To the Editor:
I was happily surprised to read this opinion piece in your publication (“Why Educators Often Have It Wrong About Right-Leaning Parents,” March 4, 2024). . Thank you for including such a respectful and necessary essay.
Pamela Patnode
Director of the Certificate Program in Catholic School Leadership
The Saint Paul Seminary, University of St. Thomas
St. Paul, Minn.
