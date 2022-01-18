Trust Keeps Our School-Research Relationship Alive in the Pandemic
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Trust Keeps Our School-Research Relationship Alive in the Pandemic

How educators and researchers nudged forward a plan for equity
By Katherine Mortimer & Scott Gray — January 18, 2022 3 min read
Illustration of coworkers analyzing data.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Katherine Mortimer & Scott Gray
Katherine Mortimer is an associate professor of bilingual/biliteracy education at the University of Texas at El Paso and co-principal investigator of the Sol y Agua Research-Practice Partnership for Computer Science Education, part of the Paso del Norte Partnership for Education Research. Scott Gray served as the director of New Tech Network Programs at the El Paso Independent school district for the last five years before becoming director of blended learning for the district. He is also a co-principal investigator for the Sol y Agua partnership.

The success of our partnership—the Sol y Agua Research-Practice Partnership for Computer Science Education—between the El Paso Independent school district and the University of Texas at El Paso might well be defined by the fact that we have managed to move forward during the pandemic. Aimed at greater equity in computer science education, specifically for Latinx students, girls, and English-learners, our work to collaboratively develop and pilot middle school computer science curriculum that is bilingual and culturally responsive felt urgent until schools closed; until teachers worried about their missing students; until learning loss and testing pressures intensified; until substitute shortages and staffing changes shuffled plans; until team members fell ill and lost loved ones. And then, it wasn’t urgent at all.

In a traditional researcher-driven arrangement, it would have been most appropriate to stop the work. But, in fact, the relationships of trust that are the core of our partnership nudged the work forward, both because we could have candid conversations about what was manageable and because the work of curricular innovation in a group of smart, caring, creative people has nourished us all during trying times.

It is this ongoing work of building trusting relationships that has enabled our successes so far, and the following are a few specific things that have made trust-building possible.

  • An early team-building retreat. At a National Science Foundation-sponsored workshop conducted by research-practice-partnership experts at the Research + Practice Collaboratory, we were introduced to the extensive RPP network and given space and time to do the essential relational work of getting to know each other and identifying our goals and priorities. Those goals have since served as our north star, even as contexts and conditions changed.
  • Assembling our team to include people with different institutional roles and deep knowledge of our focal student communities. Our team includes six middle school teachers, two principals, two instructional facilitators, one district administrator (Gray), one education researcher (Mortimer), one computer science researcher, and four university-student research assistants. This diversity of roles has meant that, as a whole, we’ve been able to mobilize resources from different levels of authority and had people to shepherd the work within and across different institutions, buildings, disciplines, systems. Most of our team members identify as Latina/o and bilingual, mirroring our focal student groups, and have long-term experience in the school communities.
It is this ongoing work of building trusting relationships that has enabled our successes so far.

  • Using discussion protocols to structure our interaction. As part of the integration of project-based learning in the El Paso schools, our district members had been using structured conversations, including procedural steps or guidelines, in teacher professional development and in classrooms to make discussions more productive and inclusive of more voices. Using these protocols in our partnership conversations helped us build trust by ensuring that no one person or institutional perspective dominated and by shaping our team culture around practices already in use by our district members. The conversations among us created a space for a type of accountability that felt organic.
  • Broad-based decisionmaking creating buy-in. To the greatest extent possible, we make decisions together, we co-design the curriculum, we co-plan the piloting and the data collection. We will also look at data together and co-refine the curriculum. This has given us all a sense of ownership. We have explicitly discussed how the roles of learner and expert shift around depending on the question at hand.
  • Marshaling institutional and financial supports. Truly collaborative and equitable work takes time, money, and institutional support. Providing substitute coverage and paying teachers for their time has been essential in opening space in already heavy workloads. NSF grant funds have made this possible, as has support from our respective institutions in the forms of autonomy and flexibility. We aim in the future to be able to buy time for every team member and to shape our respective evaluation systems to recognize this work.

While our research goals of and collective commitment to more equitable computer science education have fundamentally oriented our work, it is our relationships to each other that have kept us moving through uncertain waters.

A version of this article appeared in the January 19, 2022 edition of Education Week as Develop Trust

Events

Wed., January 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Deepen the Reach and Impact of Your Leadership
This webinar offers new and veteran leaders a unique opportunity to listen and interact with four of the most influential educational thinkers in North America. With their expert insights, you will learn the key elements
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum Teaching Science Today: Challenges and Solutions
Join this event which will tackle handling controversy in the classroom, and making science education relevant for all students.
Register
Thu., January 20, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Stronger Together: Integrating Social and Emotional Supports in an Equity-Based MTSS
Decades of research have shown that when schools implement evidence-based social and emotional supports and programming, academic achievement increases. The impact of these supports – particularly for students of color, students from low-income communities, English
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Letter to the Editor Administrators Need Understanding, Support, and Care
"When administrators have difficulty, challenges, or mental obstacles, we feel so alone and isolated," writes an assistant principal.
1 min read
Illustration of an open laptop receiving an email.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Teachers Confront Half-Empty Classrooms as Virus Surges
Teachers are wrestling with whether to forge ahead with lessons and how to help students left behind.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Daniel Santos, a middle school history teacher teaches a class in Houston in November of 2021. Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent. That's because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus.
Daniel Santos, a middle school history teacher teaches a class in Houston in November of 2021. Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent. That's because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus.
Courtesy Daniel Santos via AP
School & District Management Democrats Try to Stamp Out School Closures as Omicron Surges
Democrats are speaking out more forcefully against COVID-19 school closures, recognizing a rising anger among parents.
The Associated Press
6 min read
President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Oct. 7, 2021. Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron surge puts additional pressures on public schools. Scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and a handful of districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick.
President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Oct. 7, 2021. Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron surge puts additional pressures on public schools. Scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and a handful of districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick.
Susan Walsh/AP
School & District Management Explainer Teachers' COVID Sick Leave, Explained
Who gets paid? Are unvaccinated teachers eligible? How long should teachers be allowed to take off? Districts' answers will surprise you.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
sick leave 529156651 b
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼