Close image caption

Desks and chairs are stacked in an empty classroom on Aug. 6, 2020 after the permanent closure of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy in Brooklyn borough of New York. On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Catholic education officials reported that enrollment in Roman Catholic schools in the United States dropped 6.4% from the previous academic year amid the pandemic and economic stresses — the largest single-year decline in at least five decades.

Jessie Wardarski/AP