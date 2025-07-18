My Generation Is Sick of Your Culture Wars. Here’s What Students Really Need
Opinion
Student Well-Being Opinion

My Generation Is Sick of Your Culture Wars. Here’s What Students Really Need

Both liberals and conservatives need to change their polarizing rhetoric
By Joshua Cheng — July 18, 2025 5 min read
Illustration of two people arguing and teenager plugging his ears.
Education Week + Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Joshua Cheng
Joshua Cheng is a recent graduate of Norman High School in central Oklahoma and will attend Fordham University. This summer, he is a Fleming Scholar at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, studying the unique impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women’s health.

Growing up gay in one of the most conservative states in America was often difficult, but neither conservative nor liberal narratives would fully capture my lived experience. Upon learning I’m gay, my friend from rural Oklahoma told me not to hug him for fear of “falling into sin.” Sharing this exchange would likely evoke outrage from the left, an outpouring of sympathy over my supposed suffering under entrenched systems of homophobia. Inversely, simply speaking about my sexuality causes discomfort on the right, mentors worrying I’ll stray from moral traditionalism or lead others to do so.

What both approaches share is love. Liberal and conservative members of my community genuinely care, believing they’re speaking critical truths to me that I have not yet considered. I am not angry or hurt, just exhausted. What’s often missing is my voice.

Our world is changing fast. My generation is emblematic of this shift. We are impatient for social progress and eager to claim a seat at the table, yet it seems like adults are too busy arguing to notice. During high school, I watched as classrooms were dragged into political fights over what books students could read, how history could be taught to us, or what messages my teachers could display on their walls. The kids are tired of the classroom culture wars. Both liberals and conservatives need to change their rhetoric and their perspective.

One of the most discouraging aspects of today’s discourse is how so many are unwilling to genuinely listen to those across the aisle. Leaders on both sides paint their opponents as enemies. Take Oklahoma’s top education official, Superintendent Ryan Walters. He’s called my teachers’ union a “terrorist organization” and claims he’s fighting “a war for the souls of our kids.” Such rhetoric not only demonizes teachers but turns public education into a battlefield, creating hostility toward mentors who ought to be viewed as trusted partners in students’ growth.

I’ve seen the effects of such actions in my own state, when some teachers chose to refrain from teaching about historical racism for fear of losing their licenses over violating Oklahoma’s critical race theory ban (which prohibits lessons that could make students feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress”).

On the other end of the values spectrum, progressive rhetoric quickly crosses the line from advocating inclusion to vilifying religion. LGBTQ+ community activist Dan Savage espouses that “we can learn to ignore the bulls--- in the Bible” and accuses conservatives of “religious idiocy.” These kinds of statements don’t create safety, they create division. We can, and must, fight for dignity and inclusion without demonizing people of faith.

Let’s stop fighting over students’ heads and start building spaces where we’re taught to think bravely, speak honestly, and listen deeply. 

Both sides want their politics to shape how youth are taught to view the world. This polarization leaves students like me caught in the middle. Hear it from someone who just graduated from high school: We’re tired of the fighting. We want less virtue-signaling and more virtue, leaders who embody humility and a genuine desire to hear all perspectives.

So many leaders have forgotten that the goal of education is to teach us how to think, not what to think. That includes how schools approach identity. As a gay student, I don’t need pride flags in classrooms or repeated affirmations that my sexuality is worthy of special celebration. Such gestures, however well-meaning, often feel shallow and performative. I am so much more than my sexuality. Overemphasizing any label or identity unintentionally reduces me to a single, surface-level part of who I am.

While I recognize that visible support can certainly help students feel safe discussing difficult personal circumstances with teachers, I question whether such displays may also have unintended effects on classroom dialogue. Prominently presenting emblems of modern liberalism such as pride flags can inadvertently alienate students, like my Roman Catholic friends, by signaling that their beliefs are outdated or unwelcome. My critical thinking has been most sharpened through dialogue with those who see the world differently from me. It is imperative that we offer a seat at the table to all.

See also

Image of someone working on a data dashboard.
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity A State Said Districts Had to Report Spending on DEI. Some Defied the Mandate
Mark Lieberman & Eesha Pendharkar, July 18, 2023
6 min read

At the same time, I’ve been deeply wounded by conservative rhetoric that implies I needed to be “fixed.” Growing up gay in the Bible Belt, I internalized the lie that if I just prayed hard enough, God would make me straight. When that didn’t happen, I felt broken, ashamed of a part of myself I couldn’t change. Finding a book on LGBTQ+ history in my school library was cathartic. Reading about gay-rights activist Harvey Milk showed me I wasn’t alone, that my life didn’t have to be defined by shame. It allowed me to see I could use my story to advocate change, especially in a place like Oklahoma where the Trevor Project reports that each year nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth seriously consider suicide. It breaks my heart that queer youth continue to feel ostracized in the Bible Belt—where so many claim to follow a gospel of radical love, yet we continually fail to show this love to those who may need it most.

Here’s what I want educators and policymakers to understand: Kids are tired of your culture wars in our classrooms.

Why must we put pride flags in classrooms, when doing so alienates students from religious traditions rooted in centuries of beauty and belief? Why must we ban books on LGBTQ+ history, when their presence could be lifesaving for students who feel alone, ashamed, or afraid? Don’t decide which narratives I’m allowed to access. Give me the tools to think critically and let me decide for myself.

My dear U.S. history teacher taught me that Thomas Jefferson believed “every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle.” If we want classrooms where every student can thrive, both liberals and conservatives must work to fully embody Jefferson’s belief. Our ideologies may differ, but most of us ultimately want the same thing: human flourishing. The real disagreement lies in how we get there. I believe that our disagreements matter far less than our shared desire to improve student outcomes as a whole. Let’s stop fighting over students’ heads and start building spaces where we’re taught to think bravely, speak honestly, and listen deeply.

We—the kids—are ready. Are you?

Events

Fri., July 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Future of the Science of Reading
Join us for a discussion on the future of the Science of Reading and how to support every student’s path to literacy.
Content provided by HMH
Register
Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Real careers start in school. Learn how Alton High built student-centered, job-aligned pathways.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Why RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Views Matter for Schools
This year could bring significant changes to how school-age kids are protected from many viruses.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Angela Hayes, a nurse practitioner with Jefferson County Public Schools, prepares vaccines for students at Newcomer Academy in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2024.
Angela Hayes, a nurse practitioner with the Jefferson County public schools, prepares vaccines for students at Newcomer Academy in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2024.
Mary Conlon/AP
Student Well-Being A State Chief's Order to Schools: Provide Free Meals for All—With No New Funding
Oklahoma's state superintendent told districts to fully cover student meal costs. Districts say the mandate is costly and unenforceable.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Cafeteria workers serve student lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Cafeteria workers serve student lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif. on April 3, 2024. Demand for school lunches has increased after California guaranteed free meals to all students regardless of their family's income. Now, in Oklahoma, state Superintendent Ryan Walters is mandating that districts provide free meals to all students, although no state law requiring them has passed and the state hasn't set aside additional money.
Richard Vogel/AP
Student Well-Being The Online Behaviors Most Harmful to Kids’ Mental Health, According to a New Survey
A new survey asked 11- to 13-year-olds how they felt when they engaged in certain behaviors online.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Photo of teen girl using cellphone.
Georgijevic / E+
Student Well-Being The U.S. Is Having Its Worst Year for Measles in More Than 3 Decades
Only 93% of U.S. kindergarteners had the MMR vaccination in the 2023-24 year—below the level that prevents outbreaks.
The Associated Press
2 min read
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
A sign is seen outside a Texas hospital offering measles testing. Only 82% of kindergarteners in Gaines County, Texas were up to date on MMR vaccines.
Julio Cortez/AP
Load More ▼