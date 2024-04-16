Understanding Those on the Right
Opinion
Families & the Community Letter to the Editor

Understanding Those on the Right

April 16, 2024 1 min read
To the Editor:

I was happily surprised to read this opinion piece in your publication (“Why Educators Often Have It Wrong About Right-Leaning Parents,” March 4, 2024). . Thank you for including such a respectful and necessary essay.

Pamela Patnode
Director of the Certificate Program in Catholic School Leadership
The Saint Paul Seminary, University of St. Thomas
St. Paul, Minn.

