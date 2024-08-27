The School Year Is Off to a Hot Start—Again. What Districts Need to Know
School & District Management

The School Year Is Off to a Hot Start—Again. What Districts Need to Know

By Caitlynn Peetz — August 27, 2024 3 min read
Judah Boyle, of Des Moines, Iowa, splashes water as he runs on the beach at Gray's Lake Park, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Judah Boyle, of Des Moines, Iowa, splashes water as he runs on the beach at Gray's Lake Park, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. Much of the Midwest is seeing extreme heat just as schools reopen.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The school year is off to a blazing start—literally.

High temperatures have stifled the early days of the school year in several cities, forcing some to dismiss students early or call off classes altogether to beat the heat.

Temperatures eclipsed 100 degrees in some areas of the Midwest and Northeast on Monday, and heat warnings and advisories were issued for several states, from Oklahoma to South Dakota to Ohio. Several schools in the Detroit area released students early on Monday—for some, it was the first day of the new school year.

Dozens of schools in Philadelphia were set to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures were slated to soar into the 90s.

Many of the affected schools don’t have adequate cooling systems. A nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey conducted in the summer of 2021 found that educators in the North (20 percent) were far less likely than educators in the South (88 percent) to report that all of their buildings had air conditioning, underscoring the stark regional divide in districts’ preparedness for increasingly common extreme heat.

Some other districts that didn’t release students early, such as Chicago, still canceled outdoor recesses and athletic practices. The heat wave was expected to move toward the South and East later in the week, according to The Associated Press.

The phenomenon is nothing new. Climate change has led intense summer heat to last well into the fall months and start earlier in the spring, notably in regions that aren’t used to hot weather. The 2023-24 school year started similarly for the Northeast.

See Also

Students beat the heat by eating lunch outside on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the front Steps of South Philadelphia High School in Philadelphia, Pa.
Students beat the heat by eating lunch outside on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the front steps of South Philadelphia High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Dozens of city schools closed early the first week of September due to the heat.
Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Student Well-Being The School Year Started Off Hot. Experts Say It Wasn't a Fluke
Caitlynn Peetz, September 8, 2023
4 min read

Heat can interrupt learning and disrupt students’ emotional regulation

Unexpected closures to kick off the school year throw an early wrench into districts’ carefully crafted plans to begin classes strong and continue their work to offset the persistent academic regression students experienced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is widespread consensus among education researchers that the more time students spend in classrooms, the better, so missing instructional time, no matter the reason, can be consequential.

But what if the classroom is stiflingly hot?

Stuffy classrooms can hurt students’ ability to focus and learn. Students perform worse on tests when they’re hot, according to multiple studies by economists R. Jisung Park and Joshua Goodman, among others.

Heat can also make people more impulsive and less able to regulate their emotions and behavior, which could lead to increased conflict and bullying among students, researchers say.

See Also

With only open windows and fans to cool the room down, students enter their non-air-conditioned classroom at Campbell High School in Ewa, Hawaii, on Aug. 3, 2015. Most of Hawaii's public schools don't have air conditioning, and record-high temperatures have left teachers and students saying they can't focus because of the heat. Hawaii lawmakers are saying it's time to cool Hawaii's public schools. A proposal being considered by the House Committee of Finance would fund air conditioning for Hawaii Department of Education schools and expedite the process to get cooling systems installed in classrooms.
Only open windows and fans cooled the room as students arrived at Campbell High School in Ewa, Hawaii, in August, 2015. Most of Hawaii's public schools don't have air conditioning, even as research shows that heat can depress student learning.
Marco Garcia/AP
Student Well-Being Explainer The School Year Is Getting Hotter. How Does Heat Affect Student Learning and Well-Being?
Madeline Will, September 26, 2022
10 min read

Schools should prioritize HVAC upgrades now

To beat the heat in the short term, schools should make sure students have water bottles accessible to them at all times, install shades on windows, use more fans, and educate staff and students about the signs of heat exhaustion, experts say.

Longer-term, districts need to make the costly, but necessary, investments to bolster school infrastructure to withstand extreme heat. That could include updating heating and cooling systems and air filtration systems. One expert told EdWeek last year that 41 percent of schools need their HVAC systems updated or replaced.

It’s an investment that would add up to billions of dollars cumulatively in districts across the country, but could pay dividends in the years to come.

See Also

School girl waiting for bus, with backpack, with hot sun beating down.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Got AC? How Schools Are Coping With Record-Breaking Temperatures
Elizabeth Heubeck & Caitlyn Meisner, July 28, 2023
4 min read

A report published in 2021 by the Center for Climate Integrity, a left-leaning environmental advocacy organization, estimated that 1,815 school districts—serving about 10.8 million students—will see three more weeks of school days with temperatures over 80 degrees in 2025 than they did in 1970.

Experts estimate the United States will see an increase of nearly a month’s worth of annual extreme heat days, with temperatures topping 90 degrees, by 2050 relative to 1976-2005, according to a recent report by the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning public policy and research organization. Much of the Southeast could experience an increase of 40 to 50 extreme heat days, according to the report.

The authors called on the federal government to provide heat safety guidance for children that schools can adopt, and expand data collection about school infrastructure so federal officials can take better stock of schools’ heat-related facilities needs.

Attorneys general from 13 states and Washington, D.C., in July called on the federal government to classify extreme heat as a major disaster, which would free up federal money from disaster declarations that local governments, including school districts, could use to prepare and respond.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Reported Essay How Principals Can Ride the Storm of Divisive Politics
School leaders must do their best to find a way for everyone to work together and move forward.
Olina Banerji
9 min read
A scholar look up at a wave that is about to overtake them
Eva Vázquez for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion Schools Can’t Cure Polarization. Here’s How They Survive It
To avoid controversy, many educators have learned to sidestep contentious topics. That’s understandable—and wrong.
Eli Gottlieb
7 min read
Taking a closer look at the growing nose of a Pinocchio @ symbol figure
Eva Vázquez for Education Week
School & District Management Safety Risk or Civic Duty? Schools Can't Always Say No to Voters on Election Day
Schools are often obligated to serve as polling places, even as safety concerns have grown in recent years.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
People vote at Bedford Hills Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
People vote at Bedford Hills Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Paige Dingler/The News & Advance via AP
School & District Management Most Americans Oppose Book Restrictions, Trust Local Schools' Judgment
Opinions on school book restrictions vary by political affiliation and family status.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Two women sit on a blanket spread out on a patch of grass as they read books under a large orange umbrella.
Eliza Walton of Boise and Josie Backus of Nampa, Idaho participate in a demonstration to read book titles that the Nampa School District is working to remove during a school board meeting on June 16, 2022. A new poll finds a majority of Americans trust their schools to select appropriate books for students.
Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP
Load More ▼