We Mustn’t Downplay the Dangers of the Right and Far Right
Opinion
Families & the Community Letter to the Editor

We Mustn’t Downplay the Dangers of the Right and Far Right

April 16, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The March 4 opinion piece seems reasonable at first glance (“Why Educators Often Have It Wrong About Right-Leaning Parents”). However, at a time when educators are, in fact, surrounded by those who want their own versions of “political correctness” to hold sway in every level of education, authors Frederick M. Hess and Michael Q. McShane, both of whom work in organizations with rightward slants, downplay the dangers that come from increasingly strident and extreme politics in the right and “far right.”

What exactly are the “shared norms” that Hess and McShane tout? Our communities of the poor, Black, brown, and migrant people are increasingly fragmented and targeted by conservatives who don’t actually value the traditions and customs of such communities. We only have to listen to the increasingly hostile, even fascist-tinged language coming from some on the right. “Vermin” is just the most recent example of this kind of hostility. These two authors, rather than finger-wagging at educators, might be more reliable if they first disassociated themselves from the extreme right wing. That faction is not conservative at all!

Most educators already opt for understanding and discussion. That approach is seldom reciprocated!

Jon McGill
Educator
Baltimore, Md.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Wed., April 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Your Questions on the Science of Reading, Answered
Dive into the Science of Reading with K-12 leaders. Discover strategies, policy insights, and more in our webinar.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Breaking the Cycle: How Districts are Turning around Dismal Math Scores
Math myth: Students just aren't good at it? Join us & learn how districts are boosting math scores.
Register
Tue., April 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Tackle The Biggest Hurdles To Effective Tutoring
Learn how districts overcome the three biggest challenges to implementing high-impact tutoring with fidelity: time, talent, and funding.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Letter to the Editor Be Careful About What You Publish
A letter to the editor explains pushes back against a recent opinion essay.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Families & the Community Letter to the Editor Don’t Politicize Parenting. We Need Bridges, Not Fences
"I saw no solutions here or a desire to be a partner in bridging the gap," writes this letter to the editor about an opinion essay.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Families & the Community What Schools Can Do With All Those Leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses
Campaigns to recycle eclipse glasses are creating ways to teach lessons in recycling and sharing.
Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
Myers Elementary School students watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Myers Elementary School students watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
Families & the Community Chronic Absenteeism Is a Crisis. Do Parents Get It?
Survey data suggests many parents of students with high rates of absences are not concerned.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Photo from behind of a mother with her arms around her son and daughter who are both wearing school bookbags.
E+
Load More ▼