safety, limiting building access is one of the most commonly agreed upon strategies. But all it takes is a few bad habits—propping open a door during recess or waving a visitor past an ID check—for the most well-intentioned plans to fail, said Amy Klinger, co-founder of the Educator’s School Safety Network, an organization that consults with schools on safety plans.

“There is great value in having a fresh set of eyes look your school,” said Klinger, who contracts with districts in other parts of the country to conduct vulnerability audits that included unannounced intruder tests. “We have to be careful that it doesn’t devolve into a ‘gotcha,’ but instead it’s being used as a mechanism for improvement.”

At least 16 states and the District of Columbia require safety audits of school facilities, according to the Education Commission of the States, a policy clearinghouse. But many of those inspections are self-administered, conducted using a simple checklist, and not completed on an annual basis.

Texas’ annual intruder drills, on the other hand, test how schools’ security protocols work in practice.

And last year, schools in the Lone Star State largely passed the test.

Audits check whether schools lock doors and limit access

Inspectors visited 8,400 school buildings in the 2023-24 school year, finding no issues at 9 out of 10 campuses, according to results released Aug. 8 by the Texas Education Agency. Teams contacted district superintendents a week before reviewing one of their campuses, but they did not announce their presence on the day of their visits. What they found:

  • In phase 1, teams tried to enter three exterior doors and, if they were unlocked, they walked to the main office to document if anyone stopped them along the way. Ninety-seven percent of campuses had no findings in this phase. In those where teams could gain entry, a majority went through secondary entrances.
  • When teams could enter buildings, it took an average of four minutes to get in, and no one approached them in 63 percent of cases.
  • In phase 2, inspectors check in at the main office, get a campus escort, and check to make sure every exterior door is closed, latched, and locked. Ten percent of schools had a phase 2 finding, including unlocked or broken doors or door props nearby.
  • In phase 3, inspectors checked if random interior doors were closed and locked in districts with local policies requiring such procedures, about half of school sites. Of those sites, 97 percent passed the test.
  • Inspectors also checked local logs to ensure on-site staff had conducted regular door sweeps—regular walkthroughs to check if doors are locked—as required by law. Ninety-seven percent of schools were in compliance.

Schools with findings were required to take corrective action within 60 days by discussing the issue with the district’s school board, conducting a live training session with staff, and developing a plan to address any issues with procedures or facilities.

After a 2018 shooting in which eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, lawmakers passed legislation that required the state to review schools’ comprehensive safety plans.

Survivors of that shooting complained that the state hadn’t done enough to address student safety after the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas occurred. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde. Texas lawmakers responded with a bill that required armed adults on every campus and annual intruder detection audits conducted by the state’s regional service centers.

Human factors are key to school safety

While lawmakers often call for “school hardening” measures like metal detectors and on-site police following school shootings, safety experts say human factors should be a greater priority. Districts should ensure that staff are trained to respond in a crisis and that they consistently follow safety procedures, like keeping exterior doors locked.

A sophisticated security camera is worthless if no one monitors the footage, and a costly metal detector does little when staff regularly allow students to walk around it. Similarly, experts say that the best safety plans on paper may not be effective if the people who implement them cut corners.

Tests of these procedures are best when they include a range of factors, like whether staff greets students, how quickly they request identification from visitors, and whether entrances are secured, Klinger said.

It’s also important for school leaders to learn to monitor their own compliance and to urge their staff to be consistent, she said.

“People have to be accountable, but it is equally critical that it becomes part of your operations internally so schools are checking themselves instead of just hoping that they don’t get caught,” Klinger said. “It’s sort of like giving people a fish and teaching them to fish at the same time.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety In Their Own Words How a Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting Learned to Be Vulnerable
Principal Greg Johnson talks about how his life changed after a school shooting.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
In this March 8, 2017 photo, Logan Cole walks down a hallway decorated with signs supporting him and his school at West Liberty-Salem High School, in West Liberty, Ohio. Logan, who was shot twice by a fellow student at the high school on Jan. 20, was adjusting to his first full week back at school after spending 15 days in Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus fighting for his life and then eventually returning to school part-time.
In this March 8, 2017 photo, Logan Cole walks down a hallway decorated with signs supporting him and his school at West Liberty-Salem High School, in West Liberty, Ohio. Logan, who was shot twice by a fellow student at the high school on Jan. 20, was adjusting to his first full week back at school after spending 15 days in Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus fighting for his life and then eventually returning to school part-time.
Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP
School Climate & Safety How Teachers Who Survived Columbine and Sandy Hook Helped Their Students Recover
Teachers who survived the Sandy Hook and Columbine shootings had to find a way to help their students process trauma.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
A makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home on the first anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2013.
A makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home on the first anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2013. A teacher who survived the shooting discussed how she encouraged her students to write after the tragedy.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
School Climate & Safety Video Active Shooter Drills That Prepare But Don't Traumatize: Advice From Principals
Striking a balance is essential, principals say.
Olina Banerji & Sam Mallon
4 min read
City of Hialeah Police Commander Orlando Salvat, right, and Sgt. Rolando Rios, left, rush to a simulated active shooting as instructor Vincent Torres, center, follows during a training session, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.
City of Hialeah Police Commander Orlando Salvat, right, and Sgt. Rolando Rios, left, rush to a simulated active shooting as instructor Vincent Torres, center, follows during a training session, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
School Climate & Safety Opinion My Teachers Were in ‘Survival Mode’ Over Student Behavior. We Had to Reset
Just months into the school year, one principal took on a daunting challenge: transforming classroom cultures hobbled by misbehavior.
George Farmer
5 min read
A young man takes his time to think critically. Weighing advice from a mentor vs. social media and peer pressure.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼