‘This Kid Scares People’: A Behavior Specialist Shows Her Reality
Opinion
School Climate & Safety Opinion

‘This Kid Scares People’: A Behavior Specialist Shows Her Reality

School shooting prevention done well embraces a whole-child approach to early intervention
By Jillian Haring — September 04, 2025 4 min read
Depressed young male person sitting outdoors alone suffering from problems. Surrounded by a network of teams and individuals looking out for signs and ways to intervene.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jillian Haring
Jillian Haring is a national consultant and trainer in school safety and behavioral threat assessment and management. She has over 20 years of experience in K-12 schools, including as a classroom teacher and a behavioral interventionist.

With the school year barely underway, two children have been killed and 18 more injured in a Minneapolis school shooting. Most of the nation, including me, recoiled from this terrible news. Yet, for more than a decade, I have immersed myself in the details and indicators that are linked to the epidemic of mass violence on school campuses.

In 2014, while working as a behavior specialist in Florida’s Broward County public schools, I was recognized by the sheriff’s office for helping to identify and stop a potential school shooter. It was one of those moments when you realize just how high the stakes are—and how invisible prevention can be.

Four years later, I was asked to review the breakdowns in behavioral supports tied to the Parkland school shooter. Those findings contributed to state-level safety reforms, though I could not speak publicly about the work while investigations unfolded.

See Also

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie at left. Clockwise from left are parents Tony Montalto, Ryan Petty, Max Schachter, Andrew Pollack, Fred Guttenberg, and Lori Alhadeff.
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie at left. Clockwise from left are parents Tony Montalto, Ryan Petty, Max Schachter, Andrew Pollack, Fred Guttenberg, and Lori Alhadeff.
Josh Ritchie for Education Week<br/><br/>
School Climate & Safety Project After Parkland: A Broken Trust
December 12, 2018

That silence, however, made me a lightning rod. In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy, when 17 lives were lost, people wanted answers. With none forthcoming, speculation filled the void. False narratives spread, blame was cast on me and others with the help of social media, and some within the system grew uneasy with the issues I had uncovered.

I kept doing the work, even as the narratives around me spun in directions I couldn’t control. And what I learned is this: Providing real school safety rarely looks like heroism. Instead, it has depended on stalwart grassroots leaders doing their best with limited training and funding in systems that aren’t built for prevention.

I spent more than two decades in public education, school safety, and school affairs, including as a classroom teacher, a behavior specialist, and assisting with investigations for the school district’s police department. My path eventually led to my current role as a national trainer in behavioral threat assessment and management.

Across the country and over the years, I have heard the same things from teachers, school leaders, and district safety teams:·

  • “We don’t know what we’re allowed to say.”
  • “I’m afraid of being wrong.”
  • “This kid scares people, but there’s no plan.”

Despite increased mandates and media coverage, many schools still treat behavioral assessment and management as a compliance checklist, not a prevention strategy. We’re not just undertraining true multidisciplinary teams that intervene with students who might become threats—we’re underempowering them. Threat assessment done poorly becomes either performative or punitive. But when done well, it’s a whole-child approach to early intervention.

The best teams I’ve seen know how to ask, 'What is this student trying to survive?'

In the most effective systems, threat assessment is less concerned about finding labels for kids and more about recognizing their unmet needs. It entails documenting patterns, pulling in the right people early, and planning support—not just consequences.

This approach depends on:

  • Collaboration across school departments and leaders, not school staff members in silos.
  • Consistent case tracking by established multidisciplinary threat-assessment teams, not sticky notes and email threads that reflect concern.
  • Empowered team members, not burned-out responders.

The best teams I’ve seen know how to ask, “What is this student trying to survive?” Not just “Are they a threat?”

I tell my own story because I know there are educators right now doing this work in isolation—without training, without backup, and often without credit. They see things others don’t. They raise flags. They try to make the system work with the tools they have. And when something goes wrong, they’re often the first to be blamed.

see also

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa.
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School, on Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. The deaths in school shootings last year have led to new legislation in a half-dozen states.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
School Climate & Safety States Emphasize School Violence Prevention, Not Just Security
Evie Blad, February 14, 2025
7 min read

As a collective education community, we need to do more than admire their dedication. We need to support them with real tools, clear roles, and safe places in which to speak up—before a tragedy forces the conversation.

If you’re a policymaker, district leader, or school administrator, here are three places to start:

  1. Invest in training that builds confidence, not just compliance. Go beyond filling out forms; teach your teams how to collaborate, communicate, and document student concerns over time.
  2. Reframe behavioral threat assessment and management as care rather than control. A well-run threat team should feel like an extension of your student-support system rather than your discipline office.
  3. Create a culture where speaking up is safe. Prevention only works when educators feel they won’t be punished for noticing something early.

What I’ve seen is that real change doesn’t come from splashy announcements about a policy change or even policy change alone. It comes from steady leadership, well-trained teams, and the bravery and culture that encourages action before the worst happens.

So, to the educators doing this work in the shadows: You are not alone. You’re not weak for feeling weary. You’re strong for showing up.

Keep leading with quiet power. It changes more than you know.

Events

Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Stepped-Up Security and Outreach: How Schools Are Responding to the Minneapolis Shootings
District leaders are working to assuage fears in their communities.
Lauraine Langreo & Maya Riser-Kositsky
2 min read
People gather at a vigil at Lynnhurst Park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
People gather for a vigil at a local park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
School Climate & Safety Two Children, Ages 8 and 10, Killed in Minneapolis School Shooting
Seventeen people were injured in the new academic year's first school shooting.
Caitlynn Peetz, Brooke Schultz & Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 27, 2025.
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025. This is the first school shooting of the new academic year.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP
School Climate & Safety Schools Reopen in D.C. With Parents on Edge Over Trump's Armed Patrols
Mayor Muriel Bowser noted that some families might keep their children out of school because of immigration concerns.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Armed members of the Ohio National Guard pass by children playing in a water feature at The Wharf on Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Armed members of the Ohio National Guard pass by children playing in a water feature in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25, 2025. Schools in the nation's capital have reopened with parents on edge over the presence of thousands of National Guard troops.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
School Climate & Safety Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Creating Inclusive Classrooms?
Answer 7 questions about creating inclusive classrooms for students.
Load More ▼