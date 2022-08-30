Launching Today: The Strategic District Leader Newsletter | Learn More and Sign Up
Student Absences May Spike Due to Low Vaccination Rates, Weaker Immunity
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Student Absences May Spike Due to Low Vaccination Rates, Weaker Immunity

By Sarah D. Sparks — August 30, 2022 4 min read
Young child wearing a mask getting a vaccine.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools’ efforts to curb absenteeism this fall could be hamstrung by a worse-than-expected season of respiratory bugs and other childhood illnesses—driven in part by the ongoing COVID pandemic.

As early as this week, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to greenlight COVID-19 boosters for children to vaccinate against both the original pandemic coronavirus and more recent omicron variants, which have become the dominant strains in the United States.

Yet so far, the vast majority of schoolchildren haven’t received the existing vaccines. Little more than 30 percent of children ages 5-11 and about 60 percent of those ages 12-17 have completed their initial series of COVID-19 immunizations, according to CDC data. And only 17 percent of teenagers and 4 percent of younger children have gotten the first booster, made available earlier this year.

While booster authorization may help, it will be emergency use rather than full FDA authorization, and “a lot of parents will draw a hard line at, you know, if it’s not fully FDA approved, then I won’t let my kid get it,” said Dr. Andrew Noymer, a demographer and associate professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine.

While children typically have less-severe cases of COVID, “kids can be the engine of COVID transmission in the community, because they bring it back to their households. So, I don’t think just letting kids get sick in school is a better solution,” Noyer said.

That low booster coverage significantly reduces protection even for students who had a prior strain of COVID or who took the full course of the original vaccines, which studies find less than half as effective against catching newer omicron variants without a third shot. And prior studies have found even mild cases of COVID-19 can suppress the immune system, putting patients at risk of developing secondary illnesses such as shingles or respiratory syncytial virus
(RSV).

Moreover, social distancing and changes in seasonal respiratory and stomach viruses may mean more outbreaks, particularly among the youngest students, said Dr. C. Buddy Creech, chair and professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University and director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program.

“The unintended consequence of some of the social distancing and risk mitigation factors that we used for COVID is that kids weren’t being exposed to some of the common respiratory viruses of childhood,” Creech said. For an infant who delayed getting a respiratory virus like RSV, that meant reduced risk of being hospitalized or developing later asthma.

By contrast, a child who turned 3 or 4 in 2020 may have been socially isolated during a window in which children typically get a dozen or more minor colds and other bugs every year. Those children, now starting kindergarten, Creech said, “may have more missed school days because they haven’t been primed with all these respiratory viruses of childhood that tend to give us the ability to stave them off when we’re in school.”

“If I were an administrator, I would not be surprised, and I would actually plan ahead for situations in which it feels like even the most unremarkable respiratory illness—that’s not flu, that’s not COVID—comes through and just annihilates a classroom,” Creech said.

“They just need to recognize that rather than in years past, when a child in a classroom gets human metapneumovirus or enterovirus [common cold and stomach bugs] instead of having one or two kids get sick, it might be most of the kids in that classroom,” he said.

That doesn’t mean schools should return to intensive quarantining regimes, he said, but it does mean administrators should be prepared to adapt protocols developed during the pandemic to control other disease outbreaks. Schools likely won’t return to remote instruction, but could, for example, ask students and staff to wear masks for a few weeks during a flu outbreak or beef up cleaning protocols to curtail the spread of a stomach bug.

Awareness needed for other childhood illnesses

Experts also warned that parents’ vaccine hesitancy in many communities also has spilled over from COVID-19 to other, established vaccines against childhood illnesses like measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and polio.

The CDC’s school vaccination data have not been updated for the current school year, but full immunization rates against a slew of childhood diseases—including measles, mumps, chicken pox, polio, tetanus, and whooping cough—all declined from 2019-20 to 2020-21.

“If you were to ask the average American, ‘Are you at risk for polio?’ all of ‘em would say, ‘Of course not.’ We’ve lost the memory of how substantial polio was. And yet now we can find polio virus in waste water in certain communities in New York,” Creech said, pointing to polio outbreaks this summer.

“So we’ve just got to be really mindful that we can’t be complacent vaccinating against what we are prone to think of as older diseases,” like polio and measles, he said.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being 4 Ways Schools Can Ease Students' Separation Anxiety
Returning to in-person schooling amid the pandemic may heighten symptoms of separation anxiety for some students.
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
4 min read
Tight crop from the back of a mother and daughter holding hands. Daughter is wearing a backpack.
E+/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion How Teachers Can Boost Students' Self-Confidence
Educators shouldn't underestimate their influence on young people's morale, writes Angela Duckworth.
Angela Duckworth
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Schools Can Teach Students to Network (Even When Students Don't Think They Have One)
Students leave social capital on the table by not tapping into people in their communities for help, a report says.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Illustration of hands in a huddle
Ponomariova_Maria/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being As Free School Meals End, School Nutrition Directors Brace for Challenges
After Congress failed to extend free school meal waivers last year, many families will have to start paying for lunch and breakfast again.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students — regardless of family income levels — is ending, raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs.
Students pick up their lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., earlier this year. The end of pandemic-era waivers that allowed all students to eat for free is having ripple effects on schools and their budgets.
Lisa Rathke/AP
Load More ▼