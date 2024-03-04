Why Educators Often Have It Wrong About Right-Leaning Parents
Opinion
Families & the Community Opinion

Why Educators Often Have It Wrong About Right-Leaning Parents

Stereotypes keep educators from engaging constructively with conservative parents
By Rick Hess & Michael McShane — March 04, 2024 5 min read
Two women look at each other from across a large chasm.
Mary Long/iStock + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess & Michael McShane
Rick Hess is the director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of EdWeek’s Rick Hess Straight Up blog. Michael McShane is the director of national research at EdChoice. They are the authors of Getting Education Right: A Conservative Vision for Improving Early Childhood, K–12, and College (Teachers College Press 2024).

Three decades ago, John Gray’s mega-hit book, Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, sold 15 million copies. The premise was simple: When we see the world in different ways, it’s easy to misunderstand or talk past one another.

That insight applies emphatically in today’s very online world. In polarized times, it’s all too easy to imagine that those who disagree with us are not just wrong but evil. Education is especially susceptible to this dynamic, given how personal our relationships with preschools, schools, and colleges can be. Because today’s education debates tend to map onto partisan differences, those on right and left can wind up with a superficial, distorted sense of one another’s views and values. That divides communities, makes it harder to solve practical problems, and corrodes public discourse.

While your mileage may vary, we think one big problem here is the professional education community’s trouble understanding or engaging with those on the right. There are certainly lots of right-leaning teachers and school leaders, but there just aren’t many visible conservatives in professional education associations, schools of education, or teachers’ unions. In the coverage of today’s education debates, conservatives tend to come off as cartoon villains hellbent on gutting public education, censoring history, and banning books. We’ve had plenty of experience with education professors who don’t assign readings by conservative thinkers because students “can see that stuff on Fox News”; superintendents who say they’d welcome feedback from “serious” conservatives on gender policies but “can’t find any”; and school leaders who dismiss concerns about social-emotional learning as “trumped-up nonsense” promoted by “outside agitators.”

Now, we’ll readily concede that the right today features its share of toxic actors. But we’re also used to seeing individuals we know and views we share depicted in ways that we find wholly unrecognizable. We fear that many well-meaning, nonpolitical educators wind up with a twisted sense of the views of right-leaning parents and voters. As a result, good-faith disagreements turn ugly, while something like 40 percent or more of the nation can wind up feeling maligned or misunderstood.

Over the years, educators have talked a lot about code-switching as a way to advance understanding and inclusion. Perhaps it’s time to apply some of those insights to our ideological divides. This is what we have in mind:

Where you may see “right-wingers” trying to “ban books,” conservatives see young kids encountering sexually explicit images and text without parental consent.

Where you may see heartless Republican governors “bar[ring] transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports,” conservatives see parents concerned about the fairness and safety of girls’ sports.

Where you may see bigoted parents seeking to “whitewash” history, conservatives see a response to politicized materials that replace one-dimensional portrayals of America the Great with equally stilted narratives of America the Evil.

Where you may see bigoted parents seeking to 'whitewash' history, conservatives see a response to politicized materials that replace one-dimensional portrayals of America the Great with equally stilted narratives of America the Evil.

While America’s politics are angry and alienated right now, those feelings needn’t bleed so forcefully into schools. After all, parents are intensely practical people. Whatever their views on Donald Trump or Joe Biden, they want their kids to be safe, valued, and educated. When our exposure to conservative (or progressive) thought comes mostly via social media and cable TV, it can be easy to forget that. We’d argue that anyone who views the debates as simple contests between the forces of goodness and malice is exhibiting an authoritarian moral sensibility that’s ill-suited to inclusive leadership in democratic schools.

We’ve found that being on the wrong side of conventional wisdom in education isn’t fun, but it has given us plenty of practice trying to explain where we’re coming from. Indeed, we spend most of our new book, Getting Education Right, doing just that. In the book, we offer a few principles that can help educators better understand conservatives—and, in turn, foster franker, more constructive discourse.

First, it’s useful to appreciate the central role of family in conservative thought. Russell Kirk, sometimes dubbed “the father of American conservativism,” argued in 1977 that “the family always has been the source and center of community.” When conservative parents rebel against school policies that keep them in the dark about their child’s gender identity, it’s because they think that (except in extraordinary situations) parents know and love their children best and have their best interests at heart. When they’re dismissed as narrow-minded bigots—even by educators who’d notify parents if they gave that child an aspirin—such parents start to see schools as hostile entities. Appreciating how parents see their role, even when you disagree with them, can enable a healthier relationship between families and schools.

See Also

A protester holds signs at a Moms for Liberty rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 9, 2021. About 100 people attended the rally to protest mask and vaccine mandates.
A protester holds signs at a Moms for Liberty rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., October 2021 protesting mask and vaccine mandates.
Paul Weaver/Sipa via AP Images
Law & Courts What Do 'Parents' Rights' Mean Legally for Schools, Anyway?
Mark Walsh, October 20, 2022
9 min read

Second, conservatives believe that schools should generally respect—rather than subvert—the shared traditions, norms, and practices of the communities served by the schools. That’s why right-leaning parents and advocates will frequently push back against curricula that depict the United States as a nefarious force or dismiss classic works of literature as “problematic.” This, rather than bigotry or ignorance, is why so many conservatives recoiled from the 1619 Project’s contention that the American Revolution is best understood as a convoluted conspiracy to preserve slavery. Rather than viewing our history with disdain, conservatives see cause for gratitude for the sacrifices of our forebears.

Third, while progressive icons like John Dewey and Paulo Freire have long made the case for a pedagogy in which educators seek to make students agents of social change, conservatives want educators to play a more circumscribed role. In the conservative imagination, the role of teachers is not to be classroom activists but to help students master academic knowledge, cultivate character, and become responsible citizens. If the reach of schools is less all-encompassing, it also becomes more important for families to send to school children who are respectful, diligent, and ready to learn. For conservatives, asking that educators not overreach or that parents do their part isn’t a matter of being anti-teacher or casting blame; it’s about an ethos of shared responsibility.

Now, if your response to these points is—“Wait! These aren’t conservative values! They’re shared values!”—that’s great. If you see it that way, it’s easier to intuit that a lot of politically polarized fights aren’t about good versus evil so much as how to apply our shared values in practice. If you’re thinking, “Eh, I still think those conservatives are flat wrong,” that’s wholly fair, too. But even just signaling that you understand things look different from Mars than they do from Venus can go a long way toward fostering healthier relationships and more constructive engagement.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 05, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Challenging the Stigma: Emotions and STEM
STEM isn't just equations and logic. Join this webinar and discover how emotions fuel innovation, creativity, & problem-solving in STEM!
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., March 06, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Leveraging Student Voice for Teacher Retention & Development
Join our webinar on using student feedback to improve teacher performance, retention & student achievement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Leader To Learn From Absenteeism Was a Big Problem in This District. A New Strategy Is Getting Results
Sharon Bradley remembers how it felt to miss school for reasons outside her control.
Madeline Will
11 min read
Sharon Bradley, director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD, listens to members of the Character, Attendance, and Restorative Education (CARE) team discuss their current projects in Plano, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2023. The CARE department focuses on equipping students and adults with the tools, strategies, and resources that support a safe, engaging, and collaborative learning environment through character education, attendance recovery, and restorative practices.
Sharon Bradley, the director of student, family, and community services for the Plano, Texas, school district listens to staff members on a special team that focuses on helping students and their families address a range of challenges that may get in the way of regular attendance and engagement at school.
Shelby Tauber for Education Week
Families & the Community Leader To Learn From A Former Teacher Turns Classroom Prowess Into Partnerships With Families
Ana Pasarella maximizes her community's assets to put students first.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Ana Pasarella, the director of family and community engagement for Alvin ISD, oversees an activity as Micaela Leon, 3, a student in Alvin ISD’s READy Program, draws on a piece of paper on Alvin ISD’s STEM bus in Manvel, Texas, on Dec. 8, 2023.
Ana Pasarella, the director of family and community engagement for the Alvin Independent school district in Texas, oversees an activity as Micaela Leon, 3, a student in the district's READy Program, draws on a piece of paper inside the district's STEM bus in Manvel, Texas.
Callaghan O’Hare for Education Week
Families & the Community Parents Trust School Librarians to Select Books, But There's a Catch
A new survey shows what parents think of school libraries and librarians following efforts throughout the country to remove books.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Books sit in a cart and on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Aug. 18, 2023.
Books sit in a cart and on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Aug. 18, 2023.
Hakim Wright Sr./AP
Families & the Community A Side Effect of Anti-CRT Campaigns? Reduced Trust in Local Schools
The calls to ban CRT had little evidence behind them, but they were powerful enough to change people's perceptions of their local schools.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly signs HB7, "individual freedom," also dubbed the "stop woke" bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs HB7, the Individual Freedom Act, also dubbed the Stop WOKE Act, during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on Friday, April 22, 2022. The bill is intended to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. New research finds that the public calls for bans on the instruction of critical race theory diminished the general public's trust in local schools and teachers.
Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP
Load More ▼