Don’t Let Education Research Languish in Academic Journals
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Don’t Let Education Research Languish in Academic Journals

3 ways to move research into the real world of schools
By John Papay — January 18, 2022 3 min read
Illustration of woman using telescope.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
John Papay
John Papay is an associate professor of economics and education at Brown University. Much of his research focuses on teacher policy and labor markets. He is a former high school history teacher.

Ensuring that research crosses the divide to practice has been a long-standing challenge in the academy. There is tremendous value in disseminating research broadly, as highlighted by the Edu-Scholar Rankings. To “move ideas from the pages of barely read journals,” as rankings creator Rick Hess writes, “into the real world of policy and practice” should be a goal of both scholars and educators.

An approach distinct from broad dissemination of research results—but complementary to it—is that of “research-practice partnerships,” where researchers and practitioners enter into collaborations with specific aims. By targeting particular policy dilemmas and providing timely and actionable evidence, such RPPs can influence local decisions directly.

Over the past decade, I have been part of and learned from partnerships with Massachusetts, the Tennessee Education Research Alliance, the Providence public schools/Rhode Island, and a group of teacher-professional-learning organizations (the Research Partnership for Professional Learning or RPPL). All these partnerships were robust—exploring a range of questions, not undertaking just a single study—and sustained over time. They relied on active engagement from policymakers and practitioners and built on some of the best thinking of leaders in this field, such as Nate Schwartz and Carrie Conaway.

I see several key lessons drawn from reflections on what has worked—and what hasn’t—in our work together:

  • Co-construct a living research agenda to build core knowledge in a single area. Such agendas should trace out a line of inquiry that builds on existing research evidence and tackles questions of central interest to policymakers and the research community. Building such an agenda is challenging but worthwhile. The RPPL partnership recently engaged in this process, articulating a learning agenda to structure our partnership work over the next several years. Such agendas can help ensure that long-standing partnerships build strong evidence in core areas while also allowing for nimble analysis of real-time challenges. Developing and then regularly revisiting this agenda ensures that all sides of the partnership have their needs met.
  • Conduct analysis to support policy decisions without the potential for academic publication. Research designs that support causal inferences and rich statistical descriptions of problems—the stuff of journal articles—clearly have a place in any strong partnership. But simple descriptive statistics that provide new insights can be equally powerful for policy impact. From a policy perspective, a statistic that illuminates an issue in a new way can be the most powerful part of an analysis. And sometimes policymakers need quick information that their internal research shops cannot provide. Doing smart analysis can provide timely data to inform key decisions.
  • Build dissemination structures that engage program staff and stakeholders beyond the research team. Many partnerships—including the ones I’ve worked with—began when academics engaged with state or district research teams. Bringing in program staff outside the research team and other stakeholders beyond the agency makes the partnerships more effective. For example, in Massachusetts, we now hold triannual briefings for a wider audience of internal stakeholders and have worked to develop evidence of interest to the state K-12 and higher education boards. A broader base of stakeholders helps increase the influence of research evidence and ensures that the work lives beyond a single champion.

The growing success of smart, well-funded RPPs has already led to new and innovative partnership arrangements. With adequate support, robust and sustained partnerships could play a major role in making evidence-informed policymaking the new normal for the nation’s schools.

A version of this article appeared in the January 19, 2022 edition of Education Week as Build a Strong Foundation

Events

Wed., January 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Deepen the Reach and Impact of Your Leadership
This webinar offers new and veteran leaders a unique opportunity to listen and interact with four of the most influential educational thinkers in North America. With their expert insights, you will learn the key elements
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum Teaching Science Today: Challenges and Solutions
Join this event which will tackle handling controversy in the classroom, and making science education relevant for all students.
Register
Thu., January 20, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Stronger Together: Integrating Social and Emotional Supports in an Equity-Based MTSS
Decades of research have shown that when schools implement evidence-based social and emotional supports and programming, academic achievement increases. The impact of these supports – particularly for students of color, students from low-income communities, English
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Letter to the Editor Administrators Need Understanding, Support, and Care
"When administrators have difficulty, challenges, or mental obstacles, we feel so alone and isolated," writes an assistant principal.
1 min read
Illustration of an open laptop receiving an email.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Teachers Confront Half-Empty Classrooms as Virus Surges
Teachers are wrestling with whether to forge ahead with lessons and how to help students left behind.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Daniel Santos, a middle school history teacher teaches a class in Houston in November of 2021. Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent. That's because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus.
Daniel Santos, a middle school history teacher teaches a class in Houston in November of 2021. Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent. That's because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus.
Courtesy Daniel Santos via AP
School & District Management Democrats Try to Stamp Out School Closures as Omicron Surges
Democrats are speaking out more forcefully against COVID-19 school closures, recognizing a rising anger among parents.
The Associated Press
6 min read
President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Oct. 7, 2021. Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron surge puts additional pressures on public schools. Scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and a handful of districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick.
President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Oct. 7, 2021. Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron surge puts additional pressures on public schools. Scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and a handful of districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick.
Susan Walsh/AP
School & District Management Explainer Teachers' COVID Sick Leave, Explained
Who gets paid? Are unvaccinated teachers eligible? How long should teachers be allowed to take off? Districts' answers will surprise you.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
sick leave 529156651 b
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼